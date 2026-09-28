Old Doha Port Showcases Evolution Of Qatar's Maritime Sector At Monaco Yacht Show 2026

Old Doha Port highlighted the evolution of Qatar's maritime sector during its participation in the Monaco Yacht Show 2026, which concluded on Saturday.

The Port continued its presence for the fifth consecutive year at one of the world's foremost events for the yachting sector, held on September 23-26 at Port Hercule in Monaco.

Old Doha Port said in a statement that its participation provided a prominent opportunity to engage with yacht owners, operating companies, maritime industry leaders, and potential partners from around the globe.

Throughout its participation in the show, the statement said, the Port fostered its pivotal role in forging bridges between Qatar and the global yachting community, while spotlighting the growing components of Qatar's maritime sector.

The statement added that during Prince Albert II of Monaco's tour of the show, he was welcomed by Old Doha Port chief executive Eng. Mohammed Abdullah al-Mulla, who provided the prince with an overview of the Port's evolution from a historic port into an epochal maritime and tourism hub, along with its role in promoting communication between Qatar and the global yachting community.

Al-Mulla said that, for the second consecutive year, the Port was the official sponsor of the Upper Deck Lounge, one of the event's foremost hospitality spaces supporting networking and relationship-building.

He indicated that this provided the Port with an opportunity to showcase Qatar's growing role in the maritime tourism and luxury yachting sector, as well as project the Qatar Boat Show to leading figures in the sector from around the world.

The Monaco Yacht Show brings together maritime industry leaders and ideas that help chart the sector's future, al-Mulla said, noting that the participation represents an incredible opportunity to forge strategic relationships, showcase Qatar's stature as a key hub for the global yachting community, and add new dimensions to Doha's maritime sector.

He added that this exchange helps support the Port's ambitions to build a maritime destination that brings together world-class facilities and high hospitality standards