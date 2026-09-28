Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market To Hit USD 4.05 Billion By 2035 At 30.0% CAGR SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per SNS Insider, the Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market is projected to reach USD 4.05 billion by 2035, growing at a 30.0% CAGR, while the U.S. market is projected to reach USD 1.28 billion, advancing at 28.7% CAGR, as AI data center expansion and PFAS-free cooling adoption accelerate demand.

Austin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market

The U.S. Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market was valued at approximately USD 0.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1.28 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% during 2026–2035. Growth is supported by hyperscale and AI data center expansion, rising GPU deployment and increasing qualification of PFAS-free and low-global-warming-potential cooling fluids.









The Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market was valued at approximately USD 72.5 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1,151.4 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 31.00% during 2026–2035. Growth is supported by strict EU F-Gas regulations, proposed PFAS restrictions, hyperscale and colocation expansion, and increasing adoption of synthetic hydrocarbon and low-global-warming-potential cooling fluids across Germany, France, the Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland.

Why this Market is Gaining Attention in 2026

AI Rack Density is Making Liquid Cooling a Core Infrastructure Requirement

The fast-growing utilization of GPU-based AI computations has made it difficult to maintain the efficiency of air cooling due to increased energy densities in racks. With the development of data centers and installation of ever more powerful accelerators, the use of liquid cooling media has become inevitable.

With every increase in AI computing power, there comes an inevitable requirement for coolant in direct-to-chip or immersion cooling processes, making cooling fluids an essential part of today's data centers.

PFAS Phase-Out is Creating a Parallel Opportunity for Alternative Fluid Suppliers

The removal of 3M's Novec series of products has resulted in the initiation of a requalification cycle for the two-phase and immersion cooling technologies.

This opens up avenues for those companies that have the capability to provide thermal performance, material compatibility, and regulatory compliance along with meeting sustainability criteria.

Bundled Fluid Services Expand the Market Opportunity

This opportunity now also goes beyond the sale of coolant. The manufacturers have integrated the fluid with such services as filtration, dielectric testing, batch traceability, and end-of-life recovery services.

These service-oriented models will establish long-term relations with data centers along with providing solutions to the problems associated with fluid degradation, regulatory disposal of fluids, and long-term reliability.

Commercial Findings from the Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market

By Fluid Type, Water-Glycol Mixtures Dominated and Synthetic Hydrocarbons are the Fastest Growing: Water Glycol Mixtures held around 45.4% share in the market in 2025, thanks to reliable heat transfer ability and affordability. Synthetic Hydrocarbons are expected to register the highest CAGR of around 34.8%, on account of rising demand for PFAS free immersion fluids that can operate for a longer time, are biodegradable and have high thermal stability.

By Cooling Method, Single-Phase Dominated and Two-Phase is the Fastest Growing: Single Phase Cooling represented about 63.7% of the market in 2025 owing to ease in fluid handling, less capital investment required and ease of installation in existing plants. The Two Phase Cooling will experience the highest CAGR of about 33.2% due to dense AI clusters needing better heat dissipation ability.

By Cooling Technology, Direct-to-Chip Dominated and Immersion Cooling is the Fastest Growing: Direct-to-Chip contributed approximately 46.9% to the market share in 2025 due to its capacity to dissipate significant heat from processors and GPUs prior to being released into the environment as well as its retrofit capability. The Immersion Cooling segment will exhibit the highest CAGR of approximately 32.6% due to high AI clusters and PFAS-free dielectric fluids.

By Data Center Type, Hyperscale Dominated and Edge is the Fastest Growing: The hyperscale data center segment accounted for about 48.2% of the market share in 2025 owing to substantial use of AI and cloud infrastructure. The edge data centers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of about 33.9% on account of AI inference, dense telecom and local processing needs.

Regional AI Infrastructure and Regulation are Reshaping Market Demand: North America was responsible for about 41.2% share of the global market in 2025 owing to the focused investments made towards the building up of hyperscale and AI infrastructure. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing regional market owing to the strict fluid regulations and sustainability norms in place there.

Who Should be Watching the Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market?

The market is increasingly relevant across the broader data center cooling ecosystem, including:

Hyperscale operators → AI infrastructure providers → cloud companies → coolant manufacturers → immersion cooling vendors → direct-to-chip cooling providers → data center developers → semiconductor companies → specialty chemical suppliers

For coolant providers, competitive positioning relies more and more on thermal performance, material compatibility, PFAS free chemistry, regulatory compliance, durability of fluids and the provision of testing, filtration and lifecycle management services.

Regulatory-Compliant Cooling Fluids and PFAS Transition Shape the 2026 Market

As operators accelerate migration away from legacy fluorinated chemistries, suppliers are advancing alternative fluids and next-generation cooling platforms.



In 2025, 3M continued its phased exit from PFAS-based manufacturing, disrupting established Novec-based immersion cooling supply chains. In 2026, Zutacore advanced plans to remove PFAS from its two-phase cooling systems while using Chemours' Opteon SF33 as an interim lower-fluorine solution.

Market Challenge: Qualifying New Cooling Fluids Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Alternative dielectric fluids continue to face evolving regulatory requirements, particularly across Europe, where PFAS restrictions and global-warming-potential limits are influencing procurement decisions. Operators risk having to requalify fluids if regulatory standards change after deployment.

Long qualification periods against semiconductor compatibility and warranty requirements also constrain rapid adoption. As a result, suppliers are increasingly competing on compliance certainty, long-term compatibility, supply reliability and proven thermal performance.

Key Competitors in the Market

Companies covered in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market research include The Chemours Company, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Castrol Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, Syensqo SA, AGC Inc., Dow Inc., BASF SE, Engineered Fluids Inc., KLEA (Koura), Fuchs Petrolub SE, Chevron Corporation, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., Solvay S.A., Envirotech Vapor Corp., GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) Inc., LiquidStack Holding B.V., Submer Technologies SL, and Iceotope Technologies Ltd.

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