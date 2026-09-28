North America Decks Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 USD 7.4 Billion Opportunity By 2033 As Composite Decking And Outdoor Living Demand Accelerate

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Decks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material, Type, Deck Level, Deck Installation Level, Size, Construction Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America decks market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 5.1 billion in 2026 to USD 7.4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by sustained investment in outdoor living spaces, residential remodeling, and new housing construction across the U.S. and Canada.

Homeowners are increasingly expanding the functional area of their properties through decks, patios, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, and entertainment zones. Remote and hybrid work models have reinforced this trend by encouraging consumers to improve residential comfort and create versatile outdoor recreational areas. Favorable home equity levels and rising disposable incomes are also supporting expenditure on premium home improvement projects.

Replacement and renovation activity represents a significant source of demand in the North America decks market. A substantial number of wood decks installed decades ago now require repairs or replacement due to rot, weather exposure, structural deterioration, and ongoing maintenance requirements. This aging installed base is accelerating the adoption of composite and PVC decking products, which provide enhanced durability, weather resistance, and reduced maintenance costs compared with conventional materials.

Residential construction remains another important market driver. Single-family housing development, suburban expansion, and investment in outdoor property features are increasing demand for decking materials. Homebuilders are incorporating decks into new housing projects to improve property appeal and respond to buyer expectations for integrated outdoor living environments. The U.S. continues to account for the majority of deck installations in the region, supported by its large housing stock and active remodeling sector.

Product innovation is strengthening growth opportunities across composite, PVC, and aluminum decking categories. Manufacturers are developing boards with improved stain resistance, enhanced UV protection, realistic wood-grain finishes, greater weather performance, and extended warranties. Advances in co-extrusion technology are further improving surface protection, appearance, and long-term product performance, making premium decking solutions increasingly attractive to homeowners.

Decks are also becoming part of broader outdoor living ecosystems. Consumers are seeking customized spaces that combine decking with coordinated railings, lighting, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, and smart technologies. In response, manufacturers are expanding beyond standalone boards to offer comprehensive product portfolios for complete outdoor environments. Sustainability is influencing purchasing and production strategies, particularly through the use of recycled plastics and reclaimed wood fibers in composite decking.

North America Decks Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes volume and revenue growth at regional and country levels, covering industry trends across each market segment from 2021 to 2033. Market estimates are provided in Million Square Meters and USD Million/Billion. The North America decks market is segmented by material, type, deck level, deck installation level, size, construction type, and region.



Material Outlook:



Wood



Composites

Others

Type Outlook:



Freestanding Deck

Attached Deck

Deck Level Outlook:



Single-Level Deck

Multi-Level Deck

Deck Installation Level Outlook:



Ground Level Deck

Raised Deck

Size Outlook:



Small



Medium

Large

Construction Type Outlook:



New Construction

Existing Home

Regional Outlook: North America

Through 2033, market expansion is expected to remain closely linked to residential renovation cycles, housing development, material innovation, and consumer demand for durable, low-maintenance outdoor living solutions. Companies offering coordinated systems, sustainable materials, and high-performance products are positioned to benefit from evolving homeowner and builder requirements across North America.

Key Attributes:

