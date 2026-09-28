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Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share, And Trends, 2026-2033 Molecular Diagnostics And In-Clinic Testing Propel Market To USD 19.2 Billion At 11.0% CAGR


2026-09-28 04:33:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize rapid in-clinic and molecular diagnostics as pet adoption, preventive care, testing volumes, and clinical guidelines accelerate demand.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Animal, Testing Category, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary diagnostics market was valued at an estimated USD 8.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.2 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by rising pet adoption, increased expenditure on animal healthcare, and greater demand for routine examinations, preventive testing, and early disease detection.

Routine blood work, screening panels, fecal analysis, imaging, and other diagnostic procedures are becoming increasingly important in companion animal care. At the same time, the continued prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases among livestock and pets is sustaining demand for reliable veterinary diagnostic tools. These solutions play a critical role in disease surveillance, herd productivity, treatment planning, and food supply safety.

Demand for faster and more efficient testing is also accelerating adoption of advanced veterinary diagnostic systems. Clinics may experience delays when access to specialized clinical pathologists or parasitologists is limited. According to an article published by Zoetis in February 2026, veterinary practices in the United States collectively conduct approximately 90 million fecal tests annually. This substantial testing volume highlights the need for in-clinic diagnostic technologies that can reduce turnaround times, improve workflow efficiency, and support timely clinical decisions.

The implementation of structured clinical guidelines is further increasing the use of comprehensive diagnostic workups. In February 2026, the American Veterinary Medical Association reported on a consensus statement from the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine concerning chronic inflammatory enteropathy in dogs. The statement presents a two-tier diagnostic pathway involving detailed case histories, standardized scoring indices such as CIBDAI and CCECAI, laboratory testing, imaging studies, and dietary trials before invasive procedures are considered. Wider adoption of these recommendations is expected to increase demand for blood panels, fecal testing, imaging, and associated veterinary diagnostic services.

Advances in veterinary molecular diagnostics are also improving the accuracy and speed of disease detection in companion and production animals. Technologies that analyze genetic material and protein markers can support earlier identification of infections and disorders, enabling more targeted treatment strategies. In February 2026, BioVenic expanded its veterinary molecular diagnostic development services, offering research teams end-to-end technical support for emerging testing platforms. These investments are helping advance precise, commercially viable veterinary testing solutions and strengthen the global market outlook.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates key veterinary diagnostics market trends from 2021 to 2033. Market estimates and forecasts are segmented by product, animal, testing category, end use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Consumables, Reagents & Kits
  • Equipment & Instruments

Animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Companion Animals
    • Dogs
    • Cats
    • Horses
    • Other Companion Animals
  • Production Animals
    • Cattle
    • Poultry
    • Swine
    • Other Production Animals

Testing Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Clinical Chemistry
  • Microbiology
  • Parasitology
  • Histopathology
  • Cytopathology
  • Hematology
  • Immunology & Serology
  • Imaging
  • Molecular Diagnostics
  • Other Categories

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Reference Laboratories
  • Veterinarians
  • Animal Owners/ Producers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa: South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Key Benefits of the Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report

  • Comprehensive analysis of major products, testing categories, animal groups, end users, and geographic markets
  • Detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants
  • Evaluation of market drivers, emerging technologies, growth opportunities, and future industry trends
  • Revenue forecasts supporting market assessment, investment planning, and strategic decision-making
  • Actionable insights designed to identify potential revenue opportunities and guide business development
  • Analysis of competition strategies, market share, and product innovation across the veterinary diagnostics industry

