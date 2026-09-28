Metals In HVAC Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Energy-Efficient HVAC And Green Building Investment Drive Market To USD 65.76 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metals in HVAC Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Metal, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Metals in HVAC Systems Market to Reach USD 65.76 Billion by 2033

The global metals in HVAC systems market was valued at USD 41.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 65.76 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, rapid urbanization, and continued investment in residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure.

Expanding construction activity is increasing the use of steel, aluminum, copper, and other metals across HVAC components. Demand is also benefiting from the adoption of advanced heating and cooling technologies in new buildings and renovation projects. Commercial complexes, airports, hospitals, manufacturing sites, and other large facilities require durable HVAC equipment capable of supporting long operating cycles and demanding environmental conditions.

Infrastructure development and commercial construction remain major growth drivers for the global metals in HVAC systems market. The installation of HVAC metal air duct systems is increasing across large-scale projects due to requirements for durable, corrosion-resistant, and reliable ducting materials. Industrial facilities are also investing in modern HVAC systems to improve temperature management, ventilation performance, indoor air quality, and operational efficiency.

Sustainability trends are influencing material selection and component design throughout the metals used in HVAC systems industry. Green building development and low-carbon construction strategies are encouraging manufacturers and project developers to prioritize recyclable materials, efficient fabrication processes, and longer product lifecycles. These priorities are strengthening the role of established HVAC metals while creating opportunities for lightweight components that reduce material consumption and improve overall system performance.

Aluminum is gaining wider adoption in HVAC heat exchangers, coils, and HVAC linesets because of its lightweight characteristics and recyclability. Copper remains important in high-efficiency thermal transfer applications, while steel continues to support structural components, ductwork, and equipment requiring strength and durability. Manufacturers are advancing fabrication techniques and lightweight designs to optimize metal use without compromising performance, reliability, or service life.

The residential segment is expected to benefit from urban population growth, housing construction, and demand for energy-efficient climate control systems. Commercial applications are supported by investments in offices, retail facilities, healthcare buildings, airports, hospitality properties, and educational institutions. Industrial demand is driven by manufacturing expansion, facility modernization, and the need for reliable HVAC infrastructure across complex operating environments.

Global Metals in HVAC Systems Market Report Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The metals in HVAC systems market is segmented by application, metal, and region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Residential

Commercial Industrial

Metal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Steel

Aluminum

Copper Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil Middle East & Africa

Regional market opportunities will be shaped by construction activity, infrastructure spending, HVAC modernization, energy-efficiency requirements, and the adoption of sustainable building practices. Asia-Pacific is positioned to benefit from urbanization and large-scale development, while North America and Europe continue to invest in building upgrades and efficient HVAC technologies. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present growth potential as commercial, residential, and industrial development expands.

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