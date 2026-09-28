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Banyan Tree Residences Brings Phuket's Luxury Beachfront Property Collection To London
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>First London sales event showcases Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nerea, Oceanus and Varuna on 7 and 8 October, as buyers turn to Phuket as a safe havenLONDON, ENGLAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Banyan Group Residences, the property development arm of Asian luxury hospitality group Banyan Group and its flagship Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts brand, will present its Banyan Tree Residences collection in Phuket to UK buyers for the first time at a London sales event on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 October 2026.
The event takes place in the Crystal Palace Suite of the London Hilton on Park Lane, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Attendance is by RSVP, with private consultations available.
The event follows a record first-half for Banyan Group Residences sales, particularly in the luxury segment, with international buyers increasingly looking to Phuket for lifestyle diversification, long-term ownership and exposure to a resilient tourism market.
“In uncertain times, international buyers are increasingly looking for homes in destinations that combine lifestyle, long-term appeal and proven infrastructure,” said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences.“Phuket offers that combination, and Banyan Tree Residences represents the highest expression of what we are developing within Laguna Phuket.”
Ranked first in Asia and fifth globally according to Savills' 2025-26 Branded Residences annual report, Banyan Group Residences will showcase its exclusive new Banyan Tree Beach Residences collection:
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nerea
Unveiled in August, Nerea offers just six yacht-inspired three-bedroom duplexes between the lagoons of Laguna Phuket and Bangtao Beach, with private pools, timber-decked living areas and a home gym in every residence.
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus
Sixteen absolute beachfront residences on Bangtao Beach, each with a private pool and up to 768 square metres of space. Five have sold, including what is believed to be one of the highest value condominium transactions recorded in Phuket.
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Varuna
Unveiled in July, Varuna offers eight four-bedroom beachfront townhomes on Bangtao Beach, each with a private lift and rooftop infinity pool facing the Andaman Sea sunset.
Owners of all residences receive Sanctuary Club membership, with global privileges at Banyan Group hotels and resorts, RAVA Beach Club and Laguna Golf access, concierge services and a year of complimentary property management and insurance.
Banyan Living
Owners who wish to rent their residence while away can opt into Banyan Living, Banyan Group's hospitality-led rental and property management platform, providing professional distribution, guest services and residence management.
Why Phuket, Why Now
Phuket continues to attract international buyers seeking a combination of year-round lifestyle, international connectivity, established tourism demand and professionally managed residential ownership. Banyan Group Residences anticipates launching up to USD 1 billion in new luxury projects in Phuket over the next two to three years.
To attend, RSVP to ... or visit href="" banyangroupresidences/london-showcas.
The event takes place in the Crystal Palace Suite of the London Hilton on Park Lane, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Attendance is by RSVP, with private consultations available.
The event follows a record first-half for Banyan Group Residences sales, particularly in the luxury segment, with international buyers increasingly looking to Phuket for lifestyle diversification, long-term ownership and exposure to a resilient tourism market.
“In uncertain times, international buyers are increasingly looking for homes in destinations that combine lifestyle, long-term appeal and proven infrastructure,” said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences.“Phuket offers that combination, and Banyan Tree Residences represents the highest expression of what we are developing within Laguna Phuket.”
Ranked first in Asia and fifth globally according to Savills' 2025-26 Branded Residences annual report, Banyan Group Residences will showcase its exclusive new Banyan Tree Beach Residences collection:
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nerea
Unveiled in August, Nerea offers just six yacht-inspired three-bedroom duplexes between the lagoons of Laguna Phuket and Bangtao Beach, with private pools, timber-decked living areas and a home gym in every residence.
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus
Sixteen absolute beachfront residences on Bangtao Beach, each with a private pool and up to 768 square metres of space. Five have sold, including what is believed to be one of the highest value condominium transactions recorded in Phuket.
Banyan Tree Beach Residences Varuna
Unveiled in July, Varuna offers eight four-bedroom beachfront townhomes on Bangtao Beach, each with a private lift and rooftop infinity pool facing the Andaman Sea sunset.
Owners of all residences receive Sanctuary Club membership, with global privileges at Banyan Group hotels and resorts, RAVA Beach Club and Laguna Golf access, concierge services and a year of complimentary property management and insurance.
Banyan Living
Owners who wish to rent their residence while away can opt into Banyan Living, Banyan Group's hospitality-led rental and property management platform, providing professional distribution, guest services and residence management.
Why Phuket, Why Now
Phuket continues to attract international buyers seeking a combination of year-round lifestyle, international connectivity, established tourism demand and professionally managed residential ownership. Banyan Group Residences anticipates launching up to USD 1 billion in new luxury projects in Phuket over the next two to three years.
To attend, RSVP to ... or visit href="" banyangroupresidences/london-showcas.
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