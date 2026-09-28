Global Precision Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI, Genomics, And Companion Diagnostics Propel 16.99% CAGR To $405.10 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$116.57 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$405.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Application
1.2.2. End Use
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Precision Medicine Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1.1. Supplier Power
3.3.1.2. Buyer Power
3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.3.3. Pricing Analysis
Chapter 4. Precision Medicine Market: Application Business Analysis
4.1. Application Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Application Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Diagnostics
4.4.1. Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Genetic Testing
4.4.2.1. Genetic Testing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3. Direct to Consumer Tests
4.4.3.1. Direct to Consumer Tests Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4. Esoteric Tests
4.4.4.1. Esoteric Tests Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.5. Others
4.4.5.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Therapeutics
4.5.1. Therapeutics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Pharmaceuticals
4.5.2.1. Pharmaceuticals Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.2. Oncology
4.5.2.2.1. Oncology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.3. Respiratory Disease
4.5.2.3.1. Respiratory Disease Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.4. Skin Disease
4.5.2.4.1. Skin Disease Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.5. CNS Disorders
4.5.2.5.1. CNS Disorders Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.6. Immunology
4.5.2.6.1. Immunology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.7. Genetic Disease
4.5.2.7.1. Genetic Disease Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.8. Others
4.5.2.8.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.3. Medical Devices
4.5.3.1. Medical Devices Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4. Others
4.5.4.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Precision Medicine Market: End Use Business Analysis
5.1. End Use Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.2. End Use Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Home Care
5.4.1. Home Care Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Hospitals
5.5.1. Hospitals Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Clinical Laboratories
5.6.1. Clinical Laboratories Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Precision Medicine Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Regional Market Dashboard
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
6.3.1. Country Analysis Framework
6.3.1.1. Key Country Dynamics
6.3.1.2. Target Disease Prevalence
6.3.1.3. Regulatory Framework
6.3.1.4. Reimbursement Framework
6.4. North America
6.4.1. North America Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. U.S.
6.4.2.1. U.S. Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.3. Canada
6.4.3.1. Canada Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.4. Mexico
6.4.4.1. Mexico Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Europe
6.5.1. Europe Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. UK
6.5.2.1. UK Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.3. Germany
6.5.3.1. Germany Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.4. France
6.5.4.1. France Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.5. Italy
6.5.5.1. Italy Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.6. Spain
6.5.6.1. Spain Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.7. Denmark
6.5.7.1. Denmark Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.8. Sweden
6.5.8.1. Sweden Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.9. Norway
6.5.9.1. Norway Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Asia Pacific
6.6.1. Asia Pacific Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Japan
6.6.2.1. Japan Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.3. China
6.6.3.1. China Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.4. India
6.6.4.1. India Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.5. Australia
6.6.5.1. Australia Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.6. South Korea
6.6.6.1. South Korea Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.7. Thailand
6.6.7.1. Thailand Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Latin America
6.7.1. Latin America Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7.2. Brazil
6.7.2.1. Brazil Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7.3. Argentina
6.7.3.1. Argentina Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Middle East & Africa
6.8.1. Middle East & Africa Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8.2. South Africa
6.8.2.1. South Africa Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8.3. Saudi Arabia
6.8.3.1. Saudi Arabia Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8.4. UAE
6.8.4.1. UAE Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8.5. Kuwait
6.8.5.1. Kuwait Precision Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Participant Overview
7.2. Company Market Position Analysis
7.3. Company Categorization
7.4. Strategy Mapping
7.5. Company Profile Framework
7.5.1. Overview
7.5.2. Financial Performance
7.5.3. Product Benchmarking
7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.6. Company Profiles/Listing
7.6.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
7.6.2. Siemens
7.6.3. Janssen Global Services, LLC
7.6.4. Illumina, Inc.
7.6.5. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
7.6.6. 23andMe, Inc.
7.6.7. NeoDiagnostix
7.6.8. Myriad Genetics
7.6.9. Medtronic
7.6.10. GE Healthcare
7.6.11. Abbott
7.6.12. QIAGEN
List of Tables [66]
List of Figures [90]
Companies Featured
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Siemens Janssen Global Services, LLC Illumina, Inc. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 23andMe, Inc. NeoDiagnostix Myriad Genetics Medtronic GE Healthcare Abbott QIAGEN
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