The report provides market intelligence for manufacturers, diagnostic laboratories, veterinary practices, investors, and other industry stakeholders seeking to evaluate growth prospects through 2033. It combines segment-level forecasts, regional analysis, competitive insights, and innovation trends to support informed commercial and strategic decisions in the evolving global veterinary diagnostics market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $19.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Testing Category
1.2.3. Animal
1.2.4. End Use
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. Internal Database
1.4.3. Secondary Sources
1.4.4. Primary Research
1.5. Information/Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data Analysis Models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Model 1: Commodity Flow Analysis
1.7.2. Model 2: Bottom Up Analysis
1.7.3. Model 3: Multivariate Analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List Of Abbreviations
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variable Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Ancillary/Related Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. Technology Landscape
3.4. Pricing Analysis
3.5. Estimated Animal Population, by Key Species, Key Countries, 2025
3.6. Disease Prevalence Analysis, 2025
3.7. Market Analysis Tools
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Product: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Consumables, Reagents & Kits
4.4.1. Consumables, Reagents & Kits Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Equipment & Instruments
4.5.1. Equipment & Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
Chapter 5. Veterinary Diagnostics Market: by Testing Category Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Testing Category: Segment Dashboard
5.2. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Testing Category Movement Analysis
5.3. Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Testing Category, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Clinical Chemistry
5.4.1. Clinical Chemistry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.5. Microbiology
5.5.1. Microbiology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.6. Parasitology
5.6.1. Parasitology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.7. Histopathology
5.7.1. Histopathology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.8. Cytopathology
5.8.1. Cytopathology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.9. Hematology
5.9.1. Hematology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.10. Immunology & Serology
5.10.1. Immunology & Serology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.11. Imaging
5.11.1. Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.12. Molecular Diagnostics
5.12.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
5.13. Other Categories
5.13.1. Other Categories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
Chapter 6. Veterinary Diagnostics Market: by Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Animal: Segment Dashboard
6.2. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Animal Movement Analysis
6.3. Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Animal, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Companion Animals
6.4.1. Companion Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
6.4.2. Dogs
6.4.3. Cats
6.4.4. Horses
6.4.5. Other Companion Animals
6.5. Production Animals
6.5.1. Production Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
6.5.2. Cattle
6.5.3. Poultry
6.5.4. Swine
6.5.5. Other Production Animals
Chapter 7. Veterinary Diagnostics Market: by End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by End Use: Segment Dashboard
7.2. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by End Use Movement Analysis
7.3. Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Reference Laboratories
7.4.1. Reference Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
7.5. Veterinarians
7.5.1. Veterinarians Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
7.6. Animal Owners/Producers
7.6.1. Animal Owners/Producers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033(USD Million)
Chapter 8. Veterinary Diagnostics Market: by Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Region Market Dashboard
8.2. Region Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.3. North America
8.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. U.S
8.3.3. Canada
8.3.4. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. UK
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. France
8.4.5. Italy
8.4.6. Spain
8.4.7. Denmark
8.4.8. Sweden
8.4.9. Norway
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Japan
8.5.3. China
8.5.4. India
8.5.5. Australia
8.5.6. Thailand
8.5.7. South Korea
8.6. Latin America
8.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Brazil
8.6.3. Argentina
8.7. MEA
8.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. South Africa
8.7.3. UAE
8.7.4. Saudi Arabia
8.7.5. Kuwait
8.7.6. Qatar
8.7.7. Oman
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Participant Categorization
9.1.1. Market Leaders
9.1.2. Emerging Players
9.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)
9.3. Company Profiles
9.3.1. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
9.3.2. Zoetis
9.3.3. Antech Diagnostics, Inc. (Mars Inc.).
9.3.4. Agrolabo S.p.A.
9.3.5. Embark Veterinary, Inc.
9.3.6. Esaote SPA
9.3.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
9.3.8. Innovative Diagnostics SAS
9.3.9. Virbac
9.3.10. FUJIFILM Corporation
List of Tables [131]
List of Figures [107]
Companies Featured

  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
  • Zoetis
  • Antech Diagnostics, Inc. (Mars Inc.)
  • Agrolabo S.p.A.
  • Embark Veterinary, Inc.
  • Esaote SPA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Innovative Diagnostics SAS
  • Virbac
  • FUJIFILM Corporation

For more information about this report visit

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