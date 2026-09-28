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Ireland Coach Rejects Claims of Support Through Israel Match
(MENAFN) Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said Saturday that his team’s decision to play against Israel should not be viewed as approval of or support for the situation in Gaza.
Speaking at a press conference in Debrecen, Hungary, Hallgrimsson said the players wanted to emphasize that appearing in the match did not amount to endorsing events taking place in Gaza.
"I'm just saying by playing, we are not accepting what is happening. If a player enters the field tomorrow, he's not accepting or supporting or agreeing to anything that's happened in Gaza. That is a statement."
Hallgrimsson said the squad had come under pressure over its participation but maintained that the players were complying with the competition’s rules.
"We are not playing with, we are playing against. And if I can share the feelings of the players and the question about protecting the players, they feel like they are doing something wrong with playing this game with the pressure from Ireland.
The coach said the players were aware of the wider controversy surrounding the fixture and wanted their participation to be understood strictly within the framework of the competition rather than as a political endorsement.
Speaking at a press conference in Debrecen, Hungary, Hallgrimsson said the players wanted to emphasize that appearing in the match did not amount to endorsing events taking place in Gaza.
"I'm just saying by playing, we are not accepting what is happening. If a player enters the field tomorrow, he's not accepting or supporting or agreeing to anything that's happened in Gaza. That is a statement."
Hallgrimsson said the squad had come under pressure over its participation but maintained that the players were complying with the competition’s rules.
"We are not playing with, we are playing against. And if I can share the feelings of the players and the question about protecting the players, they feel like they are doing something wrong with playing this game with the pressure from Ireland.
The coach said the players were aware of the wider controversy surrounding the fixture and wanted their participation to be understood strictly within the framework of the competition rather than as a political endorsement.
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