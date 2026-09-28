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Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF Listed On HKEX
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited (“Bosera International”) announced that the Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF (Ticker: 03516) was listed on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”) on September 24.
As the first listed ETF to track the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index*, the product provides investors with a new allocation tool across the Hong Kong and South Korean semiconductor markets, marking a strategic milestone in technology-focused investing and cross-border financial innovation.
Amid the acceleration of global AI and emerging technologies, demand for semiconductors continues to surge, driving robust industry momentum. On March 31, HKEX and the Korea Exchange (“KRX”) officially introduced the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index. As the first co-branded index between HKEX and KRX, it provides cross-market exposure to Hong Kong-listed semiconductor companies eligible for Southbound Stock Connect and leading South Korean semiconductor names represented by all constituents of the KRX Semiconductor Top 15 Index.
Peng Zeng, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer, Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited, stated:“We are honored to be the first asset manager to launch the ETF tracking the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index. The Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF offers global investors efficient and one-click access to key semiconductor leaders across Hong Kong and South Korea. The launch of this ETF, which tracks the first co-branded index of the two exchanges, marks a major milestone in cross-border financial innovation within Asian capital markets, and highlights Bosera International's expertise in cross-border asset management. Looking ahead, Bosera International will continue leveraging our strengths to deliver high-quality, differentiated global allocation solutions for investors worldwide.”
HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said:“We are delighted to welcome the first ETFs tracking HKEX's cross-market index series. Their launch marks an important step in our efforts to connect Hong Kong with international markets by working with exchanges and partners across Asia and beyond to broaden investor choice. By bringing together opportunities across different markets and sectors, these benchmarks respond to investors' growing demand for diversification and reinforce Hong Kong's role as a gateway connecting the Chinese Mainland with the rest of the world.”
Buyeon Yi, President of KRX Future Strategy Division, Korea Exchange, Inc, stated:“KRX congratulates Bosera Asset Management (International) on the listing of the Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF. Korean market has contributed 15 leading companies across Korea's Semiconductor value chain to this first co-index between HKEX and KRX. We hope the ETF will help broaden opportunities for Hong Kong investors to gain exposure to major leading semiconductor companies listed in Hong Kong and Korea.”
This launch further expands Bosera International's ETF suite across regional strategies, thematic sectors, and cross-border connectivity products. Looking ahead, Bosera International remains dedicated to product innovation and strengthening global exchange partnerships to deliver forward-looking investment solutions aligned with evolving market trends.
Source: HKEX website, as at 24 September 2026
Important Notice:
Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investors should not make any investment decision solely based on the information provided in this material. Investors should refer to the Prospectus and the Product Key Facts Statement of the Sub-Fund for further details, including product features and risk factors before making any investment decision. Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF(the“Sub-Fund”) is a sub-fund of Bosera ETFs, an umbrella unit trust established under Hong Kong law. The Sub-Fund is a passively-managed ETF falling within Chapter 8.6 of the Code on Unit Trusts and Mutual Funds issued by the SFC (the“Code”).
The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide investment results that, before deduction of fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index (net total return version) (the“Index”).
Investors must pay attention to investment risks, including but not limited to:
This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission.
Disclaimer:
The information is for general reference only and does not constitute any investment advice, offer, or invitation, nor does it constitute an invitation to buy or sell any financial products. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Issued by and copyright held by Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited.
Index Provider Disclaimer:
HKEX Indices and Benchmarks Limited and Korea Exchange, Inc (“KRX”) (collectively,“Joint Owners”), their respective affiliates, information providers and any other third parties (“Relevant Parties”) involved in, or related to, computation, compilation, publication, dissemination, or provision of HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index do not sponsor, endorse, sell, or promote the Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF (the“Product”) and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, and shall have no liability to any person including the owners of the Product or any member of the public with regard to the Product including regarding the legality, suitability, advisability of investing in the underlying assets or financial products generally, or in the Product in particular.
The Joint Owners' only relationship with Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited (if any) is the licensing of HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and certain trademarks, service marks, and/or trade names of the Joint Owners or their respective affiliates. HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and such marks and trade names are the exclusive property of the Joint Owners and their respective affiliates. HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index is determined, composed, and calculated by Relevant Parties without regard to the Product or its performance. Relevant Parties may cease to compute, compile or publish HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and may change its computation from time to time without liability to any person and have no obligation to take the needs of Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited or the investors of the Product into consideration in determining, composing, or calculating HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index.
