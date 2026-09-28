Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 NGS And Falling Sequencing Costs Fuel 14.87% CAGR To USD 3.88 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Disease, Technology, Specialty, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rare disease genetic testing market was valued at an estimated USD 1.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.87% from 2026 to 2033, supported by advances in next-generation sequencing, greater awareness of rare genetic disorders, declining genome sequencing costs, and rising demand for personalized medicine.

Rare diseases affect more than 300 million people worldwide, including approximately 25 to 30 million individuals in the United States. Nearly 80% of rare diseases have a genetic origin, and about half of diagnosed cases occur in children. Despite continued progress in genomic diagnostics, the average patient journey to diagnosis exceeds six years, while only around 40% of patients receive a confirmed diagnosis. These challenges underscore the need for faster, more accurate, and scalable rare disease genetic testing solutions.

Rare Disease Patient Registries Strengthen Diagnostic Capabilities

The expansion and maturation of rare disease patient registries are contributing significantly to market growth. These registries consolidate phenotypic data, longitudinal clinical histories, genomic sequencing results, and patient-reported outcomes within structured data environments. By integrating previously fragmented information, registries help clinicians, researchers, and diagnostic laboratories identify genotype-phenotype correlations, improve variant interpretation, and increase diagnostic accuracy.

Greater access to high-quality patient data also supports clinical research, biomarker identification, natural history studies, and the development of targeted therapies. As healthcare organizations and research institutions expand registry participation, the resulting datasets are expected to improve patient stratification and strengthen collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem.

Declining Genome Sequencing Costs Accelerate Adoption

The sustained reduction in genome sequencing costs is another major driver of the global rare disease genetic testing market. Sequencing costs have fallen from nearly USD 3 billion per genome in the early 2000s to a projected level of approximately USD 200 per genome by 2025. This decline reflects continued innovation in next-generation sequencing technologies and increased competition among industry participants, including Illumina and Ultima Genomics.

Lower costs allow laboratories to increase testing volumes and invest in more efficient diagnostic workflows. Upstream improvements include faster sample extraction, enhanced processing capacity, and streamlined laboratory operations. Downstream investment is expanding across automated variant calling, advanced bioinformatics, continuous reanalysis pipelines, and integrated clinical decision support systems. Together, these capabilities can shorten diagnostic timelines and improve the clinical utility of genomic testing.

Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and industry trends at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers disease, technology, specialty, end use, and region.

Disease Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Neurological Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Hematology Diseases

Endocrine & Metabolism Diseases

Cancer

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Dermatology Diseases Other Rare Diseases

Technology Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Next Generation Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Array Technology

PCR-based Testing

FISH

Sanger Sequencing Karyotyping

Specialty Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Molecular Genetic Tests

Chromosomal Genetic Tests Biochemical Genetic Tests

End Use Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Research Laboratories & CROs

Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Report Benefits



Comprehensive analysis of the rare disease genetic testing market across major segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of key growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of leading industry participants

Actionable recommendations to identify revenue opportunities and guide business decisions Coverage of product innovation and evolving diagnostic technologies

The report provides market intelligence for diagnostic companies, sequencing technology providers, research organizations, healthcare institutions, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate opportunities in the rapidly developing global rare disease genetic testing market.

Key Attributes:

