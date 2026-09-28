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Commercial Underfloor Heating Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Leading Companies: Danfoss, REHAU, And Uponor


2026-09-28 04:33:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart Buildings, Energy-Efficient Retrofits and Hospitality Expansion Drive Commercial Underfloor Heating Demand

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Commercial Underfloor Heating Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial underfloor heating market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient commercial heating solutions, expanding construction activity, and stricter building energy performance requirements.

Commercial property developers and building operators are increasingly installing underfloor heating systems in offices, hotels, restaurants, educational institutions, and other commercial facilities. These systems support indoor comfort objectives while helping businesses improve thermal efficiency and reduce long-term operating costs. Urbanization, population growth, and commercial infrastructure investment across developed and emerging economies are expected to create additional market opportunities through 2035.

Extreme weather conditions and fluctuating seasonal temperatures are also increasing demand for dependable space heating technologies. At the same time, emission reduction targets, green building standards, and energy efficiency regulations are encouraging the transition toward sustainable commercial heating systems. Europe remains a leading regional market, supported by comprehensive regulatory frameworks, extensive building renovation programs, and growing adoption of smart building technologies. The integration of underfloor heating with automated building management platforms is further improving energy optimization and overall building performance.

Electric Underfloor Heating Segment Outlook

The electric segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 4.2% between 2026 and 2035. Growth will be driven by rapid urban development, higher population density, and increasing demand for modern floor heating systems in commercial buildings. Regulatory support for cleaner technologies and energy-efficient infrastructure is strengthening adoption, while the focus on occupant comfort is creating demand across both new construction and renovation projects.

Hospitality Sector Growth

The hospitality segment generated USD 502.5 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2035. Hotel, restaurant, resort, and lodging developments are increasingly incorporating commercial underfloor heating to provide consistent indoor comfort and support sustainability goals. Continued hospitality infrastructure investment and wider implementation of green building standards are expected to accelerate system deployment.

U.S. Commercial Underfloor Heating Market

The U.S. commercial underfloor heating market generated USD 570.6 million in 2025 and represented a 77.5% share of the regional market. Growth is being fueled by commercial construction, retrofitting of existing properties, adoption of clean energy systems, and increasing demand for efficient heating technologies. These trends are expected to reinforce market expansion across North America over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Leading companies operating in the global commercial underfloor heating market include Danfoss, REHAU, Uponor, Watts, Schluter Systems, Warmup, PURMO Group, Flexel, Ceilhit, Nuheat, Warmset, Thermo-Floor UK, Hush Acoustics, ETHERMA Elektrowarme, aquatherm, Warmboard, Gaia Climate Solutions, HEATCOM, Amuheat, ThermoRay, and Hemstedt.

Market participants are prioritizing product innovation, thermal efficiency, system durability, and smart controls. Manufacturers are developing underfloor heating solutions compatible with connected building technologies and automated energy management platforms. Strategic partnerships with construction companies, real estate developers, architects, and distributors are also helping suppliers broaden their commercial reach.

Research and development programs are focused on simplifying installation, reducing energy consumption, extending product life, and incorporating environmentally responsible materials. These initiatives enable manufacturers to respond to evolving regulations and growing customer demand for sustainable commercial heating solutions.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Coverage

  • Industry trends, market drivers, growth challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessments, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, technology and application segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $4.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.2 Quality commitment
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid Sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.8 Forecast model
1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
1.10 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Technology trends
2.4 Application trends
2.5 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis
3.1.2 Key factors affecting the value chain
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.6.1 Political factors
3.6.2 Economic factors
3.6.3 Social factors
3.6.4 Technological factors
3.6.5 Legal factors
3.6.6 Environmental factors
3.7 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.7.1 Digital transformation with IoT technologies
3.7.2 Emerging market penetration
3.8 Investment analysis & future outlook
3.9 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the market (Solution Core)
3.9.1 AI-Driven production optimization (Solution Core)
3.9.2 Predictive maintenance & fault detection (Solution Core)
3.10 Trade data analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.10.1 Import/export volume & value trends (Driven by Primary Research)
3.10.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11 Capacity & production landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.1 Capacity by region & key producer (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines (Driven by Primary Research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 Latin America
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Key developments
4.4.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.4.3 New product launches
4.4.4 Expansion plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Electric
5.3 Hydronic
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Education
6.3 Healthcare
6.4 Retail
6.5 Logistics & transportation
6.6 Offices
6.7 Hospitality
6.8 Others
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 North America
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Canada
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 France
7.3.3 Spain
7.3.4 Austria
7.3.5 Belgium
7.3.6 Denmark
7.3.7 Finland
7.3.8 Norway
7.3.9 Sweden
7.3.10 UK
7.3.11 Italy
7.3.12 Russia
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 Australia
7.4.4 India
7.4.5 South Korea
7.5 Middle East & Africa
7.5.1 Saudi Arabia
7.5.2 UAE
7.5.3 South Africa
7.6 Latin America
7.6.1 Brazil
7.6.2 Mexico
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Amuheat
8.2 aquatherm
8.3 Ceilhit
8.4 Danfoss
8.5 ETHERMA Elektrowarme
8.6 Flexel
8.7 Gaia Climate Solutions
8.8 HEATCOM
8.9 Hemstedt
8.10 Hush Acoustics
8.11 Nuheat
8.12 ProWarm
8.13 PURMO Group
8.14 REHAU
8.15 Schluter Systems
8.16 ThermaRay
8.17 Thermo-Floor UK
8.18 Uponor
8.19 Warmboard
8.20 Warmset
8.21 Warmup
8.22 Watts
For more information about this report visit

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