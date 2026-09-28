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PTC System (S) Pte Ltd Recognized By Palo Alto Networks As A Nextwave Theatre Diamond Innovator
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – PTC System (S) Pte Ltd (PTC System) today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Theatre Diamond Innovator. PTC System joins a select group of channel partners who have met the Theatre Diamond Innovator performance, capabilities, and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program.
PTC System works closely with Palo Alto Networks to help organizations strengthen cybersecurity resilience as part of broader digital transformation initiatives. By combining Palo Alto Networks' industry-leading security platform with PTC's expertise in AI infrastructure, enterprise infrastructure, and IT modernization, the company helps customers securely adopt emerging technologies while addressing evolving security challenges.
“As organizations accelerate investments in AI platforms and next-generation digital infrastructure, ensuring security and governance from the outset has become critical,” said SS Lim, Managing Director at PTC System.
“AI transformation and cybersecurity must go hand in hand. Through our collaboration with Palo Alto Networks, we help customers build secure, governed, and AI-ready environments that enable innovation while maintaining resilience, visibility, and control.”
“NextWave partners play a critical role throughout the customer lifecycle, from the initial qualifying stage to ultimately ensuring successful deployment and adoption of our technology,” said Michael Khoury, VP of Global Channel Programs, Palo Alto Networks.“As a NextWave Theatre Diamond Innovator, PTC System is a cybersecurity advisor our customers can trust.”
“Our customers need cyber experts that can help them achieve better security outcomes, protecting them from today's sophisticated threats,” said Michelle Saw, VP for GTM Shared Services in JAPAC at Palo Alto Networks.“Our Theatre Diamond Innovator NextWave partners have deep Palo Alto Networks expertise to help solve complex security challenges with robust solutions and services. As a NextWave Theatre Diamond Innovator, PTC System is helping redefine what it means to be secure.”
Palo Alto Networks is a registered trademark of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners
PTC System works closely with Palo Alto Networks to help organizations strengthen cybersecurity resilience as part of broader digital transformation initiatives. By combining Palo Alto Networks' industry-leading security platform with PTC's expertise in AI infrastructure, enterprise infrastructure, and IT modernization, the company helps customers securely adopt emerging technologies while addressing evolving security challenges.
“As organizations accelerate investments in AI platforms and next-generation digital infrastructure, ensuring security and governance from the outset has become critical,” said SS Lim, Managing Director at PTC System.
“AI transformation and cybersecurity must go hand in hand. Through our collaboration with Palo Alto Networks, we help customers build secure, governed, and AI-ready environments that enable innovation while maintaining resilience, visibility, and control.”
“NextWave partners play a critical role throughout the customer lifecycle, from the initial qualifying stage to ultimately ensuring successful deployment and adoption of our technology,” said Michael Khoury, VP of Global Channel Programs, Palo Alto Networks.“As a NextWave Theatre Diamond Innovator, PTC System is a cybersecurity advisor our customers can trust.”
“Our customers need cyber experts that can help them achieve better security outcomes, protecting them from today's sophisticated threats,” said Michelle Saw, VP for GTM Shared Services in JAPAC at Palo Alto Networks.“Our Theatre Diamond Innovator NextWave partners have deep Palo Alto Networks expertise to help solve complex security challenges with robust solutions and services. As a NextWave Theatre Diamond Innovator, PTC System is helping redefine what it means to be secure.”
Palo Alto Networks is a registered trademark of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners
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