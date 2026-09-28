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Dusit Celebrates Michelin Recognition Across Its Global Portfolio, Led By Two-Key Status For Flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Latest Michelin Guide distinctions span hotels and restaurants in Thailand, Japan, the Philippines, and the UAE, reflecting the breadth of Dusit's hospitality offeringBANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 -Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is celebrating continued Michelin recognition across its international portfolio, spanning distinctive hotel stays and dining experiences across multiple brands and markets.
Leading the latest honours is Dusit Thani Bangkok, Dusit's reimagined flagship hotel opposite Lumpini Park in the heart of the Thai capital, which has been elevated from One to Two Michelin Keys – denoting an exceptional stay – in the Michelin Guide's 2026 global hotel selection.
Rebuilt on the site of the original hotel, which opened in 1970 and closed for redevelopment in 2019, the 257-room property reopened in September 2024 as a key component of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use development bringing together the hotel, luxury residences, offices, retail, and an expansive rooftop park.
Conceived to set a new benchmark for the Dusit Thani brand, Dusit Thani Bangkok presents a contemporary interpretation of its predecessor's distinctive identity, with all guest rooms offering sweeping views of Lumpini Park. The hotel reflects a broader evolution of Dusit's luxury offering, centred on combining the group's Thai hospitality heritage with contemporary design and highly personalised service, while shaping each property's experiences around its destination.
This approach is reflected to award-winning effect elsewhere in Dusit's global portfolio. Dusit Thani Kyoto in Japan and Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort in the Philippines have each retained One Michelin Key – denoting a very special stay – maintaining Dusit's Michelin Key presence across three countries while demonstrating how the brand's Thai-inspired gracious hospitality can take distinct forms in different locations.
Beyond its Michelin Key properties, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, and ASAI Kyoto Shijo – all part of Dusit's locally focused lifestyle brand, ASAI Hotels – are also included in the Guide's curated hotel selection, comprising properties chosen by Michelin's inspectors for their quality, individual character, and connection to their destinations.
Michelin recognition also extends to Dusit's dining experiences. At Dusit Thani Bangkok, Cannubi by Umberto Bombana holds One Michelin Star in the Michelin Guide Thailand 2026 – making it the only Italian restaurant in Thailand to hold the distinction. The contemporary Italian restaurant received its first Star when the 2026 edition was announced in November 2025.
Elsewhere in Bangkok, Thien Duong, the Vietnamese restaurant at Baan Dusit Thani, retains its Michelin Bib Gourmand, recognising good-quality, good-value cooking.
In the Philippines, Benjarong, serving refined Thai cuisine, and Umu, specialising in Japanese dining, at Dusit Thani Manila are both included as Michelin Selected restaurants in the Michelin Guide Philippines 2026.
In the UAE, Namak, serving contemporary Indian cuisine at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, continues its run as a Michelin Selected restaurant.
Collectively, the Michelin recognition spans multiple Dusit brands, destinations, and hospitality experiences, from luxury and lifestyle hotels to a diverse range of dining concepts.
“Receiving Two Michelin Keys for Dusit Thani Bangkok is a tremendous honour, and one made even more meaningful by the wider Michelin recognition our hotels and restaurants continue to receive across several destinations,” said Chanin Donavanik, Group CEO, Dusit International.“These achievements belong first and foremost to our teams, whose skill, creativity, and care shape the experiences our guests enjoy every day. They also affirm our belief that staying true to our Thai hospitality heritage while continually evolving for the needs of today's travellers can create experiences that resonate far beyond our home market. We are immensely proud of what our teams have achieved, and we will continue building on this foundation across our portfolio.”
High-resolution images and a short video accompanying this media release are available here: Dusit celebrates Michelin recognition
For more information about Dusit Hotels and Resorts, please visit dusit.
Leading the latest honours is Dusit Thani Bangkok, Dusit's reimagined flagship hotel opposite Lumpini Park in the heart of the Thai capital, which has been elevated from One to Two Michelin Keys – denoting an exceptional stay – in the Michelin Guide's 2026 global hotel selection.
Rebuilt on the site of the original hotel, which opened in 1970 and closed for redevelopment in 2019, the 257-room property reopened in September 2024 as a key component of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use development bringing together the hotel, luxury residences, offices, retail, and an expansive rooftop park.
Conceived to set a new benchmark for the Dusit Thani brand, Dusit Thani Bangkok presents a contemporary interpretation of its predecessor's distinctive identity, with all guest rooms offering sweeping views of Lumpini Park. The hotel reflects a broader evolution of Dusit's luxury offering, centred on combining the group's Thai hospitality heritage with contemporary design and highly personalised service, while shaping each property's experiences around its destination.
This approach is reflected to award-winning effect elsewhere in Dusit's global portfolio. Dusit Thani Kyoto in Japan and Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort in the Philippines have each retained One Michelin Key – denoting a very special stay – maintaining Dusit's Michelin Key presence across three countries while demonstrating how the brand's Thai-inspired gracious hospitality can take distinct forms in different locations.
Beyond its Michelin Key properties, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, and ASAI Kyoto Shijo – all part of Dusit's locally focused lifestyle brand, ASAI Hotels – are also included in the Guide's curated hotel selection, comprising properties chosen by Michelin's inspectors for their quality, individual character, and connection to their destinations.
Michelin recognition also extends to Dusit's dining experiences. At Dusit Thani Bangkok, Cannubi by Umberto Bombana holds One Michelin Star in the Michelin Guide Thailand 2026 – making it the only Italian restaurant in Thailand to hold the distinction. The contemporary Italian restaurant received its first Star when the 2026 edition was announced in November 2025.
Elsewhere in Bangkok, Thien Duong, the Vietnamese restaurant at Baan Dusit Thani, retains its Michelin Bib Gourmand, recognising good-quality, good-value cooking.
In the Philippines, Benjarong, serving refined Thai cuisine, and Umu, specialising in Japanese dining, at Dusit Thani Manila are both included as Michelin Selected restaurants in the Michelin Guide Philippines 2026.
In the UAE, Namak, serving contemporary Indian cuisine at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, continues its run as a Michelin Selected restaurant.
Collectively, the Michelin recognition spans multiple Dusit brands, destinations, and hospitality experiences, from luxury and lifestyle hotels to a diverse range of dining concepts.
“Receiving Two Michelin Keys for Dusit Thani Bangkok is a tremendous honour, and one made even more meaningful by the wider Michelin recognition our hotels and restaurants continue to receive across several destinations,” said Chanin Donavanik, Group CEO, Dusit International.“These achievements belong first and foremost to our teams, whose skill, creativity, and care shape the experiences our guests enjoy every day. They also affirm our belief that staying true to our Thai hospitality heritage while continually evolving for the needs of today's travellers can create experiences that resonate far beyond our home market. We are immensely proud of what our teams have achieved, and we will continue building on this foundation across our portfolio.”
High-resolution images and a short video accompanying this media release are available here: Dusit celebrates Michelin recognition
For more information about Dusit Hotels and Resorts, please visit dusit.
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