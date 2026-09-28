Woman's Menu Had No Prices. Her Husband's Had Every Price: Italy Restaurant Surprise Goes Viral (WATCH)

A woman's unusual dining experience at a luxury hotel in Italy has sparked a lively discussion online after she discovered that the menu given to her had no prices, while her husband's menu clearly listed them.

Liana shared the experience on Instagram while dining with her husband at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como. While going through the menu, she noticed that none of the dishes had prices listed. Unsure whether to choose the tasting menu or order à la carte, she initially found the situation intriguing.

She then discovered that her husband had been given a different menu. His version included the prices of the dishes.

Watch the viral video here:

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Liana explained that this was not the first time she had encountered the practice. She recalled a previous visit to a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Rome where, according to her, prices were also shown only on the man's menu.

In her video, she said,“There's no prices anywhere. I don't really know if I want to do the tasting menu or order everything à la carte.” She later compared the two menus and pointed out the difference.

Initially, Liana said she enjoyed not having to think about the prices while celebrating her birthday. However, the final bill gave the experience a different twist.

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According to her follow-up post, the couple unknowingly ordered two drinks costing $120 and a birthday dessert priced at $140. After adding the tip, their total bill came to $926.86. She had expected the meal to cost around $500 and later said she wished she had been given a menu showing all the prices.

Liana also said she did not find the food extraordinary apart from the beef Wellington. Still, she had planned financially for food, shopping and taxis during the trip, which meant the unexpectedly high bill was manageable.

Despite that, she maintained that she enjoyed being able to celebrate without worrying about prices, writing,“I loved getting to sit there and enjoy my birthday while my husband was thinking about the prices. It was really refreshing and I wish more restaurants did this!”

The unusual menu arrangement prompted mixed reactions online. Some users liked the idea, while others argued that customers should always know how much their food costs. One commenter wrote,“Regardless who is paying, I want to know the prices. I appreciate transparency.” Another joked,“My girlfriend would magically find the most expensive anyway.”

The report also notes that this is not a practice followed across restaurants in Italy and may be associated with some luxury establishments. These claims are based on user-generated social-media content and have not been independently verified.

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