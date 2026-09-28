Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share, And Trends, 2026-2033 Molecular Diagnostics And In-Clinic Testing Propel Market To USD 19.2 Billion At 11.0% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Animal, Testing Category, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary diagnostics market was valued at an estimated USD 8.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.2 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by rising pet adoption, increased expenditure on animal healthcare, and greater demand for routine examinations, preventive testing, and early disease detection.

Routine blood work, screening panels, fecal analysis, imaging, and other diagnostic procedures are becoming increasingly important in companion animal care. At the same time, the continued prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases among livestock and pets is sustaining demand for reliable veterinary diagnostic tools. These solutions play a critical role in disease surveillance, herd productivity, treatment planning, and food supply safety.

Demand for faster and more efficient testing is also accelerating adoption of advanced veterinary diagnostic systems. Clinics may experience delays when access to specialized clinical pathologists or parasitologists is limited. According to an article published by Zoetis in February 2026, veterinary practices in the United States collectively conduct approximately 90 million fecal tests annually. This substantial testing volume highlights the need for in-clinic diagnostic technologies that can reduce turnaround times, improve workflow efficiency, and support timely clinical decisions.

The implementation of structured clinical guidelines is further increasing the use of comprehensive diagnostic workups. In February 2026, the American Veterinary Medical Association reported on a consensus statement from the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine concerning chronic inflammatory enteropathy in dogs. The statement presents a two-tier diagnostic pathway involving detailed case histories, standardized scoring indices such as CIBDAI and CCECAI, laboratory testing, imaging studies, and dietary trials before invasive procedures are considered. Wider adoption of these recommendations is expected to increase demand for blood panels, fecal testing, imaging, and associated veterinary diagnostic services.

Advances in veterinary molecular diagnostics are also improving the accuracy and speed of disease detection in companion and production animals. Technologies that analyze genetic material and protein markers can support earlier identification of infections and disorders, enabling more targeted treatment strategies. In February 2026, BioVenic expanded its veterinary molecular diagnostic development services, offering research teams end-to-end technical support for emerging testing platforms. These investments are helping advance precise, commercially viable veterinary testing solutions and strengthen the global market outlook.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates key veterinary diagnostics market trends from 2021 to 2033. Market estimates and forecasts are segmented by product, animal, testing category, end use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Consumables, Reagents & Kits Equipment & Instruments

Animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Companion Animals



Dogs



Cats



Horses

Other Companion Animals

Production Animals



Cattle



Poultry



Swine Other Production Animals

Testing Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Clinical Chemistry

Microbiology

Parasitology

Histopathology

Cytopathology

Hematology

Immunology & Serology

Imaging

Molecular Diagnostics Other Categories

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Reference Laboratories

Veterinarians Animal Owners/ Producers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Key Benefits of the Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report



Comprehensive analysis of major products, testing categories, animal groups, end users, and geographic markets

Detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Evaluation of market drivers, emerging technologies, growth opportunities, and future industry trends

Revenue forecasts supporting market assessment, investment planning, and strategic decision-making

Actionable insights designed to identify potential revenue opportunities and guide business development Analysis of competition strategies, market share, and product innovation across the veterinary diagnostics industry

The report provides market intelligence for manufacturers, diagnostic laboratories, veterinary practices, investors, and other industry stakeholders seeking to evaluate growth prospects through 2033. It combines segment-level forecasts, regional analysis, competitive insights, and innovation trends to support informed commercial and strategic decisions in the evolving global veterinary diagnostics market.

Key Attributes:

