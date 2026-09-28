Global Precision Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI, Genomics, And Companion Diagnostics Propel 16.99% CAGR To $405.10 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Precision Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision medicine market was valued at an estimated USD 116.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 405.10 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 16.99% from 2026 to 2033, driven by advances in genomics, molecular diagnostics, artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, and clinical data analytics.

Technological convergence is transforming the precision medicine industry by enabling researchers and healthcare professionals to integrate multi-omics data, clinical information, and real-world evidence. These capabilities are improving the understanding of disease pathways and patient variability while supporting the development of targeted therapies and individualized treatment strategies.

Growing adoption of companion diagnostics and biomarker-based approaches is strengthening coordination between diagnostics and therapeutics. More accurate patient selection can improve treatment effectiveness, reduce unnecessary interventions, and support therapy optimization. Predictive modeling and machine learning algorithms are also advancing patient stratification, disease risk assessment, and clinical decision-making.

Cloud computing, digital health platforms, and advanced bioinformatics solutions are contributing to precision medicine market growth. Healthcare providers, research institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers are using integrated digital ecosystems to manage and interpret expanding volumes of genomic and clinical data. Greater interoperability among healthcare systems, genomic databases, and digital diagnostic platforms is further improving data accessibility and clinical integration.

Investment in precision oncology, rare disease therapeutics, and population genomics programs continues to support new personalized healthcare applications. Patient-specific genetic profiles are increasingly being used to guide treatment selection and establish customized care pathways. As genomic sequencing capabilities improve and data-driven tools become more widely available, precision medicine solutions are expected to become increasingly scalable across healthcare systems.

Strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions remain prominent across the global precision medicine market. Biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic providers, and technology businesses are combining expertise to expand research capabilities, strengthen product portfolios, and enter new geographic markets. Regulatory frameworks are also evolving to establish standards for the safety, efficacy, clinical validation, and commercialization of personalized therapies and advanced diagnostic technologies.

Global Precision Medicine Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and evaluates precision medicine industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers application, end use, and region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2033)



Diagnostics



Genetic Tests



Direct to Consumer Tests



Esoteric Tests

Others

Therapeutics



Pharmaceuticals



Oncology



Respiratory Diseases



Skin Diseases



CNS Disorders



Immunology



Genetic Diseases

Others

Medical Devices Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2033)



Home Care

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Kuwait UAE

The long-term outlook for the global precision medicine market remains strong as healthcare organizations expand genomic testing, personalized therapeutics, and digitally enabled clinical workflows. Continued innovation, supportive investment, cross-industry collaboration, and more mature regulatory standards are expected to accelerate the adoption of targeted, evidence-based treatment strategies through 2033.

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