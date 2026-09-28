Rapid Tests Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 19.30 Billion As Self-Testing And Point-Of-Care Adoption Accelerates
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$12.76 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$19.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.1.1. Market Definitions
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Type and Product Snapshot
2.3. Application and End Use Snapshot
2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Trends and Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4. Business Environment Analysis
3.4.1. PESTLE Analysis
3.4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4. Technology Business Analysis
4.1. Rapid Tests Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Molecular Diagnostics
4.2.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Immunoassay
4.3.1. Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Others
4.4.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Product Business Analysis
5.1. Rapid Tests Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Instruments
5.2.1. Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Consumables
5.3.1. Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis
6.1. Rapid Tests Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Respiratory tract infections
6.2.1. Respiratory Tract Infections Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Influenza and Parainfluenza Virus
6.2.3. Respiratory Syncytial Virus
6.2.4. Streptococcus
6.2.5. Other
6.3. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)
6.3.1. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Antibiotic-Resistant Infections (MRSA, Streptococcus Pneumonia, and Others)
6.4.1. Antibiotic-Resistant Infections (MRSA, Streptococcus Pneumonia, and Others) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Gastrointestinal Infections
6.5.1. Gastrointestinal Infections Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Sepsis
6.6.1. Sepsis Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Bacterial Sepsis
6.6.3. Fungal Sepsis and Others
6.7. Tropical & Vector-borne Diseases
6.7.1. Tropical & Vector-borne Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Other
6.8.1. Other Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis
7.1. Rapid Tests Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Hospitals & Clinics
7.2.1. Hospitals & Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Laboratories
7.3.1. Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. At-home testing and Others
7.4.1. At-home testing and Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America
8.2.1. North America Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.2.2. U.S.
8.2.3. Canada
8.2.4. Mexico
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Europe Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. Germany
8.3.3. UK
8.3.4. France
8.3.5. Italy
8.3.6. Spain
8.3.7. Denmark
8.3.8. Sweden
8.3.9. Norway
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.4.1. Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. Japan
8.4.3. China
8.4.4. India
8.4.5. South Korea
8.4.6. Australia
8.4.7. Thailand
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Latin America Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Key Country Dynamics
8.5.3. Regulatory Framework
8.5.4. Competitive Scenario
8.5.5. Brazil
8.5.6. Argentina
8.6. MEA
8.6.1. MEA Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. South Africa
8.6.3. Saudi Arabia
8.6.4. UAE
8.6.5. Kuwait
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.2.1. Acquisition
9.2.2. Collaborations
9.2.3. New Platform Launches
9.2.4. Others
9.3. Company Profiles/Listing
9.3.1. BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
9.3.2. DiaSorin S.P.A
9.3.3. Abbott
9.3.4. Danaher Corporation
9.3.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
9.3.6. bioMerieux SA
9.3.7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
List of Tables [124]
List of Figures [75]
Companies Featured
- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) bioMerieux SA Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Danaher Corporation DiaSorin S.P.A Abbott
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