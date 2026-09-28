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Carlsberg Asia And Grab Make Beer Pairing Discovery Effortless With Brewmaster-Curated Dining Experiences
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Carlsberg's Brewmaster Zoran Gojkovic takes his pairings from the brewhouse to Singapore's boldest tables, with exclusive deals on Grab Dine OutSINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Carlsberg Asia is partnering with Grab, Southeast Asia's everyday superapp, to launch exclusive dine-out deals with Brewmaster-curated beer pairings at 28 restaurants in Singapore. Available until 25 October, the campaign invites consumers to discover unexpected pairings and enjoy them firsthand at partner restaurants.
Guided by Carlsberg's Brewmaster , Zoran Gojkovic, this first-of-its-kind collaboration takes diners on a seamless journey, from digital inspiration to tableside enjoyment. Diners can explore curated food-and-beer pairing experiences, unlock exclusive vouchers, and head to partner restaurants to savour the perfect pairing. Whether it's a spicy weeknight supper with local favourites, a long weekend brunch or a premium fine dining experience, every pairing is designed to turn everyday meals into memorable beer moments.
Carlsberg's Brewmaster Brings His Expertise t o Singapore's Boldest Tables
To bring this to life, Carlsberg's Brewmaster, Zoran Gojkovic, travelled across Southeast Asia, trading the brewhouse for the region's most exciting kitchens. At every stop, he sat down with chefs, restaurant partners and local food communities to explore the rich culinary traditions behind each dish and share the brewing science behind great pairings. Along the journey, Zoran drew on his decades of expertise to match every innovative dish with the perfect brew from Carlsberg's portfolio, revealing how local food culture and brewing craftsmanship blend seamlessly at the same table.
With exclusive deals now available on Grab Dine Out, Carlsberg is redefining the modern beer occasion in a bustling city filled with vibrant local flavours. The partnership allows food lovers to discover local spots, unlock personalised deals, and explore expertly crafted beer pairings tailored to diverse tastes.
Olga Pulyaeva , General Manager , Carlsberg Singapore, said:“By bringing our premium portfolio onto Grab and tapping into its extensive ecosystem, we are connecting with digitally engaged consumers and turning online discovery into real dining experiences. Paired with Zoran's expertise in matching our beers with the city's diverse flavours, this partnership is taking diners from inspiration to the table in just a few taps.”
Discovering the Perfect Pairin g in Singapore's Vibrant Dining Scene
The food-and-beer pairing experience spotlights a curated selection from Carlsberg's portfolio, including the citrusy and refreshing 1664 Blanc, the rich and velvety Connor's Stout Porter, the refined Japanese lager Sapporo, the easy-drinking Carlsberg Smooth Draught, and the OG, well-balanced Carlsberg Danish Pilsner. Each chosen to distinctively bring out the best of the city's culinary concepts. From contemporary Chinese to an energetic Japanese gastrobar and open-flame grill mastery, the pairings are designed to showcase how Carlsberg's beer styles complement the chefs' creations.
At Empress, the contemporary Chinese restaurant overlooking the Singapore River, time-honoured classics such as Empress Roast Duck and a savoury Popcorn Chicken Spicy Sichuan Style take center stage. Connor's Stout Porter 's robust, roasty malt perfectly echoes the lacquered, smoky skin of the duck, while Carlsberg Danish Pilsner's crisp mouthfeel and hoppy notes balance the popcorn chicken's rich, spicy flavours.
Over at Kinki, a vibrant Japanese fusion gastrobar on Collyer Quay, bold, modern plates like Jeju Pork Jowl and Saikoro Pepper Steak meet a buzzing atmosphere. The bright, aromatic citrus notes of 1664 Blanc cut through the richness of the pork jowl, lifting every savoury note with a bright, refreshing finish. Sapporo's light, well-balanced finish complements the tender richness of the pepper steak.
Fireplace by Bedrock, a modern wood-fired concept spotlighting premium ingredients, turns up the heat with the deep smokiness of 6-Hour Wood-Fired Pork Belly. Its robust flavours call for the mellow and easy finish of Carlsberg Smooth Draught to reset the palate between bites.
