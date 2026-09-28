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Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 NGS And Falling Sequencing Costs Fuel 14.87% CAGR To USD 3.88 Billion


2026-09-28 04:33:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Falling sequencing costs, scalable NGS, robust patient registries and advanced bioinformatics enable higher test volumes, sharper diagnoses and personalized care.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Disease, Technology, Specialty, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rare disease genetic testing market was valued at an estimated USD 1.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.87% from 2026 to 2033, supported by advances in next-generation sequencing, greater awareness of rare genetic disorders, declining genome sequencing costs, and rising demand for personalized medicine.

Rare diseases affect more than 300 million people worldwide, including approximately 25 to 30 million individuals in the United States. Nearly 80% of rare diseases have a genetic origin, and about half of diagnosed cases occur in children. Despite continued progress in genomic diagnostics, the average patient journey to diagnosis exceeds six years, while only around 40% of patients receive a confirmed diagnosis. These challenges underscore the need for faster, more accurate, and scalable rare disease genetic testing solutions.

Rare Disease Patient Registries Strengthen Diagnostic Capabilities

The expansion and maturation of rare disease patient registries are contributing significantly to market growth. These registries consolidate phenotypic data, longitudinal clinical histories, genomic sequencing results, and patient-reported outcomes within structured data environments. By integrating previously fragmented information, registries help clinicians, researchers, and diagnostic laboratories identify genotype-phenotype correlations, improve variant interpretation, and increase diagnostic accuracy.

Greater access to high-quality patient data also supports clinical research, biomarker identification, natural history studies, and the development of targeted therapies. As healthcare organizations and research institutions expand registry participation, the resulting datasets are expected to improve patient stratification and strengthen collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem.

Declining Genome Sequencing Costs Accelerate Adoption

The sustained reduction in genome sequencing costs is another major driver of the global rare disease genetic testing market. Sequencing costs have fallen from nearly USD 3 billion per genome in the early 2000s to a projected level of approximately USD 200 per genome by 2025. This decline reflects continued innovation in next-generation sequencing technologies and increased competition among industry participants, including Illumina and Ultima Genomics.

Lower costs allow laboratories to increase testing volumes and invest in more efficient diagnostic workflows. Upstream improvements include faster sample extraction, enhanced processing capacity, and streamlined laboratory operations. Downstream investment is expanding across automated variant calling, advanced bioinformatics, continuous reanalysis pipelines, and integrated clinical decision support systems. Together, these capabilities can shorten diagnostic timelines and improve the clinical utility of genomic testing.

Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and industry trends at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers disease, technology, specialty, end use, and region.

Disease Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • Neurological Disorders
  • Immunological Disorders
  • Hematology Diseases
  • Endocrine & Metabolism Diseases
  • Cancer
  • Musculoskeletal Disorders
  • Cardiovascular Disorders
  • Dermatology Diseases
  • Other Rare Diseases

Technology Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • Next Generation Sequencing
  • Whole Exome Sequencing
  • Whole Genome Sequencing
  • Array Technology
  • PCR-based Testing
  • FISH
  • Sanger Sequencing
  • Karyotyping

Specialty Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • Molecular Genetic Tests
  • Chromosomal Genetic Tests
  • Biochemical Genetic Tests

End Use Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • Research Laboratories & CROs
  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Report Benefits

  • Comprehensive analysis of the rare disease genetic testing market across major segments and regions
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning
  • Evaluation of key growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities
  • Competitive landscape and market share analysis of leading industry participants
  • Actionable recommendations to identify revenue opportunities and guide business decisions
  • Coverage of product innovation and evolving diagnostic technologies

