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STING Revs Up Race Season As Official Partner Of Formula 1®
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Making its Formula 1® partnership debut in Malaysia, STING is set to bring race-season excitement closer to fans across Malaysia and Singapore LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – What does Formula 1® sound like? For STING, it sounds like speed, energy and an unmistakable“STINGGGGGG”. As an Official Partner of Formula 1®, PepsiCo's STING Energy BoostTM drink is bringing its global motorsport partnership to life in Malaysia for the first time with“ F1® Sounds Like STING“, a race-season campaign that taps into the sounds and excitement surrounding Formula 1®.
Leading up to the action at FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2026 in Malaysia, STING is giving Malaysians multiple ways to get closer to Formula 1® through high-energy consumer activations, promotions and opportunities to win their way to the race. In Singapore, STING will also have pouring rights as an official partner, extending the brand's Formula 1® presence across both markets.
Bringing a Global Formula 1® Partnership Closer to Home
STING's presence in Malaysia and Singapore builds on PepsiCo's multi-year global partnership with Formula 1®, bringing together two brands synonymous with high energy, excitement and a fast-moving generation of fans.
“Formula 1® is one of the biggest stages in global sport, and this partnership gives STING an exciting opportunity to connect with consumers through something they are genuinely passionate about,” said Aditya Sheoran, General Manager, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore (MYPHSG), PepsiCo.“For Malaysia, this is especially exciting as it marks STING's first major Formula 1® activation here. We want to translate the scale of our global partnership into experiences that fans can enjoy locally, while building on the excitement surrounding Formula 1® across Malaysia and Singapore.”
From Malaysia to Singapore, STING Turns Up the Race Energy
The Formula 1® momentum will extend across both Malaysia and Singapore, creating a regional celebration of racing culture and bringing STING closer to fans throughout the season.
In Singapore, STING will have pouring rights as an official partner, strengthening the brand's presence around one of the region's most anticipated Formula 1® moments. Fans can also look forward to STING's wider Formula 1® campaign, including limited-edition F1® packs and“The Sting Within Me,” its F1®-inspired anthem created with global DJ and producer Alan Walker.
The momentum will culminate at the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2026 in Sepang International Circuit, where STING will have an on-ground presence throughout race weekend. Fans will also be able to experience and purchase STING alongside other PepsiCo brands across the circuit, supported by F&B partners serving PepsiCo products throughout the event.
“As an Official Partner of Formula 1®, we want to bring a partnership of this scale closer to fans by ensuring our products are available wherever they are enjoying the race,” said Joy Goh, Head of Franchise, Malaysia & Singapore, PepsiCo.“By working closely with our F&B partners and vendors at Sepang International Circuit, fans will be able to enjoy STING and other PepsiCo brands throughout race weekend, while allowing us to strengthen our presence on-ground and support our partners in delivering a seamless experience for racegoers.”
F1® Sounds Like STING
The campaign will come to life across multiple consumer touchpoints in Malaysia in the lead-up to race weekend. Consumers can immerse themselves in a series of Formula 1®-inspired experiences, from powering a race car with their loudest“STINGGGG!” in the Sting Speed Rush Game, to moving to the beat of Sting's Alan Walker track in an interactive dance challenge. Fans can also capture memorable race-inspired moments at the Sting photo experience, while enjoying product sampling throughout the activation.
Adding to the excitement, STING is also giving Malaysians the opportunity to get closer to the race itself. Beginning 30 September, fans tuning in to ERA Fm can take on the“Longest STINGGGGGG” challenge, putting their energy and lung power to the test for a chance to win tickets to experience the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2026 in Malaysia.
“Formula 1® already brings incredible energy to Malaysia, and we wanted STING to be part of that adrenaline,” said Jennifer Lee, Head of Marketing, Malaysia & Singapore, PepsiCo.“With 'F1® Sounds Like STING,' we've built a campaign around the sounds, speed and spontaneity fans love about race weekend, from the 'Longest STINGGGGGG' challenge to moments designed to get fans hyped before they even reach Sepang. It's about making sure the buzz of Formula 1® stays with them all season, not just on race day.”
