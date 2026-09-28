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Global Precision Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI, Genomics, And Companion Diagnostics Propel 16.99% CAGR To $405.10 Billion


2026-09-28 04:33:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Genomics, AI, multi-omics and companion diagnostics drive targeted care, while cloud platforms, partnerships and interoperability expand capabilities and reach.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Precision Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision medicine market was valued at an estimated USD 116.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 405.10 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 16.99% from 2026 to 2033, driven by advances in genomics, molecular diagnostics, artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, and clinical data analytics.

Technological convergence is transforming the precision medicine industry by enabling researchers and healthcare professionals to integrate multi-omics data, clinical information, and real-world evidence. These capabilities are improving the understanding of disease pathways and patient variability while supporting the development of targeted therapies and individualized treatment strategies.

Growing adoption of companion diagnostics and biomarker-based approaches is strengthening coordination between diagnostics and therapeutics. More accurate patient selection can improve treatment effectiveness, reduce unnecessary interventions, and support therapy optimization. Predictive modeling and machine learning algorithms are also advancing patient stratification, disease risk assessment, and clinical decision-making.

Cloud computing, digital health platforms, and advanced bioinformatics solutions are contributing to precision medicine market growth. Healthcare providers, research institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers are using integrated digital ecosystems to manage and interpret expanding volumes of genomic and clinical data. Greater interoperability among healthcare systems, genomic databases, and digital diagnostic platforms is further improving data accessibility and clinical integration.

Investment in precision oncology, rare disease therapeutics, and population genomics programs continues to support new personalized healthcare applications. Patient-specific genetic profiles are increasingly being used to guide treatment selection and establish customized care pathways. As genomic sequencing capabilities improve and data-driven tools become more widely available, precision medicine solutions are expected to become increasingly scalable across healthcare systems.

Strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions remain prominent across the global precision medicine market. Biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic providers, and technology businesses are combining expertise to expand research capabilities, strengthen product portfolios, and enter new geographic markets. Regulatory frameworks are also evolving to establish standards for the safety, efficacy, clinical validation, and commercialization of personalized therapies and advanced diagnostic technologies.

Global Precision Medicine Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and evaluates precision medicine industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers application, end use, and region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2033)

  • Diagnostics
    • Genetic Tests
    • Direct to Consumer Tests
    • Esoteric Tests
    • Others
  • Therapeutics
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Oncology
    • Respiratory Diseases
    • Skin Diseases
    • CNS Disorders
    • Immunology
    • Genetic Diseases
    • Others
  • Medical Devices
  • Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2033)

  • Home Care
  • Hospitals
  • Clinical Laboratories
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Denmark
    • Sweden
    • Norway
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Thailand
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Kuwait
    • UAE

The long-term outlook for the global precision medicine market remains strong as healthcare organizations expand genomic testing, personalized therapeutics, and digitally enabled clinical workflows. Continued innovation, supportive investment, cross-industry collaboration, and more mature regulatory standards are expected to accelerate the adoption of targeted, evidence-based treatment strategies through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $116.57 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $405.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Application
1.2.2. End Use
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Precision Medicine Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1.1. Supplier Power
3.3.1.2. Buyer Power
3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.3.3. Pricing Analysis
Chapter 4. Precision Medicine Market: Application Business Analysis
4.1. Application Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Application Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Diagnostics
4.4.1. Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Genetic Testing
4.4.2.1. Genetic Testing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3. Direct to Consumer Tests
4.4.3.1. Direct to Consumer Tests Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4. Esoteric Tests
4.4.4.1. Esoteric Tests Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.5. Others
4.4.5.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Therapeutics
4.5.1. Therapeutics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Pharmaceuticals
4.5.2.1. Pharmaceuticals Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.2. Oncology
4.5.2.2.1. Oncology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.3. Respiratory Disease
4.5.2.3.1. Respiratory Disease Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.4. Skin Disease
4.5.2.4.1. Skin Disease Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.5. CNS Disorders
4.5.2.5.1. CNS Disorders Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.6. Immunology
4.5.2.6.1. Immunology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.7. Genetic Disease
4.5.2.7.1. Genetic Disease Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.8. Others
4.5.2.8.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.3. Medical Devices
4.5.3.1. Medical Devices Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4. Others
4.5.4.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Precision Medicine Market: End Use Business Analysis
5.1. End Use Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.2. End Use Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Home Care
5.4.1. Home Care Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Hospitals
5.5.1. Hospitals Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Clinical Laboratories
5.6.1. Clinical Laboratories Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Precision Medicine Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Regional Market Dashboard
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
6.3.1. Country Analysis Framework
6.3.1.1. Key Country Dynamics
6.3.1.2. Target Disease Prevalence
6.3.1.3. Regulatory Framework
6.3.1.4. Reimbursement Framework
6.4. North America
6.4.1. North America Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. U.S.
6.4.2.1. U.S. Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.3. Canada
6.4.3.1. Canada Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.4. Mexico
6.4.4.1. Mexico Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Europe
6.5.1. Europe Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. UK
6.5.2.1. UK Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.3. Germany
6.5.3.1. Germany Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.4. France
6.5.4.1. France Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.5. Italy
6.5.5.1. Italy Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.6. Spain
6.5.6.1. Spain Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.7. Denmark
6.5.7.1. Denmark Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.8. Sweden
6.5.8.1. Sweden Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.9. Norway
6.5.9.1. Norway Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Asia Pacific
6.6.1. Asia Pacific Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Japan
6.6.2.1. Japan Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.3. China
6.6.3.1. China Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.4. India
6.6.4.1. India Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.5. Australia
6.6.5.1. Australia Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.6. South Korea
6.6.6.1. South Korea Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.7. Thailand
6.6.7.1. Thailand Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Latin America
6.7.1. Latin America Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7.2. Brazil
6.7.2.1. Brazil Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7.3. Argentina
6.7.3.1. Argentina Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Middle East & Africa
6.8.1. Middle East & Africa Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8.2. South Africa
6.8.2.1. South Africa Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8.3. Saudi Arabia
6.8.3.1. Saudi Arabia Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8.4. UAE
6.8.4.1. UAE Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8.5. Kuwait
6.8.5.1. Kuwait Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Participant Overview
7.2. Company Market Position Analysis
7.3. Company Categorization
7.4. Strategy Mapping
7.5. Company Profile Framework
7.5.1. Overview
7.5.2. Financial Performance
7.5.3. Product Benchmarking
7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.6. Company Profiles/Listing
7.6.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
7.6.2. Siemens
7.6.3. Janssen Global Services, LLC
7.6.4. Illumina, Inc.
7.6.5. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
7.6.6. 23andMe, Inc.
7.6.7. NeoDiagnostix
7.6.8. Myriad Genetics
7.6.9. Medtronic
7.6.10. GE Healthcare
7.6.11. Abbott
7.6.12. QIAGEN
List of Tables [66]
List of Figures [90]

Companies Featured

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Siemens
  • Janssen Global Services, LLC
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
  • 23andMe, Inc.
  • NeoDiagnostix
  • Myriad Genetics
  • Medtronic
  • GE Healthcare
  • Abbott
  • QIAGEN

For more information about this report visit

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