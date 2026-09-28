Tajikistan Expands Food Processing Capacity With New Khorog Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a new fruit and vegetable processing enterprise, LLC Koim LLC, in the industrial zone of Khorog, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, on September 27.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the enterprise was put into operation in the industrial zone of Khorog city, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan.

"On September 27, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, inaugurated three new industrial enterprises in the industrial zone of Khorog city. The activities of the new facilities, equipped with modern technologies, are aimed at processing fruits and vegetables, producing furniture and construction materials," the statement said.

The enterprise was built by entrepreneur Murod Koimdodzoda and is equipped with modern technological equipment.

Furthermore, the enterprise produces juices, jam and tomato paste, which are sold under the“Samari Kukhsor” trademark.

The enterprise has created 12 jobs for local residents. The company's management intends to conclude agreements with agricultural farms in Khorog city and the districts of GBAO to provide the enterprise with local raw materials.

In the future, the enterprise plans to establish the processing of sea buckthorn to produce oil and juice, as well as vegetable canning.