Global Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 16.79 Billion As Personalized Medicine Drives 18.44% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$16.79 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Product
1.1.2. End Use
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Objective
1.5. Research Methodology
1.6. Information Procurement
1.6.1. Purchased Database
1.6.2. Internal Database
1.6.3. Secondary Sources
1.6.4. Primary Research
1.7. Information or Data Analysis
1.7.1. Data Analysis Models
1.8. Market Formulation & Validation
1.9. Model Details
1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.10. List of Secondary Sources
1.11. List of Abbreviations
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rapid growth of the cell therapy pipeline
3.2.1.2. Expansion of regenerative medicine and personalized medicine
3.2.1.3. Growing prevalence of immune-related disorders
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. Ethical concerns related to stem cell research
3.2.2.2. High cost associated with the production and procurement of raw materials
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis
4.1. Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.2. Cell Culture Media
4.2.1. Cell culture media market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Cell Culture Sera
4.3.1. Cell culture sera market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Cell Culture Supplements
4.4.1. Cell culture supplements market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Proteins
4.4.2.1. Proteins market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3. Growth Factors
4.4.3.1. Growth factors market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4. Nucleotides
4.4.4.1. Nucleotides market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.5. Other Supplements
4.4.5.1. Other supplements market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Reagents & Buffers
4.5.1. Reagents & buffers market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Other Raw Materials
4.6.1. Other raw materials market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. End Use Group Business Analysis
5.1. Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market: End Use Movement Analysis
5.2. Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies
5.2.1. Biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.3. CROs & CMOs
5.3.1. CROs & CMOs market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Academic & Research Institutions
5.4.1. Academic & research institutions market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis
6.1. Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Share By Region, 2025 & 2033
6.2. North America
6.2.1. North America Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.2.2. U.S.
6.2.3. Canada
6.2.4. Mexico
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Europe Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.2. UK
6.3.3. Germany
6.3.4. France
6.3.5. Italy
6.3.6. Spain
6.3.7. Denmark
6.3.8. Sweden
6.3.9. Norway
6.4. Asia Pacific
6.4.1. Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Japan
6.4.3. China
6.4.4. India
6.4.5. Australia
6.4.6. Thailand
6.4.7. South Korea
6.5. Latin America
6.5.1. Latin America Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Brazil
6.5.3. Argentina
6.6. MEA
6.6.1. MEA Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. South Africa
6.6.3. Saudi Arabia
6.6.4. UAE
6.6.5. Kuwait
6.7. Country-Level Analysis
6.7.1. Key Country Dynamics
6.7.2. Competitive Scenario
6.7.3. Regulatory Framework
6.7.4. Target Disease Prevalence
6.7.5. Country-Level Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company Categorization
7.2. Strategy Mapping
7.3. Company Market Position/Share Analysis, 2025
7.4. Company Profiles/Listing
7.4.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
7.4.2. Merck KGaA
7.4.3. Actylis
7.4.4. ACROBiosystems
7.4.5. STEMCELL Technologies
7.4.6. Grifols, S.A.
7.4.7. Charles River Laboratories
7.4.8. RoosterBio, Inc.
7.4.9. PromoCell GmbH
7.4.10. Danaher
7.4.11. BioIVT
7.4.12. GeminiBio
7.4.13. Akron Biotech
7.4.14. AllCells
7.4.15. CGT Global
7.5. Company Profile Analysis
7.5.1. Overview
7.5.2. Financial Performance, as applicable
7.5.3. Product Benchmarking
7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [62]
List of Figures [61]
Companies Featured
The leading players profiled in this Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market report include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc Merck KGaA Actylis ACROBiosystems STEMCELL Technologies Grifols, S.A. Charles River Laboratories RoosterBio, Inc. PromoCell GMBH Danaher BioIVT GeminiBio Akron Biotech AllCells CGT Global
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