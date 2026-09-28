Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 NGS And Falling Sequencing Costs Fuel 14.87% CAGR To USD 3.88 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$3.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Disease
1.2.2. Specialty
1.2.3. Technology
1.2.4. End Use
1.2.5. Regional scope
1.2.6. Estimates and forecasts timeline
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased database
1.4.2. internal database
1.4.3. Secondary sources
1.4.4. Primary research
1.4.5. Details of primary research
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data analysis models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.7.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach
1.7.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)
1.7.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Disease outlook
2.2.2. Specialty outlook
2.2.3. Technology outlook
2.2.4. End Use outlook
2.2.5. Regional outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Disease Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Disease Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Segment Dashboard
4.3. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market by Disease Outlook
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
4.4.1. Neurological Disorders
4.4.2. Immunological Disorders
4.4.3. Hematology Diseases
4.4.4. Endocrine & Metabolism Diseases
4.4.5. Cancer
4.4.6. Musculoskeletal Disorders
4.4.7. Cardiovascular Disorders
4.4.8. Dermatology Diseases
4.4.9. Other Rare Diseases
Chapter 5. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Technology Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Segment Dashboard
5.3. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market by Technology Outlook
5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
5.4.1. Next Generation Sequencing
5.4.2. Array Technology
5.4.3. PCR-based Testing
5.4.4. FISH
5.4.5. Sanger Sequencing
5.4.6. Karyotyping
Chapter 6. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Specialty Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Specialty Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Segment Dashboard
6.3. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market by Specialty Outlook
6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
6.4.1. Molecular Genetic Tests
6.4.2. Biochemical Genetic Tests
6.4.3. Chromosomal Genetic Tests
Chapter 7. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. End Use Market Share, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Segment Dashboard
7.3. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market by End Use Outlook
7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
7.4.1. Research Laboratories & CROs
7.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics
7.4.3. Diagnostic Laboratories
Chapter 8. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.2. Regional Market Dashboard
8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
8.4. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:
8.5. North America
8.5.1. U.S.
8.5.2. Canada
8.5.3. Mexico
8.6. Europe
8.6.1. UK
8.6.2. Germany
8.6.3. France
8.6.4. Italy
8.6.5. Spain
8.6.6. Norway
8.6.7. Sweden
8.6.8. Denmark
8.7. Asia-Pacific
8.7.1. Japan
8.7.2. China
8.7.3. India
8.7.4. Australia
8.7.5. South Korea
8.7.6. Thailand
8.8. Latin America
8.8.1. Brazil
8.8.2. Argentina
8.9. MEA
8.9.1. South Africa
8.9.2. Saudi Arabia
8.9.3. UAE
8.9.4. Kuwait
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.2. Company/Competition Categorization
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
9.3.2. Key customers
9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2025
9.3.4. Quest Diagnostics Inc.
9.3.5. Centogene N.V.
9.3.6. Invitae Corp.
9.3.7. 3billion, Inc.
9.3.8. Arup Laboratories
9.3.9. Eurofins Scientific
9.3.10. Strand Life Sciences
9.3.11. Ambry Genetics
9.3.12. Perkin Elmer, Inc.
9.3.13. Realm IDX, Inc.
9.3.14. Macrogen, Inc.
9.3.15. Baylor Genetics
9.3.16. Color Genomics, Inc.
9.3.17. Health Network Laboratories
9.3.18. PreventionGenetics
9.3.19. Progenity, Inc.
9.3.20. Coopersurgical, Inc.
9.3.21. Fulgent Genetics Inc.
9.3.22. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
9.3.23. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
9.3.24. Opko Health, Inc.
9.3.25. Artemis DNA
List of Tables [118]
List of Figures [71]
Companies Featured
- Quest Diagnostics Inc. Centogene N.V. Invitae Corp. 3billion, Inc. Arup Laboratories Eurofins Scientific Strand Life Sciences Ambry Genetics Perkin Elmer, Inc. Realm IDX, Inc. Macrogen, Inc. Baylor Genetics Color Genomics, Inc. Health Network Laboratories PreventionGenetics Progenity, Inc. Coopersurgical, Inc. Fulgent Genetics Inc. Myriad Genetics, Inc. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Opko Health, Inc. Artemis DNA
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