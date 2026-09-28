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North America Decks Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 USD 7.4 Billion Opportunity By 2033 As Composite Decking And Outdoor Living Demand Accelerate


2026-09-28 04:33:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outdoor living upgrades, aging-deck replacements and low-maintenance composites drive demand, while integrated amenities and sustainable materials create premium opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Decks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material, Type, Deck Level, Deck Installation Level, Size, Construction Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America decks market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 5.1 billion in 2026 to USD 7.4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by sustained investment in outdoor living spaces, residential remodeling, and new housing construction across the U.S. and Canada.

Homeowners are increasingly expanding the functional area of their properties through decks, patios, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, and entertainment zones. Remote and hybrid work models have reinforced this trend by encouraging consumers to improve residential comfort and create versatile outdoor recreational areas. Favorable home equity levels and rising disposable incomes are also supporting expenditure on premium home improvement projects.

Replacement and renovation activity represents a significant source of demand in the North America decks market. A substantial number of wood decks installed decades ago now require repairs or replacement due to rot, weather exposure, structural deterioration, and ongoing maintenance requirements. This aging installed base is accelerating the adoption of composite and PVC decking products, which provide enhanced durability, weather resistance, and reduced maintenance costs compared with conventional materials.

Residential construction remains another important market driver. Single-family housing development, suburban expansion, and investment in outdoor property features are increasing demand for decking materials. Homebuilders are incorporating decks into new housing projects to improve property appeal and respond to buyer expectations for integrated outdoor living environments. The U.S. continues to account for the majority of deck installations in the region, supported by its large housing stock and active remodeling sector.

Product innovation is strengthening growth opportunities across composite, PVC, and aluminum decking categories. Manufacturers are developing boards with improved stain resistance, enhanced UV protection, realistic wood-grain finishes, greater weather performance, and extended warranties. Advances in co-extrusion technology are further improving surface protection, appearance, and long-term product performance, making premium decking solutions increasingly attractive to homeowners.

Decks are also becoming part of broader outdoor living ecosystems. Consumers are seeking customized spaces that combine decking with coordinated railings, lighting, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, and smart technologies. In response, manufacturers are expanding beyond standalone boards to offer comprehensive product portfolios for complete outdoor environments. Sustainability is influencing purchasing and production strategies, particularly through the use of recycled plastics and reclaimed wood fibers in composite decking.

North America Decks Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes volume and revenue growth at regional and country levels, covering industry trends across each market segment from 2021 to 2033. Market estimates are provided in Million Square Meters and USD Million/Billion. The North America decks market is segmented by material, type, deck level, deck installation level, size, construction type, and region.

  • Material Outlook:
    • Wood
    • Composites
    • Others
  • Type Outlook:
    • Freestanding Deck
    • Attached Deck
  • Deck Level Outlook:
    • Single-Level Deck
    • Multi-Level Deck
  • Deck Installation Level Outlook:
    • Ground Level Deck
    • Raised Deck
  • Size Outlook:
    • Small
    • Medium
    • Large
  • Construction Type Outlook:
    • New Construction
    • Existing Home
  • Regional Outlook:
    • North America

Through 2033, market expansion is expected to remain closely linked to residential renovation cycles, housing development, material innovation, and consumer demand for durable, low-maintenance outdoor living solutions. Companies offering coordinated systems, sustainable materials, and high-performance products are positioned to benefit from evolving homeowner and builder requirements across North America.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 105
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4%
Regions Covered North America


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources
1.3.4. Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.5. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation and Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. North America Decks Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market driver analysis
3.5.2. Market restraint analysis
3.5.3. Industry opportunity
3.5.4. Market Challenges
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. Porter's Analysis
3.6.1.1. Supplier Power
3.6.1.2. Buyer Power
3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.6.2.1. Political Landscape
3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape
3.6.2.3. Social Landscape
3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape
3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. North America Decks Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Material Takeaways
4.2. Material Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
4.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
4.3.1. Wood
4.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Wood (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
4.3.2. Composites
4.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Composites (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
4.3.3. Others
4.3.3.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Others (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 5. North America Decks Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Type Takeaways
5.2. Type Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
5.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
5.3.1. Freestanding Deck
5.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Freestanding Deck (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
5.3.2. Attached Deck
5.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Attached Deck (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 6. North America Decks Market: Deck Level Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Deck Level Takeaways
6.2. Deck Level Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
6.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Deck Level (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
6.3.1. Single-Level Deck
6.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Single Level Deck (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
6.3.2. Multi-level Deck
6.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Multi-level Deck (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 7. North America Decks Market: Deck Installation Level Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Deck Installation Level Takeaways
7.2. Deck Installation Level Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
7.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Deck Installation Level (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
7.3.1. Ground Level
7.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Ground Level (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
7.3.2. Raised Deck
7.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Raised Deck (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 8. North America Decks Market: Size Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Size Takeaways
8.2. Size Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
8.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Size (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
8.3.1. Small
8.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Small (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
8.3.2. Medium
8.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Medium (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
8.3.3. Large
8.3.3.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Large (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 9. North America Decks Market: Construction Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Construction Type Takeaways
9.2. Construction Type Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
9.3. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Construction Type (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
9.3.1. New Construction
9.3.1.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By New Construction (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
9.3.2. Existing Home
9.3.2.1. North America Decks Market Estimates & Forecast, By Existing Home (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion), 2021 - 2033
Chapter 10. North America Decks Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1. Key Takeaways
10.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
10.3. North America
10.3.1. North America decks market estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion)
10.3.2. U.S.
10.3.2.1. U.S. decks market estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion)
10.3.3. Canada
10.3.3.1. Canada decks market estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion)
10.3.4. Mexico
10.3.4.1. Mexico decks market estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million/Billion)
Chapter 11. Supplier Intelligence
11.1. Kraljic Matrix
11.2. Engagement Model
11.3. Negotiation Strategies
11.4. Sourcing Best Practices
11.5. Vendor Selection Criteria
11.6. List of Contractors
11.7. List of Manufacturers
Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
12.2. Competition Categorization
12.3. Company Market Positioning
12.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025
12.5. Strategy Mapping, 2025
12.6. Company Listing
12.6.1. Trex Company, Inc.
12.6.1.1. Company Overview
12.6.1.2. Financial Performance
12.6.1.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.2. Fiberon
12.6.2.1. Company Overview
12.6.2.2. Financial Performance
12.6.2.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.3. AZEK Company, Inc.
12.6.3.1. Company Overview
12.6.3.2. Financial Performance
12.6.3.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.4. Lumberock
12.6.4.1. Company Overview
12.6.4.2. Financial Performance
12.6.4.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.5. Cali Bamboo, LLC
12.6.5.1. Company Overview
12.6.5.2. Financial Performance
12.6.5.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.6. Deckorators, Inc.
12.6.6.1. Company Overview
12.6.6.2. Financial Performance
12.6.6.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.7. Wahoo Building Products
12.6.7.1. Company Overview
12.6.7.2. Financial Performance
12.6.7.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.8. Last-Deck, Inc.
12.6.8.1. Company Overview
12.6.8.2. Financial Performance
12.6.8.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.9. TRUNORTHDECK
12.6.9.1. Company Overview
12.6.9.2. Financial Performance
12.6.9.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6.10. Nexan Building Products, Inc
12.6.10.1. Company Overview
12.6.10.2. Financial Performance
12.6.10.3. Product Benchmarking
12.6.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [15]
List of Figures [58]
Companies Featured

  • Trex Company, Inc.
  • Fiberon
  • AZEK Company, Inc.
  • Lumberock
  • Cali Bamboo, LLC
  • Deckorators, Inc.
  • Wahoo Building Products
  • Last-Deck, Inc.
  • TRUNORTHDECK
  • Nexan Building Products, Inc.

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