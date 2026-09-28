North America Decks Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 USD 7.4 Billion Opportunity By 2033 As Composite Decking And Outdoor Living Demand Accelerate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|105
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$7.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources
1.3.4. Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.5. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation and Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. North America Decks Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market driver analysis
3.5.2. Market restraint analysis
3.5.3. Industry opportunity
3.5.4. Market Challenges
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. Porter's Analysis
3.6.1.1. Supplier Power
3.6.1.2. Buyer Power
3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.6.2.1. Political Landscape
3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape
3.6.2.3. Social Landscape
3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape
3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. North America Decks Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Material Takeaways
4.2. Material Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
4.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
4.3.1. Wood
4.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Wood (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
4.3.2. Composites
4.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Composites (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
4.3.3. Others
4.3.3.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Others (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 5. North America Decks Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Type Takeaways
5.2. Type Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
5.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
5.3.1. Freestanding Deck
5.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Freestanding Deck (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
5.3.2. Attached Deck
5.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Attached Deck (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 6. North America Decks Market: Deck Level Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Deck Level Takeaways
6.2. Deck Level Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
6.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Deck Level (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
6.3.1. Single-Level Deck
6.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Single Level Deck (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
6.3.2. Multi-level Deck
6.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Multi-level Deck (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 7. North America Decks Market: Deck Installation Level Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Deck Installation Level Takeaways
7.2. Deck Installation Level Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
7.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Deck Installation Level (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
7.3.1. Ground Level
7.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Ground Level (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
7.3.2. Raised Deck
7.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Raised Deck (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 8. North America Decks Market: Size Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Size Takeaways
8.2. Size Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
8.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Size (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
8.3.1. Small
8.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Small (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
8.3.2. Medium
8.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Medium (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
8.3.3. Large
8.3.3.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Large (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 9. North America Decks Market: Construction Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Construction Type Takeaways
9.2. Construction Type Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
9.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Construction Type (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
9.3.1. New Construction
9.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By New Construction (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
9.3.2. Existing Home
9.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Existing Home (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 10. North America Decks Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1. Key Takeaways
10.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
10.3. North America
10.3.1. North America decks market estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion)
10.3.2. U.S.
10.3.2.1. U.S. decks market estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion)
10.3.3. Canada
10.3.3.1. Canada decks market estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion)
10.3.4. Mexico
10.3.4.1. Mexico decks market estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion)
Chapter 11. Supplier Intelligence
11.1. Kraljic Matrix
11.2. Engagement Model
11.3. Negotiation Strategies
11.4. Sourcing Best Practices
11.5. Vendor Selection Criteria
11.6. List of Contractors
11.7. List of Manufacturers
Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
12.2. Competition Categorization
12.3. Company Market Positioning
12.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025
12.5. Strategy Mapping, 2025
12.6. Company Listing
12.6.1. Trex Company, Inc.
12.6.1.1. Company Overview
12.6.1.2. Financial Performance
12.6.1.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.2. Fiberon
12.6.2.1. Company Overview
12.6.2.2. Financial Performance
12.6.2.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.3. AZEK Company, Inc.
12.6.3.1. Company Overview
12.6.3.2. Financial Performance
12.6.3.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.4. Lumberock
12.6.4.1. Company Overview
12.6.4.2. Financial Performance
12.6.4.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.5. Cali Bamboo, LLC
12.6.5.1. Company Overview
12.6.5.2. Financial Performance
12.6.5.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.6. Deckorators, Inc.
12.6.6.1. Company Overview
12.6.6.2. Financial Performance
12.6.6.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.7. Wahoo Building Products
12.6.7.1. Company Overview
12.6.7.2. Financial Performance
12.6.7.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.8. Last-Deck, Inc.
12.6.8.1. Company Overview
12.6.8.2. Financial Performance
12.6.8.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.9. TRUNORTHDECK
12.6.9.1. Company Overview
12.6.9.2. Financial Performance
12.6.9.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.10. Nexan Building Products, Inc
12.6.10.1. Company Overview
12.6.10.2. Financial Performance
12.6.10.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [15]
List of Figures [58]
Companies Featured
- Trex Company, Inc. Fiberon AZEK Company, Inc. Lumberock Cali Bamboo, LLC Deckorators, Inc. Wahoo Building Products Last-Deck, Inc. TRUNORTHDECK Nexan Building Products, Inc.
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