RELEVANT PARTIES DO NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, RELIABILITY AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF HKEX KRX SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN AND SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INTERRUPTIONS THEREIN.
RELEVANT PARTIES MAKE NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAWS, SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY OF ANY KIND TO ANY PERSON WITH RESPECT TO HKEX KRX SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION (I) THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY BOSERA ASSET MANAGEMENT (INTERNATIONAL) CO., LIMITED, INVESTORS IN THE PRODUCT, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF HKEX KRX SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN; (II) USEFULNESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE WITH RESPECT TO HKEX KRX SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN; (III) THE ABILITY OF HKEX KRX SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX TO TRACK GENERAL MARKET PERFORMANCE OR GENERAL PERFORMANCE OF ANY UNDERLYING ASSETS, THEIR PRICES OR OTHERWISE.
An investor by subscribing or purchasing the Product will be regarded as having acknowledged, understood and accepted the disclaimer above.
As the first listed ETF to track the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index*, the product provides investors with a new allocation tool across the Hong Kong and South Korean semiconductor markets, marking a strategic milestone in technology-focused investing and cross-border financial innovation.
Amid the acceleration of global AI and emerging technologies, demand for semiconductors continues to surge, driving robust industry momentum. On March 31, HKEX and the Korea Exchange (“KRX”) officially introduced the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index. As the first co-branded index between HKEX and KRX, it provides cross-market exposure to Hong Kong-listed semiconductor companies eligible for Southbound Stock Connect and leading South Korean semiconductor names represented by all constituents of the KRX Semiconductor Top 15 Index.
Peng Zeng, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer, Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited, stated:“We are honored to be the first asset manager to launch the ETF tracking the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index. The Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF offers global investors efficient and one-click access to key semiconductor leaders across Hong Kong and South Korea. The launch of this ETF, which tracks the first co-branded index of the two exchanges, marks a major milestone in cross-border financial innovation within Asian capital markets, and highlights Bosera International's expertise in cross-border asset management. Looking ahead, Bosera International will continue leveraging our strengths to deliver high-quality, differentiated global allocation solutions for investors worldwide.”
HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said:“We are delighted to welcome the first ETFs tracking HKEX's cross-market index series. Their launch marks an important step in our efforts to connect Hong Kong with international markets by working with exchanges and partners across Asia and beyond to broaden investor choice. By bringing together opportunities across different markets and sectors, these benchmarks respond to investors' growing demand for diversification and reinforce Hong Kong's role as a gateway connecting the Chinese Mainland with the rest of the world.”
Buyeon Yi, President of KRX Future Strategy Division, Korea Exchange, Inc, stated:“KRX congratulates Bosera Asset Management (International) on the listing of the Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF. Korean market has contributed 15 leading companies across Korea's Semiconductor value chain to this first co-index between HKEX and KRX. We hope the ETF will help broaden opportunities for Hong Kong investors to gain exposure to major leading semiconductor companies listed in Hong Kong and Korea.”
This launch further expands Bosera International's ETF suite across regional strategies, thematic sectors, and cross-border connectivity products. Looking ahead, Bosera International remains dedicated to product innovation and strengthening global exchange partnerships to deliver forward-looking investment solutions aligned with evolving market trends.
Source: HKEX website, as at 24 September 2026
Important Notice:
Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investors should not make any investment decision solely based on the information provided in this material. Investors should refer to the Prospectus and the Product Key Facts Statement of the Sub-Fund for further details, including product features and risk factors before making any investment decision. Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF(the“Sub-Fund”) is a sub-fund of Bosera ETFs, an umbrella unit trust established under Hong Kong law. The Sub-Fund is a passively-managed ETF falling within Chapter 8.6 of the Code on Unit Trusts and Mutual Funds issued by the SFC (the“Code”).
The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide investment results that, before deduction of fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index (net total return version) (the“Index”).
