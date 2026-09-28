Europe Power Transistor Market (2026-2031) - EV Demand Accelerates Sic MOSFET Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVs, renewables, smart grids, 5G and data centers are accelerating SiC/GaN adoption, while local production offers opportunities to ease substrate shortages.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Power Transistor - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe power transistor market was valued at USD 5.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 6.08 billion in 2026 to USD 7.92 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 5.41% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by electric vehicle production, renewable energy investment, industrial automation, data-center efficiency requirements and 5G infrastructure deployment.

Electric Vehicle Demand Drives SiC MOSFET Adoption

European automakers are accelerating the adoption of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET traction inverters to improve drivetrain efficiency and extend electric vehicle range. Compared with conventional silicon IGBTs, SiC-based systems can deliver meaningful energy savings and support the transition toward higher-voltage vehicle architectures. Euro 7 requirements and broader vehicle efficiency targets are encouraging manufacturers to maximize battery performance while reducing power losses.

The expansion of 800 V electric vehicle platforms is expected to strengthen demand for 1,200 V SiC power devices. Major semiconductor manufacturers are also investing in additional European SiC capacity, demonstrating confidence in sustained demand from automotive manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers and power electronics suppliers through 2030.

Renewable Energy and Smart-Grid Investment Supports Growth

Europe's renewable energy and grid modernization programs represent another major growth engine for the power transistor market. The REPowerEU plan targets 1,236 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, creating significant requirements for efficient high-voltage switching components across solar installations, wind power systems, battery storage and electricity transmission networks.

High-power IGBT and SiC modules are increasingly used in renewable energy inverters, smart-grid equipment and high-voltage direct-current interconnectors. These technologies enable efficient cross-border electricity transmission and help stabilize grids managing higher volumes of variable renewable generation. European grid standards that prioritize lower switching losses are also expected to encourage wider adoption of advanced wide-bandgap power transistors.

Supply Constraints Remain a Near-Term Challenge

Despite the positive outlook, SiC substrate availability continues to limit near-term market expansion. Lead times for 150 mm SiC wafers have reached up to 52 weeks, constraining device production and increasing supply-chain risk. Europe's reliance on overseas substrate capacity also leaves manufacturers exposed to trade policy changes and geopolitical disruption.

Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics have entered long-term supply agreements and invested in regional SiC production capabilities. However, substantial new volumes are not expected before 2027. Premium pricing for wide-bandgap devices may also slow adoption in cost-sensitive applications, even as performance and efficiency advantages support long-term market penetration.

IGBT Modules Maintain Market Leadership

IGBT modules accounted for 29.31% of Europe power transistor market revenue in 2025. Their established use in variable-speed drives, solar inverters, rail traction and industrial power systems continues to support demand. Integrated modules provide optimized thermal performance, high power density, simplified assembly and improved reliability, making them attractive for equipment manufacturers seeking compliance with European energy-efficiency standards.

Wide-bandgap transistors are forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.38%. SiC and gallium nitride (GaN) devices are gaining traction in EV fast chargers, high-frequency power supplies, telecommunications equipment and other applications where lower power losses can significantly improve system economics. Advances in packaging, including direct-bonded-copper substrates and sintered silver die attachment, are also improving thermal cycling performance and product life.

Silicon Retains Scale While Wide-Bandgap Materials Advance

Silicon represented 56.78% of market revenue in 2025, benefiting from mature 200 mm fabrication infrastructure, established supply chains and cost advantages. Its market share is expected to decline gradually as system designers prioritize higher operating temperatures, faster switching frequencies and improved energy efficiency.

GaN devices are projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.26%, driven by high-frequency power supplies, data centers and 5G radio equipment. SiC adoption is also increasing as 1,200 V MOSFETs become central to electric vehicles built around 800 V battery systems. European semiconductor initiatives in Germany, France and Spain are supporting regional GaN epitaxy and SiC substrate production to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

MOSFETs generated 49.35% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting their broad use across consumer electronics, industrial systems and high-power automotive applications. Continued improvements in trench structures and on-resistance are expected to reinforce their position. Together with rising investment in EVs, renewable power, smart grids, data centers and 5G networks, these innovations are set to sustain steady growth across the Europe power transistor market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 EV-related demand surge for SiC MOSFETs

4.2.2 Renewable energy and smart-grid build-out

4.2.3 5G infrastructure roll-outs across Europe

4.2.4 EU Green-Taxonomy financing levers WBG uptake

4.2.5 ISO 26262 functional-safety push to higher-voltage designs

4.2.6 Data-center PUE mandates favour high-efficiency transistors

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 SiC substrate supply bottlenecks

4.3.2 Premium pricing of wide-band-gap devices

4.3.3 EU eco-design labels elongate consumer-electronics replacement cycles

4.3.4 Gallium export-control volatility in EU-China trade

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 The Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Low-Voltage FETs

5.1.2 High-Voltage FETs

5.1.3 Discrete IGBT

5.1.4 IGBT Modules

5.1.5 Super-Junction MOSFETs

5.1.6 RF and Microwave Transistors

5.1.7 Wide-Bandgap Power Transistors (SiC, GaN)

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Silicon

5.2.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC)

5.2.3 Gallium Nitride (GaN)

5.2.4 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

5.2.5 Other Materials

5.3 By Type

5.3.1 Bipolar Junction Transistor (BJT)

5.3.2 Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET, JFET)

5.3.3 Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor (HBT)

5.4 By Packaging

5.4.1 Discrete Devices

5.4.2 Power Modules

5.4.3 Power ICs / Integrated Power Stages

5.5 By Power Rating

5.5.1 Low Power (< 40 V)

5.5.2 Medium Power (40-600 V)

5.5.3 High Power (> 600 V)

5.6 By End-User Industry

5.6.1 Automotive and EV/HEV

5.6.2 Consumer Electronics and Mobile

5.6.3 Industrial Automation and Motor Drives

5.6.4 Energy and Power (Renewables, Smart Grid)

5.6.5 Data Centers and HPC

5.6.6 Telecom and 5G Infrastructure

5.6.7 Aerospace and Defense

5.7 By Application

5.7.1 Inverters and Converters

5.7.2 Motor Control and Drives

5.7.3 Power Supplies and Adapters

5.7.4 Battery Charging and BMS

5.7.5 RF Power Amplifiers

5.7.6 Lighting and Display Drivers

5.8 By Country

5.8.1 Germany

5.8.2 United Kingdom

5.8.3 France

5.8.4 Italy

5.8.5 Spain

5.8.6 Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland)

5.8.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.4.2 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.4.3 ON Semiconductor Corporation

6.4.4 Nexperia B.V.

6.4.5 ROHM Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

6.4.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.4.8 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

6.4.9 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.4.10 Texas Instruments Incorporated

6.4.11 Analog Devices, Inc.

6.4.12 IXYS LLC

6.4.13 Littelfuse, Inc.

6.4.14 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.4.15 Wolfspeed, Inc.

6.4.16 GeneSiC Semiconductor LLC

6.4.17 UnitedSiC LLC

6.4.18 Semikron Danfoss GmbH and Co. KG

6.4.19 Dialog Semiconductor Limited

6.4.20 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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