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Rapid Tests Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 19.30 Billion As Self-Testing And Point-Of-Care Adoption Accelerates


2026-09-28 04:33:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on demand for self-testing, point-of-care and respiratory diagnostics using segment, regional and competitive insights to uncover new revenue streams.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rapid Tests Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Technology, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rapid tests market was valued at an estimated USD 12.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.30 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.31% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by the rising global burden of infectious diseases, an expanding geriatric population, and increasing adoption of self-testing and point-of-care diagnostic products.

Demand for rapid diagnostic tests continues to increase as healthcare providers seek faster and more accessible methods for detecting infectious diseases and guiding treatment decisions. Respiratory tract infections remain among the most common illnesses worldwide, with recent estimates indicating incidence rates above 162,000 cases per 100,000 people. Their widespread prevalence reinforces the need for rapid testing that can help clinicians differentiate between viral and bacterial infections.

Children under five and adults with underlying health conditions face particularly high risks from respiratory tract infections. The burden is especially significant in low- and middle-income countries, which account for approximately 97% of pediatric deaths associated with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). These disparities are increasing demand for scalable, cost-effective diagnostic technologies that can be deployed across hospitals, clinics, laboratories, community healthcare settings, and homes.

RSV remains a major contributor to respiratory illness among infants, young children, and older adults. Globally, the virus is estimated to cause approximately 33 million acute lower respiratory tract infections annually in children under five, including more than 3 million cases requiring hospitalization. In the U.S., RSV is associated with 58,000-80,000 hospitalizations and 100-300 deaths among children under five each year. Among adults aged 65 and older, it results in an estimated 60,000-160,000 hospitalizations and 6,000-10,000 deaths annually.

Seasonal RSV outbreaks, which typically occur during fall and winter, place substantial pressure on healthcare systems. The continuing clinical and economic impact of RSV, influenza, bacterial infections, sexually transmitted infections, sepsis, and vector-borne diseases is expected to strengthen investment in rapid testing technologies, testing capacity, and decentralized diagnostic services.

Global Rapid Tests Market Report Segmentation

The market report analyzes revenue growth, competitive developments, emerging opportunities, and key rapid tests market trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The research segments the market by product, technology, application, end use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
  • Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Immunoassay
  • Molecular Diagnostics
  • Other technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Respiratory tract infections
  • Influenza and Parainfluenza Virus
  • Respiratory Syncytial Virus
  • Streptococcus
  • Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)
  • Antibiotic-Resistant Infections (MRSA, Streptococcus Pneumonia, And Others)
  • Gastrointestinal Infections
  • Sepsis
  • Bacterial Sepsis
  • Fungal Sepsis and Others
  • Tropical & Vector-borne Diseases
  • Other applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Laboratories
  • At-home testing and Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Rapid Tests Market Report

  • Comprehensive market analysis: Assess the global rapid tests market across major product, technology, application, end-use, and regional segments.
  • Market forecasts: Evaluate historical performance and revenue projections through 2033 to support planning and investment decisions.
  • Competitive intelligence: Review the market presence, strategies, and positioning of leading rapid diagnostic test companies.
  • Growth opportunity assessment: Identify emerging revenue streams associated with point-of-care testing, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and At-home testing.
  • Trend analysis: Examine the clinical, demographic, and technological factors influencing demand for rapid diagnostic solutions.
  • Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to product development, market entry, geographic expansion, and portfolio planning.
  • Innovation tracking: Monitor relevant product launches and diagnostic advances shaping the competitive landscape.

The report provides market intelligence designed to support manufacturers, healthcare organizations, laboratories, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders evaluating opportunities in the global rapid tests market. Its segment-level forecasts, regional analysis, competitive assessment, and coverage of product innovation offer a structured foundation for informed strategic decision-making through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 130
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.76 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $19.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.1.1. Market Definitions
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Type and Product Snapshot
2.3. Application and End Use Snapshot
2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Trends and Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4. Business Environment Analysis
3.4.1. PESTLE Analysis
3.4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4. Technology Business Analysis
4.1. Rapid Tests Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Molecular Diagnostics
4.2.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Immunoassay
4.3.1. Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Others
4.4.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Product Business Analysis
5.1. Rapid Tests Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Instruments
5.2.1. Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Consumables
5.3.1. Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis
6.1. Rapid Tests Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Respiratory tract infections
6.2.1. Respiratory Tract Infections Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Influenza and Parainfluenza Virus
6.2.3. Respiratory Syncytial Virus
6.2.4. Streptococcus
6.2.5. Other
6.3. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)
6.3.1. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Antibiotic-Resistant Infections (MRSA, Streptococcus Pneumonia, and Others)
6.4.1. Antibiotic-Resistant Infections (MRSA, Streptococcus Pneumonia, and Others) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Gastrointestinal Infections
6.5.1. Gastrointestinal Infections Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Sepsis
6.6.1. Sepsis Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Bacterial Sepsis
6.6.3. Fungal Sepsis and Others
6.7. Tropical & Vector-borne Diseases
6.7.1. Tropical & Vector-borne Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Other
6.8.1. Other Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis
7.1. Rapid Tests Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Hospitals & Clinics
7.2.1. Hospitals & Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Laboratories
7.3.1. Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. At-home testing and Others
7.4.1. At-home testing and Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America
8.2.1. North America Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.2.2. U.S.
8.2.3. Canada
8.2.4. Mexico
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Europe Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. Germany
8.3.3. UK
8.3.4. France
8.3.5. Italy
8.3.6. Spain
8.3.7. Denmark
8.3.8. Sweden
8.3.9. Norway
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.4.1. Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. Japan
8.4.3. China
8.4.4. India
8.4.5. South Korea
8.4.6. Australia
8.4.7. Thailand
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Latin America Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.3. Regulatory Framework
8.5.4. Competitive Scenario
8.5.5. Brazil
8.5.6. Argentina
8.6. MEA
8.6.1. MEA Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. South Africa
8.6.3. Saudi Arabia
8.6.4. UAE
8.6.5. Kuwait
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.2.1. Acquisition
9.2.2. Collaborations
9.2.3. New Platform Launches
9.2.4. Others
9.3. Company Profiles/Listing
9.3.1. BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
9.3.2. DiaSorin S.P.A
9.3.3. Abbott
9.3.4. Danaher Corporation
9.3.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
9.3.6. bioMerieux SA
9.3.7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
List of Tables [124]
List of Figures [75]
Companies Featured

  • BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • DiaSorin S.P.A
  • Abbott

For more information about this report visit

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