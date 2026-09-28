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Metals In HVAC Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Energy-Efficient HVAC And Green Building Investment Drive Market To USD 65.76 Billion


2026-09-28 04:33:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Energy-efficient HVAC, urbanization and construction are boosting demand for durable, recyclable steel, aluminum and copper across buildings and industry.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metals in HVAC Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Metal, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Metals in HVAC Systems Market to Reach USD 65.76 Billion by 2033

The global metals in HVAC systems market was valued at USD 41.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 65.76 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, rapid urbanization, and continued investment in residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure.

Expanding construction activity is increasing the use of steel, aluminum, copper, and other metals across HVAC components. Demand is also benefiting from the adoption of advanced heating and cooling technologies in new buildings and renovation projects. Commercial complexes, airports, hospitals, manufacturing sites, and other large facilities require durable HVAC equipment capable of supporting long operating cycles and demanding environmental conditions.

Infrastructure development and commercial construction remain major growth drivers for the global metals in HVAC systems market. The installation of HVAC metal air duct systems is increasing across large-scale projects due to requirements for durable, corrosion-resistant, and reliable ducting materials. Industrial facilities are also investing in modern HVAC systems to improve temperature management, ventilation performance, indoor air quality, and operational efficiency.

Sustainability trends are influencing material selection and component design throughout the metals used in HVAC systems industry. Green building development and low-carbon construction strategies are encouraging manufacturers and project developers to prioritize recyclable materials, efficient fabrication processes, and longer product lifecycles. These priorities are strengthening the role of established HVAC metals while creating opportunities for lightweight components that reduce material consumption and improve overall system performance.

Aluminum is gaining wider adoption in HVAC heat exchangers, coils, and HVAC linesets because of its lightweight characteristics and recyclability. Copper remains important in high-efficiency thermal transfer applications, while steel continues to support structural components, ductwork, and equipment requiring strength and durability. Manufacturers are advancing fabrication techniques and lightweight designs to optimize metal use without compromising performance, reliability, or service life.

The residential segment is expected to benefit from urban population growth, housing construction, and demand for energy-efficient climate control systems. Commercial applications are supported by investments in offices, retail facilities, healthcare buildings, airports, hospitality properties, and educational institutions. Industrial demand is driven by manufacturing expansion, facility modernization, and the need for reliable HVAC infrastructure across complex operating environments.

Global Metals in HVAC Systems Market Report Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The metals in HVAC systems market is segmented by application, metal, and region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Metal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Steel
  • Aluminum
  • Copper
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • France
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa

Regional market opportunities will be shaped by construction activity, infrastructure spending, HVAC modernization, energy-efficiency requirements, and the adoption of sustainable building practices. Asia-Pacific is positioned to benefit from urbanization and large-scale development, while North America and Europe continue to invest in building upgrades and efficient HVAC technologies. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present growth potential as commercial, residential, and industrial development expands.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 100
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $41.47 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $65.76 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Information Analysis
1.3.2. Data Analysis Models
1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.4.1. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Outlook
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Trends
3.2.2. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3. Manufacturing / Technology Overview
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Trends
3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.6.3. Threat of Substitution
3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. PESTLE Analysis
3.7.1. Political
3.7.2. Economic
3.7.3. Social Landscape
3.7.4. Technology
3.7.5. Environmental
3.7.6. Legal
Chapter 4. Metals in HVAC Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Metals in HVAC Systems Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Residential
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Commercial
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Industrial
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Metals in HVAC Systems Market: Metal Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Metals in HVAC Systems Market: Metal Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Steel
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Aluminum
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Copper
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Metals in HVAC Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.2. North America
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.4. U.S.
6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.5. Canada
6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.6. Mexico
6.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.4. Germany
6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.5. UK
6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.6. Italy
6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.7. France
6.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.7.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Asia Pacific
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.4. China
6.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.5. India
6.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.6. Japan
6.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.7. South Korea
6.4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Latin America
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.4. Brazil
6.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Middle East & Africa
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by metal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization
7.3. Kraljic Matrix
7.4. Heat Map Analysis
7.5. Vendor Landscape
7.5.1. List of Raw Material Suppliers
7.5.2. List of Distributors
7.6. List of Prospective End-Users
7.7. Strategy Initiatives
7.8. Company Profiles/Listing
7.8.1. Aurubis AG
7.8.1.1. Company Overview
7.8.1.2. Financial Performance
7.8.1.3. Product Benchmarking
7.8.2. Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group
7.8.2.1. Company Overview
7.8.2.2. Financial Performance
7.8.2.3. Product Benchmarking
7.8.3. Hailiang Group
7.8.3.1. Company Overview
7.8.3.2. Financial Performance
7.8.3.3. Product Benchmarking
7.8.4. Hindalco Industries
7.8.4.1. Company Overview
7.8.4.2. Financial Performance
7.8.4.3. Product Benchmarking
7.8.5. KME Group
7.8.5.1. Company Overview
7.8.5.2. Financial Performance
7.8.5.3. Product Benchmarking
7.8.6. Luvata
7.8.6.1. Company Overview
7.8.6.2. Financial Performance
7.8.6.3. Product Benchmarking
7.8.7. Mueller Industries
7.8.7.1. Company Overview
7.8.7.2. Financial Performance
7.8.7.3. Product Benchmarking
7.8.8. Norsk Hydro
7.8.8.1. Company Overview
7.8.8.2. Financial Performance
7.8.8.3. Product Benchmarking
7.8.9. Outokumpu Oyj
7.8.9.1. Company Overview
7.8.9.2. Financial Performance
7.8.9.3. Product Benchmarking
7.8.10. Wieland Group
7.8.10.1. Company Overview
7.8.10.2. Financial Performance
7.8.10.3. Product Benchmarking
List of Tables [58]
List of Figures [18]
Companies Featured

  • Aurubis AG
  • Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group
  • Hailiang Group
  • Hindalco Industries
  • KME Group
  • Luvata
  • Mueller Industries
  • Norsk Hydro
  • Outokumpu Oyj
  • Wieland Group

For more information about this report visit

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