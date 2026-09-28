MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) JCB, MNC Bank, and Kawasaki Motor Indonesia Launch Three New Credit Card Products in Indonesia

TOKYO & JAKARTA, Sept 28, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., ("JCB") Japan's only international payment brand, and PT Bank MNC Internasional Tbk ("MNC Bank") and PT Kawasaki Motor Indonesia ("Kawasaki Motor Indonesia") announced the launch of three new credit card products in Indonesia.

The three credit cards are designed to meet customers' diverse modern lifestyle needs - from everyday transaction convenience to exclusive privileges for Kawasaki enthusiasts. By combining MNC Bank's banking service network, JCB's global payment network, and the Kawasaki Motor Indonesia ecosystem, these products are designed to offer an experience that goes beyond an ordinary credit card.

Product Features & Benefits

MNC JCB Ultimate

Annual fee waived for the first 3 (three) years Cashback of up to Rp200,000 per transaction* MNC Pay installment facility with low interest rates Cash advance facility 0% installment program for online (e-commerce) transactions at participating merchants Contactless card with a maximum transaction amount of Rp1,000,000 Access to various exclusive privileges and discounts across the JCB global network

* Subject to applicable terms and conditions.

MNC JCB Precious

Annual fee waived for the first 3 (three) years MNC Pay installment facility with low interest rates Cash advance facility 0% installment program for online (e-commerce) transactions at participating merchants Contactless card with a maximum transaction amount of Rp1,000,000 Access to various exclusive privileges and discounts across the JCB global network

MNC Kawasaki JCB Precious Card

Annual fee waived for the first 3 (three) years Complimentary towing service valued at Rp500,000 per year for Kawasaki motorcycles 10% discount on spare parts purchases (excluding service charges) at participating Kawasaki Motor Indonesia dealers MNC Pay installment facility with low interest rates Cash advance facility 0% installment program for online (e-commerce) transactions at participating merchants Contactless card with a maximum transaction amount of Rp1,000,000 Access to various exclusive privileges and discounts across the JCB global network

Yo Sato, President Director of PT JCB International Indonesia said,“JCB is committed to continuously expanding its strategic partner ecosystem in Indonesia to provide seamless transaction experiences for JCB Cardmembers worldwide. Our partnership with MNC Bank and Kawasaki Motor Indonesia is a tangible step toward delivering a distinctly Japanese transaction experience - one that emphasizes hospitality, precision, and exclusive value.”

Lukito Adisubrata, Director of PT Bank MNC Internasional Tbk said,“MNC Bank continues to innovate by delivering banking products that are relevant to customers' needs. Our collaboration with JCB, the international payment brand from Japan, and Kawasaki Motor Indonesia strengthens MNC Bank's commitment to providing greater value to customers through a strong and trusted partner ecosystem.”

Hitoshi Inoue, Director, PT Kawasaki Motor Indonesia said,“The MNC Kawasaki JCB Precious Card is a meaningful expression of appreciation to the Kawasaki community in Indonesia. Through this card, Kawasaki motorcycle owners can enjoy not only payment convenience but also tangible benefits such as complimentary towing service and discounts on genuine spare parts, making every journey with Kawasaki even more rewarding.”

All three credit card products are available for application through MNC Bank branches and its official digital platforms. MNC Bank, JCB, and Kawasaki Motor Indonesia remain committed to delivering innovative products that meet the dynamic lifestyle needs of consumers in Indonesia.

ENDS

About MNC Bank

PT Bank MNC Internasional Tbk (IDX: BABP), or MNC Bank, is a subsidiary of MNC Kapital providing complete and integrated banking services.

MNC Bank offers digital and conventional banking products and services, including savings products, loan facilities, debit and credit cards, treasury, trade finance, and RDN, focusing on consumer, wholesale, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) segments. MNC Bank also provides digital banking services through the MotionBank application and continues to innovate to achieve its vision of becoming the bank of the future based on the latest technology.

Contact:

Edward Kennetze

Corporate Secretary

Tel: +62-21-2980-5555

Email: [email protected]

About Kawasaki Motor Indonesia

PT Kawasaki Motor Indonesia (KMI) is the official manufacturer and sole brand-holding agent for Kawasaki motorcycles in Indonesia. The company was established in 1994, KMI business focuses on two-wheeled vehicles under the Kawasaki brand, with first production starting in March 1995, followed by unit sales, spare parts distribution, and after-sales service facilities. The company's operations combine motorcycle assembly with local component manufacturing, and its production capacity reaches around 150,000 units per year. For more information please visit:

Contact

Michael C. Tanadhi

Department Head, Sales Promotion

Tel: +62 21 388 88004

Email: [email protected]

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

Contact

Anna Takeda

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: [email protected]

Source: JCBSectors: Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Daily News, Banking & Insurance, Local Biz, FinTech