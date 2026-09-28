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Sudan Fuel Depots Ablaze After RSF Drone Attack, Fire Out
(MENAFN) Firefighters have put out a blaze at fuel depots in Sudan's central Al Jazirah state that was sparked by a drone attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudanese authorities said Sunday.
The Al Jazirah state government said in a statement that civil defense crews brought the fire at the Umm Alila fuel depots under control "in record time." It gave no details on damage to the facility or on any deaths or injuries.
Umm Alila lies near Abu Haraz in eastern Al Jazirah, roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Wad Madani, the state capital.
The nongovernmental Al Jazirah Conference Organization condemned the reported attack, saying the depots supply residents of the state and surrounding areas. It warned that damage to the site could threaten fuel supplies, transport and other services.
The group also said three drones fell in civilian areas of the village of Wad al-Bir al-Khawalida in Al Jazirah, endangering residents and their property. Activists circulated video on social media that appeared to show a drone lying on farmland in the village.
Sudan's army and the RSF have been at war since April 2023, amid a dispute over folding the paramilitary force into the military. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
The Al Jazirah state government said in a statement that civil defense crews brought the fire at the Umm Alila fuel depots under control "in record time." It gave no details on damage to the facility or on any deaths or injuries.
Umm Alila lies near Abu Haraz in eastern Al Jazirah, roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Wad Madani, the state capital.
The nongovernmental Al Jazirah Conference Organization condemned the reported attack, saying the depots supply residents of the state and surrounding areas. It warned that damage to the site could threaten fuel supplies, transport and other services.
The group also said three drones fell in civilian areas of the village of Wad al-Bir al-Khawalida in Al Jazirah, endangering residents and their property. Activists circulated video on social media that appeared to show a drone lying on farmland in the village.
Sudan's army and the RSF have been at war since April 2023, amid a dispute over folding the paramilitary force into the military. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
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