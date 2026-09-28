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Global Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 16.79 Billion As Personalized Medicine Drives 18.44% CAGR


2026-09-28 04:33:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising chronic disease prevalence, demand for personalized and regenerative medicine, expanding R&D, and increased investment are accelerating cell therapy raw material demand.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell therapy human raw materials market was valued at USD 4.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.79 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 18.44% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing demand for high-quality materials used in cell therapy research, development, and commercial manufacturing.

Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders. Expanding demand for regenerative medicine and personalized therapies is also increasing the need for reliable cell culture media, sera, supplements, reagents, buffers, and related raw materials. In addition, growing research and development activity, higher investment in advanced therapies, and continued expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity are expected to strengthen demand throughout the forecast period.

The global cell therapy human raw materials market report provides revenue forecasts and analysis of key trends across major sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates the market by product, end use, and region, enabling organizations to assess commercial opportunities, competitive conditions, and potential areas for strategic investment.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Cell Culture Media
  • Cell Culture Sera
  • Cell Culture Supplements
  • Reagents & Buffers
  • Other Raw Materials

Cell culture media, sera, supplements, reagents, and buffers are essential to cell therapy development and manufacturing workflows. Demand across these product categories is expected to increase as companies advance clinical pipelines, improve production processes, and prepare therapies for broader commercialization.

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies
  • CROs & CMOs
  • Academic & Research Institutions

Biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies represent a significant source of demand due to expanding cell therapy pipelines and investment in manufacturing capabilities. CROs and CMOs continue to support development, testing, process optimization, and production activities, while academic and research institutions contribute to early-stage innovation and translational research.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

The regional analysis examines market performance across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. It assesses regional revenue potential, research activity, investment patterns, manufacturing expansion, and the evolving presence of cell therapy developers and suppliers.

Key Benefits of the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Report

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Access detailed assessments of major products, end users, and regional markets.
  • Competitive Landscape: Evaluate the market presence, strategic positioning, and activities of key participants.
  • Market Trends: Identify major developments influencing cell therapy research, manufacturing, and raw material demand.
  • Revenue Opportunities: Use market insights to identify potential growth areas and support strategic business planning.
  • Forecast Intelligence: Review segment and regional revenue forecasts covering 2021-2033.

Report Coverage

  • Market intelligence supporting informed investment and operational decisions
  • Historical analysis and market forecasts for evaluating long-term performance
  • Growth opportunity assessments and trend analysis
  • Product, end-use, and regional revenue forecasts
  • Competitive strategy and market share analysis
  • Product innovation and development activity across the cell therapy supply chain

The report is designed for cell therapy developers, raw material suppliers, biopharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, CROs, CMOs, investors, and research institutions seeking data-driven insight into this rapidly expanding market. Its findings support market entry planning, portfolio development, competitive benchmarking, partnership strategies, and investment decisions through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.37 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.79 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Product
1.1.2. End Use
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Objective
1.5. Research Methodology
1.6. Information Procurement
1.6.1. Purchased Database
1.6.2. Internal Database
1.6.3. Secondary Sources
1.6.4. Primary Research
1.7. Information or Data Analysis
1.7.1. Data Analysis Models
1.8. Market Formulation & Validation
1.9. Model Details
1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.10. List of Secondary Sources
1.11. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rapid growth of the cell therapy pipeline
3.2.1.2. Expansion of regenerative medicine and personalized medicine
3.2.1.3. Growing prevalence of immune-related disorders
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. Ethical concerns related to stem cell research
3.2.2.2. High cost associated with the production and procurement of raw materials
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis
4.1. Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.2. Cell Culture Media
4.2.1. Cell culture media market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Cell Culture Sera
4.3.1. Cell culture sera market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Cell Culture Supplements
4.4.1. Cell culture supplements market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Proteins
4.4.2.1. Proteins market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3. Growth Factors
4.4.3.1. Growth factors market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4. Nucleotides
4.4.4.1. Nucleotides market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.5. Other Supplements
4.4.5.1. Other supplements market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Reagents & Buffers
4.5.1. Reagents & buffers market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Other Raw Materials
4.6.1. Other raw materials market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. End Use Group Business Analysis
5.1. Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market: End Use Movement Analysis
5.2. Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies
5.2.1. Biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.3. CROs & CMOs
5.3.1. CROs & CMOs market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Academic & Research Institutions
5.4.1. Academic & research institutions market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis
6.1. Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Share By Region, 2025 & 2033
6.2. North America
6.2.1. North America Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.2.2. U.S.
6.2.3. Canada
6.2.4. Mexico
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Europe Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.2. UK
6.3.3. Germany
6.3.4. France
6.3.5. Italy
6.3.6. Spain
6.3.7. Denmark
6.3.8. Sweden
6.3.9. Norway
6.4. Asia Pacific
6.4.1. Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Japan
6.4.3. China
6.4.4. India
6.4.5. Australia
6.4.6. Thailand
6.4.7. South Korea
6.5. Latin America
6.5.1. Latin America Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Brazil
6.5.3. Argentina
6.6. MEA
6.6.1. MEA Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. South Africa
6.6.3. Saudi Arabia
6.6.4. UAE
6.6.5. Kuwait
6.7. Country-Level Analysis
6.7.1. Key Country Dynamics
6.7.2. Competitive Scenario
6.7.3. Regulatory Framework
6.7.4. Target Disease Prevalence
6.7.5. Country-Level Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company Categorization
7.2. Strategy Mapping
7.3. Company Market Position/Share Analysis, 2025
7.4. Company Profiles/Listing
7.4.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
7.4.2. Merck KGaA
7.4.3. Actylis
7.4.4. ACROBiosystems
7.4.5. STEMCELL Technologies
7.4.6. Grifols, S.A.
7.4.7. Charles River Laboratories
7.4.8. RoosterBio, Inc.
7.4.9. PromoCell GmbH
7.4.10. Danaher
7.4.11. BioIVT
7.4.12. GeminiBio
7.4.13. Akron Biotech
7.4.14. AllCells
7.4.15. CGT Global
7.5. Company Profile Analysis
7.5.1. Overview
7.5.2. Financial Performance, as applicable
7.5.3. Product Benchmarking
7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [62]

List of Figures [61]

Companies Featured
The leading players profiled in this Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market report include:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
  • Merck KGaA
  • Actylis
  • ACROBiosystems
  • STEMCELL Technologies
  • Grifols, S.A.
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • RoosterBio, Inc.
  • PromoCell GMBH
  • Danaher
  • BioIVT
  • GeminiBio
  • Akron Biotech
  • AllCells
  • CGT Global

For more information about this report visit

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