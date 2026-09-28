Coherent Market Insights Named Process Advisory Partner For FIRE INDIA AWARDS 2026

FIRE INDIA AWARDS 2026

- CMIBURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Delhi, India, September 2026 - Coherent Market Insights (CMI), a global market intelligence and consulting firm, has been named Process Advisory Partner for FIRE INDIA AWARDS 2026 and will also serve as Knowledge Partner for FIRE INDIA 2026 - the 20th edition of the International Conference & Exhibition organized by Services International. The event will be held from September 28–30, 2026, at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi.In its advisory capacity, CMI will support the evaluation process for the FIRE INDIA AWARDS 2026, which recognizes innovation and excellence across India's fire and life safety sector. As Knowledge Partner, CMI will additionally contribute market and industry data throughout the conference.Mr. Mohit Shrivastava, Coherent Market Insights, will present a session titled "Fire Industry Ecosystem Analysis & Industry Landscape," covering emerging trends, technology adoption, and the outlook for fire and safety solutions across India."When we analyze the fire and safety industry in India, one clear shift is in the demand pattern, from reactive compliance to proactive risk management. A few years ago, most enquiries we tracked were driven by regulatory deadlines. Today, a growing share of activity comes from organizations building fire safety into infrastructure planning from day one - before any regulation requires it. That shift in intent, from compliance to prevention, is one of the clearest signals of how this industry is maturing," said Mr. Mohit Shrivastava, Coherent Market Insights.Event Snapshot.Event: FIRE INDIA 2026 – 20th International Conference & Exhibition.Organizer: Services International.Dates: September 28–30, 2026.Venue: Yashobhoomi, IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi.CMI Role: Knowledge Partner (FIRE INDIA 2026); Process Advisory Partner (FIRE INDIA AWARDS 2026).Speaker: Mr. Mohit Shrivastava, Coherent Market Insights.Session: Fire Industry Ecosystem Analysis & Industry Landscape.Co-located events: Safety Expo, Drone Expo, Disaster Expo.Website: fireindiaAbout FIRE INDIA / Services InternationalServices International organizes FIRE INDIA, a fire and safety exhibition in India, along with co-located events covering safety, drone, and disaster-management sectors. For more information, visitAbout Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights (CMI) is a global market intelligence and consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across multiple industries. Headquartered in India, with a presence in the U.S. and strategic partnerships across the U.K. and Japan, CMI supports clients in over 32 countries through 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts spanning 24 countries.

Raj Shah

Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

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Coherent Market Insights Named Process Advisory Partner for FIRE INDIA AWARDS 2026 News Provided By Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. September 28, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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