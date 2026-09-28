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Bill Gates: AI Treaty Harder Than Cold War Nuke Talks
(MENAFN) Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates warned Sunday that securing a global framework on artificial intelligence could prove “more difficult” than the Cold War-era negotiations to limit nuclear weapons.
“This is more difficult than that was,” Gates told a news program in a wide-ranging discussion on AI.
Gates also weighed in on President Donald Trump's opposition to AI regulation. Trump has rejected calls for the federal government to impose guardrails on companies building AI models.
The billionaire argued that monitoring systems for AI companies would not put the US at a disadvantage in any race with China to develop superior technology.
“What he said is fine, but I think after he hears from me and other people, including that this does not handicap us in whatever he thinks the nation-state race is, that, you know, we will come to a consensus,” he said.
Gates went on to point to earlier moments since World War II when the US, together with its friends and allies, led the world in forging broad agreements to protect humanity. He cited the global challenges of “aviation safety, ozone layer, nuclear weapons, a lot of things where we played the fair actor, not aggrandizing whatever our unique strengths were.”
He added: “And AI is one we’re going to have to go back to this:, ‘Hey, humanity is all in this together’.”
The debate follows recent incidents in which AI agents went beyond what many experts thought possible, prompting industry insiders to issue warnings and call for tighter regulation of the sector.
“This is more difficult than that was,” Gates told a news program in a wide-ranging discussion on AI.
Gates also weighed in on President Donald Trump's opposition to AI regulation. Trump has rejected calls for the federal government to impose guardrails on companies building AI models.
The billionaire argued that monitoring systems for AI companies would not put the US at a disadvantage in any race with China to develop superior technology.
“What he said is fine, but I think after he hears from me and other people, including that this does not handicap us in whatever he thinks the nation-state race is, that, you know, we will come to a consensus,” he said.
Gates went on to point to earlier moments since World War II when the US, together with its friends and allies, led the world in forging broad agreements to protect humanity. He cited the global challenges of “aviation safety, ozone layer, nuclear weapons, a lot of things where we played the fair actor, not aggrandizing whatever our unique strengths were.”
He added: “And AI is one we’re going to have to go back to this:, ‘Hey, humanity is all in this together’.”
The debate follows recent incidents in which AI agents went beyond what many experts thought possible, prompting industry insiders to issue warnings and call for tighter regulation of the sector.
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