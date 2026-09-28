Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share, And Trends, 2026-2033 Molecular Diagnostics And In-Clinic Testing Propel Market To USD 19.2 Billion At 11.0% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$19.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Testing Category
1.2.3. Animal
1.2.4. End Use
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. Internal Database
1.4.3. Secondary Sources
1.4.4. Primary Research
1.5. Information/Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data Analysis Models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Model 1: Commodity Flow Analysis
1.7.2. Model 2: Bottom Up Analysis
1.7.3. Model 3: Multivariate Analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List Of Abbreviations
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variable Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Ancillary/Related Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. Technology Landscape
3.4. Pricing Analysis
3.5. Estimated Animal Population, by Key Species, Key Countries, 2025
3.6. Disease Prevalence Analysis, 2025
3.7. Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Product: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Consumables, Reagents & Kits
4.4.1. Consumables, Reagents & Kits Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Equipment & Instruments
4.5.1. Equipment & Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
Chapter 5. Veterinary Diagnostics Market: by Testing Category Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Testing Category: Segment Dashboard
5.2. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Testing Category Movement Analysis
5.3. Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Testing Category, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Clinical Chemistry
5.4.1. Clinical Chemistry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.5. Microbiology
5.5.1. Microbiology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.6. Parasitology
5.6.1. Parasitology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.7. Histopathology
5.7.1. Histopathology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.8. Cytopathology
5.8.1. Cytopathology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.9. Hematology
5.9.1. Hematology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.10. Immunology & Serology
5.10.1. Immunology & Serology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.11. Imaging
5.11.1. Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.12. Molecular Diagnostics
5.12.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.13. Other Categories
5.13.1. Other Categories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
Chapter 6. Veterinary Diagnostics Market: by Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Animal: Segment Dashboard
6.2. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Animal Movement Analysis
6.3. Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Animal, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Companion Animals
6.4.1. Companion Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
6.4.2. Dogs
6.4.3. Cats
6.4.4. Horses
6.4.5. Other Companion Animals
6.5. Production Animals
6.5.1. Production Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
6.5.2. Cattle
6.5.3. Poultry
6.5.4. Swine
6.5.5. Other Production Animals
Chapter 7. Veterinary Diagnostics Market: by End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by End Use: Segment Dashboard
7.2. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by End Use Movement Analysis
7.3. Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Reference Laboratories
7.4.1. Reference Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
7.5. Veterinarians
7.5.1. Veterinarians Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
7.6. Animal Owners/Producers
7.6.1. Animal Owners/Producers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
Chapter 8. Veterinary Diagnostics Market: by Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Region Market Dashboard
8.2. Region Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.3. North America
8.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. U.S
8.3.3. Canada
8.3.4. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. UK
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. France
8.4.5. Italy
8.4.6. Spain
8.4.7. Denmark
8.4.8. Sweden
8.4.9. Norway
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Japan
8.5.3. China
8.5.4. India
8.5.5. Australia
8.5.6. Thailand
8.5.7. South Korea
8.6. Latin America
8.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Brazil
8.6.3. Argentina
8.7. MEA
8.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. South Africa
8.7.3. UAE
8.7.4. Saudi Arabia
8.7.5. Kuwait
8.7.6. Qatar
8.7.7. Oman
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Participant Categorization
9.1.1. Market Leaders
9.1.2. Emerging Players
9.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)
9.3. Company Profiles
9.3.1. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
9.3.2. Zoetis
9.3.3. Antech Diagnostics, Inc. (Mars Inc.).
9.3.4. Agrolabo S.p.A.
9.3.5. Embark Veterinary, Inc.
9.3.6. Esaote SPA
9.3.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
9.3.8. Innovative Diagnostics SAS
9.3.9. Virbac
9.3.10. FUJIFILM Corporation
List of Tables [131]
List of Figures [107]
Companies Featured
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Zoetis Antech Diagnostics, Inc. (Mars Inc.) Agrolabo S.p.A. Embark Veterinary, Inc. Esaote SPA Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Innovative Diagnostics SAS Virbac FUJIFILM Corporation
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