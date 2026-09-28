Global Exosomes Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $1.2 Billion At 23.0% CAGR As Liquid Biopsy And Drug Delivery Opportunities Expand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$229.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1200 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.2.1. Product & Service Segment
1.2.2. Workflow Segment
1.2.3. Application Segment
1.2.4. End Use Segment
1.3. Information and Data Analysis
1.3.1. Market formulation & data visualization
1.4. Data validation & publishing
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Primary Research
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Market Model
1.8. Total Market: CAGR Calculation
1.9. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape
Chapter 3. Exosomes Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.1.1. Advancements in Liquid Biopsy and Non-Invasive Diagnostics
3.2.1.2. Growing Demand for Advanced Drug Delivery and Cancer Diagnostics
3.2.1.3. Growth in government and non-government initiatives for exosome research
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.2.1. Stringent regulations pertaining to approval
3.2.2.2. Challenges associated with the implementation of exosome-based therapies
3.2.3. Market Challenges Analysis
3.2.4. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3. Case Study Insights
3.4. Exosomes Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Exosomes Market: Product & Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Exosomes Market Product & Service Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Exosomes Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product & Service, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Kits & reagents
4.4.1. Kits & reagents market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Instruments
4.5.1. Instruments market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Services
4.6.1. Services market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Exosomes Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Exosomes Market Workflow Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Exosomes Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Workflow, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Isolation Methods
5.4.1. Isolation methods market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Ultracentrifugation
5.4.2.1. Ultracentrifugation market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.3. Immunocapture on beads
5.4.3.1. Immunocapture on beads market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.4. Precipitation
5.4.4.1. Precipitation market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.5. Filtration
5.4.5.1. Filtration market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.6. Others
5.4.6.1. Others market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Downstream Analysis
5.5.1. Downstream analysis market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Cell surface marker analysis using flow cytometry
5.5.2.1. Cell surface marker analysis using flow cytometry market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.3. Protein Analysis using blotting & ELISA
5.5.3.1. Protein Analysis using blotting & ELISA market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.4. RNA analysis with NGS & PCR
5.5.4.1. RNA analysis with NGS & PCR market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.5. Proteomic analysis using mass spectroscopy
5.5.5.1. Proteomic analysis using mass spectroscopy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5.6. Others
5.5.6.1. Others market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Exosomes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Exosomes Market Application Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Exosomes Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Cancer
6.4.1. Cancer market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Neurodegenerative Diseases
6.5.1. Neurodegenerative diseases market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Cardiovascular Diseases
6.6.1. Cardiovascular diseases market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Infectious Diseases
6.7.1. Infectious diseases market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Others
6.8.1. Others market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Exosomes Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global Exosomes Market End Use Movement Analysis
7.3. Global Exosomes Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
7.4.1. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers
7.5.1. Hospitals & diagnostics centers market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Academic & Research Institutes
7.6.1. Academic & research institutes market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Exosomes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.2. Regional Market Dashboard
8.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
8.4. North America
8.4.1. North America market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. U.S.: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.3. Canada: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.4. Mexico: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Europe
8.5.1. Europe market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. UK: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.3. Germany: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.4. France: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.5. Italy: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.6. Spain: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.7. Norway: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.8. Sweden: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.9. Denmark: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. Asia Pacific market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Japan: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.3. China: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.4. India: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.5. Australia: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.6. South Korea: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.7. Thailand: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.8. Singapore: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Latin America
8.7.1. Latin America market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. Brazil: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.3. Argentina: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.8. MEA
8.8.1. MEA market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.8.2. South Africa: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.8.3. Saudi Arabia: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.8.4. UAE: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.8.5. Kuwait: Key country dynamics; competitive scenario; regulatory framework; market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company/Competition Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Bio-Techne Corporation: Company overview; financial performance; product benchmarking; strategic initiatives
9.4.2. Danaher Corporation: Company overview; financial performance; product benchmarking; strategic initiatives
9.4.3. Hologic Inc.: Company overview; financial performance; product benchmarking; strategic initiatives
9.4.4. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation: Company overview; financial performance; product benchmarking; strategic initiatives
9.4.5. Lonza: Company overview; financial performance; product benchmarking; strategic initiatives
9.4.6. Miltenyi Biotec: Company overview; financial performance; product benchmarking; strategic initiatives
9.4.7. QIAGEN: Company overview; financial performance; product benchmarking; strategic initiatives
9.4.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Company overview; financial performance; product benchmarking; strategic initiatives
9.4.9. Abcam Plc: Company overview; financial performance; product benchmarking; strategic initiatives
9.4.10. RoosterBio, Inc.: Company overview; financial performance; product benchmarking; strategic initiatives
List of Tables [128]
List of Figures [98]
Companies Featured
- Danaher Corporation Hologic Inc. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Lonza Miltenyi Biotec Bio-Techne Corporation QIAGEN Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Abcam plc RoosterBio, Inc.
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