More details on STING's upcoming Formula 1® activations in Malaysia and Singapore will be announced throughout race season. For the latest updates, follow [STING Malaysia's Instagram and Facebook or visit ] [KK1]
[KK1]Can remain as one para – join the sentences
Leading up to the action at FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2026 in Malaysia, STING is giving Malaysians multiple ways to get closer to Formula 1® through high-energy consumer activations, promotions and opportunities to win their way to the race. In Singapore, STING will also have pouring rights as an official partner, extending the brand's Formula 1® presence across both markets.
Bringing a Global Formula 1® Partnership Closer to Home
STING's presence in Malaysia and Singapore builds on PepsiCo's multi-year global partnership with Formula 1®, bringing together two brands synonymous with high energy, excitement and a fast-moving generation of fans.
“Formula 1® is one of the biggest stages in global sport, and this partnership gives STING an exciting opportunity to connect with consumers through something they are genuinely passionate about,” said Aditya Sheoran, General Manager, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore (MYPHSG), PepsiCo.“For Malaysia, this is especially exciting as it marks STING's first major Formula 1® activation here. We want to translate the scale of our global partnership into experiences that fans can enjoy locally, while building on the excitement surrounding Formula 1® across Malaysia and Singapore.”
From Malaysia to Singapore, STING Turns Up the Race Energy
The Formula 1® momentum will extend across both Malaysia and Singapore, creating a regional celebration of racing culture and bringing STING closer to fans throughout the season.
In Singapore, STING will have pouring rights as an official partner, strengthening the brand's presence around one of the region's most anticipated Formula 1® moments. Fans can also look forward to STING's wider Formula 1® campaign, including limited-edition F1® packs and“The Sting Within Me,” its F1®-inspired anthem created with global DJ and producer Alan Walker.
The momentum will culminate at the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2026 in Sepang International Circuit, where STING will have an on-ground presence throughout race weekend. Fans will also be able to experience and purchase STING alongside other PepsiCo brands across the circuit, supported by F&B partners serving PepsiCo products throughout the event.
“As an Official Partner of Formula 1®, we want to bring a partnership of this scale closer to fans by ensuring our products are available wherever they are enjoying the race,” said Joy Goh, Head of Franchise, Malaysia & Singapore, PepsiCo.“By working closely with our F&B partners and vendors at Sepang International Circuit, fans will be able to enjoy STING and other PepsiCo brands throughout race weekend, while allowing us to strengthen our presence on-ground and support our partners in delivering a seamless experience for racegoers.”
F1® Sounds Like STING
The campaign will come to life across multiple consumer touchpoints in Malaysia in the lead-up to race weekend. Consumers can immerse themselves in a series of Formula 1®-inspired experiences, from powering a race car with their loudest“STINGGGG!” in the Sting Speed Rush Game, to moving to the beat of Sting's Alan Walker track in an interactive dance challenge. Fans can also capture memorable race-inspired moments at the Sting photo experience, while enjoying product sampling throughout the activation.
Adding to the excitement, STING is also giving Malaysians the opportunity to get closer to the race itself. Beginning 30 September, fans tuning in to ERA Fm can take on the“Longest STINGGGGGG” challenge, putting their energy and lung power to the test for a chance to win tickets to experience the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2026 in Malaysia.
“Formula 1® already brings incredible energy to Malaysia, and we wanted STING to be part of that adrenaline,” said Jennifer Lee, Head of Marketing, Malaysia & Singapore, PepsiCo.“With 'F1® Sounds Like STING,' we've built a campaign around the sounds, speed and spontaneity fans love about race weekend, from the 'Longest STINGGGGGG' challenge to moments designed to get fans hyped before they even reach Sepang. It's about making sure the buzz of Formula 1® stays with them all season, not just on race day.”
More details on STING's upcoming Formula 1® activations in Malaysia and Singapore will be announced throughout race season. For the latest updates, follow [STING Malaysia's Instagram and Facebook or visit ] [KK1]
[KK1]Can remain as one para – join the sentences
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