From Grab to the Table: Turning Everyday Meals into Beer Occasions
Going from craving to table takes just a few taps. On the dedicated Carlsberg selection page in the Grab app, consumers can browse participating restaurants and explore curated food-and-beer pairing deals. Simply pre-purchase a deal in the app and then redeem it at the restaurant to enjoy the exact pairing featured in the campaign. Together, Carlsberg and Grab are making great pairings easier to find and enjoy: one deal, one pairing, one shared table at a time.
Guided by Carlsberg's Brewmaster , Zoran Gojkovic, this first-of-its-kind collaboration takes diners on a seamless journey, from digital inspiration to tableside enjoyment. Diners can explore curated food-and-beer pairing experiences, unlock exclusive vouchers, and head to partner restaurants to savour the perfect pairing. Whether it's a spicy weeknight supper with local favourites, a long weekend brunch or a premium fine dining experience, every pairing is designed to turn everyday meals into memorable beer moments.
Carlsberg's Brewmaster Brings His Expertise t o Singapore's Boldest Tables
To bring this to life, Carlsberg's Brewmaster, Zoran Gojkovic, travelled across Southeast Asia, trading the brewhouse for the region's most exciting kitchens. At every stop, he sat down with chefs, restaurant partners and local food communities to explore the rich culinary traditions behind each dish and share the brewing science behind great pairings. Along the journey, Zoran drew on his decades of expertise to match every innovative dish with the perfect brew from Carlsberg's portfolio, revealing how local food culture and brewing craftsmanship blend seamlessly at the same table.
With exclusive deals now available on Grab Dine Out, Carlsberg is redefining the modern beer occasion in a bustling city filled with vibrant local flavours. The partnership allows food lovers to discover local spots, unlock personalised deals, and explore expertly crafted beer pairings tailored to diverse tastes.
Olga Pulyaeva , General Manager , Carlsberg Singapore, said:“By bringing our premium portfolio onto Grab and tapping into its extensive ecosystem, we are connecting with digitally engaged consumers and turning online discovery into real dining experiences. Paired with Zoran's expertise in matching our beers with the city's diverse flavours, this partnership is taking diners from inspiration to the table in just a few taps.”
Discovering the Perfect Pairin g in Singapore's Vibrant Dining Scene
The food-and-beer pairing experience spotlights a curated selection from Carlsberg's portfolio, including the citrusy and refreshing 1664 Blanc, the rich and velvety Connor's Stout Porter, the refined Japanese lager Sapporo, the easy-drinking Carlsberg Smooth Draught, and the OG, well-balanced Carlsberg Danish Pilsner. Each chosen to distinctively bring out the best of the city's culinary concepts. From contemporary Chinese to an energetic Japanese gastrobar and open-flame grill mastery, the pairings are designed to showcase how Carlsberg's beer styles complement the chefs' creations.
At Empress, the contemporary Chinese restaurant overlooking the Singapore River, time-honoured classics such as Empress Roast Duck and a savoury Popcorn Chicken Spicy Sichuan Style take center stage. Connor's Stout Porter 's robust, roasty malt perfectly echoes the lacquered, smoky skin of the duck, while Carlsberg Danish Pilsner's crisp mouthfeel and hoppy notes balance the popcorn chicken's rich, spicy flavours.
Over at Kinki, a vibrant Japanese fusion gastrobar on Collyer Quay, bold, modern plates like Jeju Pork Jowl and Saikoro Pepper Steak meet a buzzing atmosphere. The bright, aromatic citrus notes of 1664 Blanc cut through the richness of the pork jowl, lifting every savoury note with a bright, refreshing finish. Sapporo's light, well-balanced finish complements the tender richness of the pepper steak.
Fireplace by Bedrock, a modern wood-fired concept spotlighting premium ingredients, turns up the heat with the deep smokiness of 6-Hour Wood-Fired Pork Belly. Its robust flavours call for the mellow and easy finish of Carlsberg Smooth Draught to reset the palate between bites.
From Grab to the Table: Turning Everyday Meals into Beer Occasions
Going from craving to table takes just a few taps. On the dedicated Carlsberg selection page in the Grab app, consumers can browse participating restaurants and explore curated food-and-beer pairing deals. Simply pre-purchase a deal in the app and then redeem it at the restaurant to enjoy the exact pairing featured in the campaign. Together, Carlsberg and Grab are making great pairings easier to find and enjoy: one deal, one pairing, one shared table at a time.
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