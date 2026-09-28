New Measures Set To Enhance And Expand Private Education

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) is introducing a new package of regulatory and financial measures aimed at expanding capacity, encouraging sustainable investment and improving quality across the country's private education sector.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Dr Rania Mohamed, the director of the Private Schools Department and acting director of the Private Schools Licensing Department, noted that the measures were announced during the first forum for owners and licence holders of private schools and kindergartens.

She said that the event was designed not only as a platform for dialogue but also to introduce practical measures to support investors and improve access for families.

A key decision will allow medium-cost private schools to increase their enrolment capacity by more than 18%, creating over 7,000 additional seats across schools offering around 11 different curricula.

Dr Mohamed said the move would support investment while providing additional options for parents seeking reasonably priced private education.

The ministry will also introduce, for the first time, educational vouchers for newly established private schools from the start of their operation, beginning with the 2027-28 academic year.

Eligibility will be linked to certain criteria including the quality of infrastructure and the employment of Qatari staff, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Labour.

Another new category, described as“new specialised schools”, will target institutions offering higher levels of readiness and a stronger presence of Qatari staff.

Such schools will be eligible for higher tuition fees corresponding to the additional quality and services they provide.

The reforms come as private education continues to account for a substantial share of Qatar's education system.

Ministry figures currently list 228,488 students, 20,310 teachers and 351 private schools and nurseries, compared with 137,048 students and 278 institutions in the government sector.

In 2024, the ministry reported that private education was preparing to serve 241,332 students, including 48,319 Qatari students, while 134 private schools were participating in the educational voucher system, benefiting 31,572 Qatari students.

In the meantime, Dr Mohamed announced that the department will introduce extensions to the validity of documents required for issuing and renewing private educational licences, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Interior, aimed at simplifying administrative procedures.

Educational vouchers will also be introduced for the first time for private kindergartens, subject to compliance with certain set criteria, including participation in the social responsibility programmes.

As part of the arrangement, institutions benefiting from the new incentives will allocate places to eligible students under the social responsibility initiative.

The MoEHE's Private Schools and Kindergartens Social Responsibility Project, launched in October 2025, has expanded significantly.

By September 2026, the initiative had reached 18,124 allocated seats, while the latest expansion includes the newly launched“Manarat Elm” initiative in partnership with Sheikh Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services.

The programme provides support covering tuition fees, textbooks, uniforms, transportation, school supplies and learning devices for eligible students, while also extending support to higher education through a 30% tuition discount at Lusail University for eligible private-school graduates.

The ministry said the initiative is expected to support around 500 students annually, with more than 220 students already supported since the beginning of 2026.