The report provides market intelligence for diagnostic companies, sequencing technology providers, research organizations, healthcare institutions, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate opportunities in the rapidly developing global rare disease genetic testing market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.29 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.88 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Disease
1.2.2. Specialty
1.2.3. Technology
1.2.4. End Use
1.2.5. Regional scope
1.2.6. Estimates and forecasts timeline
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased database
1.4.2. internal database
1.4.3. Secondary sources
1.4.4. Primary research
1.4.5. Details of primary research
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data analysis models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.7.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach
1.7.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)
1.7.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Disease outlook
2.2.2. Specialty outlook
2.2.3. Technology outlook
2.2.4. End Use outlook
2.2.5. Regional outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Disease Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Disease Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Segment Dashboard
4.3. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market by Disease Outlook
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
4.4.1. Neurological Disorders
4.4.2. Immunological Disorders
4.4.3. Hematology Diseases
4.4.4. Endocrine & Metabolism Diseases
4.4.5. Cancer
4.4.6. Musculoskeletal Disorders
4.4.7. Cardiovascular Disorders
4.4.8. Dermatology Diseases
4.4.9. Other Rare Diseases

Chapter 5. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Technology Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Segment Dashboard
5.3. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market by Technology Outlook
5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
5.4.1. Next Generation Sequencing
5.4.2. Array Technology
5.4.3. PCR-based Testing
5.4.4. FISH
5.4.5. Sanger Sequencing
5.4.6. Karyotyping

Chapter 6. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Specialty Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Specialty Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Segment Dashboard
6.3. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market by Specialty Outlook
6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
6.4.1. Molecular Genetic Tests
6.4.2. Biochemical Genetic Tests
6.4.3. Chromosomal Genetic Tests

Chapter 7. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. End Use Market Share, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Segment Dashboard
7.3. Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market by End Use Outlook
7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
7.4.1. Research Laboratories & CROs
7.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics
7.4.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

Chapter 8. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.2. Regional Market Dashboard
8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
8.4. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:
8.5. North America
8.5.1. U.S.
8.5.2. Canada
8.5.3. Mexico
8.6. Europe
8.6.1. UK
8.6.2. Germany
8.6.3. France
8.6.4. Italy
8.6.5. Spain
8.6.6. Norway
8.6.7. Sweden
8.6.8. Denmark
8.7. Asia-Pacific
8.7.1. Japan
8.7.2. China
8.7.3. India
8.7.4. Australia
8.7.5. South Korea
8.7.6. Thailand
8.8. Latin America
8.8.1. Brazil
8.8.2. Argentina
8.9. MEA
8.9.1. South Africa
8.9.2. Saudi Arabia
8.9.3. UAE
8.9.4. Kuwait

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.2. Company/Competition Categorization
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
9.3.2. Key customers
9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2025
9.3.4. Quest Diagnostics Inc.
9.3.5. Centogene N.V.
9.3.6. Invitae Corp.
9.3.7. 3billion, Inc.
9.3.8. Arup Laboratories
9.3.9. Eurofins Scientific
9.3.10. Strand Life Sciences
9.3.11. Ambry Genetics
9.3.12. Perkin Elmer, Inc.
9.3.13. Realm IDX, Inc.
9.3.14. Macrogen, Inc.
9.3.15. Baylor Genetics
9.3.16. Color Genomics, Inc.
9.3.17. Health Network Laboratories
9.3.18. PreventionGenetics
9.3.19. Progenity, Inc.
9.3.20. Coopersurgical, Inc.
9.3.21. Fulgent Genetics Inc.
9.3.22. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
9.3.23. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
9.3.24. Opko Health, Inc.
9.3.25. Artemis DNA

List of Tables [118]

List of Figures [71]

Companies Featured

  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.
  • Centogene N.V.
  • Invitae Corp.
  • 3billion, Inc.
  • Arup Laboratories
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Strand Life Sciences
  • Ambry Genetics
  • Perkin Elmer, Inc.
  • Realm IDX, Inc.
  • Macrogen, Inc.
  • Baylor Genetics
  • Color Genomics, Inc.
  • Health Network Laboratories
  • PreventionGenetics
  • Progenity, Inc.
  • Coopersurgical, Inc.
  • Fulgent Genetics Inc.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Opko Health, Inc.
  • Artemis DNA

For more information about this report visit

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