Investors must pay attention to investment risks, including but not limited to:
-
Investment risk – The Sub-Fund is an investment fund. There is no guarantee of the repayment of principal. Therefore your investment in the Sub-Fund may suffer losses.
Concentration risk – As the Index constituents concentrate in Hong Kong and Korea companies and may concentrate in certain sectors from time to time, the investment of the Sub-Fund may be similarly concentrated. The value of the Sub-Fund may be more volatile than that of a fund having a more diverse portfolio of investments.
Risks of investing in companies focusing on semiconductor industry The Sub-Fund invests in companies in the semiconductor industry, which may particularly be affected by the intense competition in such industry. The semiconductor sector may be subject to government intervention, sanctions and trade protectionism. Companies in the semiconductor sector are typically dependent on maintaining relationships with their technology partners. The semiconductor sector is also characterised by cyclical market patterns and periodic overcapacity.
Korea market risk – Investors should be aware of the potential market risks associated with trading in the Korean market, particularly the impact of circuit breakers and daily price limits.
New index risk – The Index is a new index. The Sub-Fund may be riskier than other exchange traded funds tracking more established indices with longer operating history.
Financial derivative instruments (“FDI”) risk – The Sub-Fund's synthetic representative sampling strategy may involve investing up to 50% of the Sub-Fund's NAV in FDIs. Investors investing in any such Sub-Fund are exposed to a higher degree of fluctuation in value than a Sub-Fund which does not invest in FDIs.
Passive investments risk – The Sub-Fund is passively managed and the Manager will not have the discretion to adapt to market changes due to the inherent investment nature of the Sub-Fund. Falls in the Index are expected to result in corresponding falls in the value of the Sub-Fund.
Tracking error risk – The Sub-Fund may be subject to tracking error risk, which is the risk that its performance may not track that of the Index exactly. This tracking error may result from the investment strategy used and/or fees and expenses. The Manager will monitor and seek to manage such risk and minimise tracking error. There can be no assurance of exact or identical replication at any time of the performance of the Index.
This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission.
Disclaimer:
The information is for general reference only and does not constitute any investment advice, offer, or invitation, nor does it constitute an invitation to buy or sell any financial products. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Issued by and copyright held by Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited.
Index Provider Disclaimer:
HKEX Indices and Benchmarks Limited and Korea Exchange, Inc (“KRX”) (collectively,“Joint Owners”), their respective affiliates, information providers and any other third parties (“Relevant Parties”) involved in, or related to, computation, compilation, publication, dissemination, or provision of HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index do not sponsor, endorse, sell, or promote the Bosera HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF (the“Product”) and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, and shall have no liability to any person including the owners of the Product or any member of the public with regard to the Product including regarding the legality, suitability, advisability of investing in the underlying assets or financial products generally, or in the Product in particular.
The Joint Owners' only relationship with Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited (if any) is the licensing of HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and certain trademarks, service marks, and/or trade names of the Joint Owners or their respective affiliates. HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and such marks and trade names are the exclusive property of the Joint Owners and their respective affiliates. HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index is determined, composed, and calculated by Relevant Parties without regard to the Product or its performance. Relevant Parties may cease to compute, compile or publish HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and may change its computation from time to time without liability to any person and have no obligation to take the needs of Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited or the investors of the Product into consideration in determining, composing, or calculating HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index.
RELEVANT PARTIES DO NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, RELIABILITY AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF HKEX KRX SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN AND SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INTERRUPTIONS THEREIN.
RELEVANT PARTIES MAKE NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAWS, SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY OF ANY KIND TO ANY PERSON WITH RESPECT TO HKEX KRX SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION (I) THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY BOSERA ASSET MANAGEMENT (INTERNATIONAL) CO., LIMITED, INVESTORS IN THE PRODUCT, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF HKEX KRX SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN; (II) USEFULNESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE WITH RESPECT TO HKEX KRX SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN; (III) THE ABILITY OF HKEX KRX SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX TO TRACK GENERAL MARKET PERFORMANCE OR GENERAL PERFORMANCE OF ANY UNDERLYING ASSETS, THEIR PRICES OR OTHERWISE.
An investor by subscribing or purchasing the Product will be regarded as having acknowledged, understood and accepted the disclaimer above.
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