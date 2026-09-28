Courts Record 99% Case Disposition Rate In 2025-26 Judicial Year

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar courts achieved a 99% cumulative case disposition rate during the 2025-26 judicial year, thanks to the judiciary's sustained efforts to speed up the related proceedings and conclude cases, according to figures issued recently by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

During the judicial year, which ran from September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026, the courts issued 237,412 final judgments out of 239,557 cases under consideration, bringing the overall disposition rate to approximately 99%, indicating that the overwhelming majority of cases handled during the year were issued a final judgment or ruling.

The courts recorded 274,186 registered cases during the period, while 239,557 cases were classified as cases in circulation and subject to judicial consideration.

The performance figures varied across the different judicial divisions, with all recording disposition rates above 95%.

The Criminal Court registered the highest rate at 99.7%, followed by the Court of Cassation at 98.6% and the Enforcement Court at 97.4%.

The Court of Appeal recorded a disposition rate of 96.8%.

The Family Court recorded 96.7%, compared with 95.9% for the Investment and Commerce Court and 95.7% for the Civil Court.

The Rental Disputes Resolve Committees achieved 96.6% resolve rate during the same period as well.

Earlier, SJC data reported 207,485 registered cases during 2025 and an overall resolution rate of about 98%, with the Criminal Court handling the largest volume at 171,213 cases and recording a 99% resolution rate.

In the meantime, the SJC has been accelerating the digitisation of court services.

The courts received around 109,981 requests through their electronic portal and application during 2025, while 8,596 electronic services were processed during the first quarter of 2026.

The Family Documentation Department also delivered more than 65,000 electronic services in 2025.

Remote litigation has also become an established component of the system, as the courts considered more than 5,000 cases through video-conferencing technology, while the Court of Cassation has begun holding virtual sessions.

The SJC is also expanding its virtual employee service through WhatsApp, allowing users to complete selected procedures and obtain documents without logging into the courts' electronic portal.

Accordingly, the start of the 2026-27 judicial year has been accompanied by an expanded operational structure comprising 156 judicial circuits across the country's courts.

These include six circuits at the Court of Cassation, 14 at the Court of Appeal and 33 first-instance and appellate chambers at the Investment and Commerce Court.

The Court of First Instance has 10 civil, 47 criminal and 16 family circuits, in addition to 12 chambers under the Family Documentation Department, while the Enforcement Court has 18 judicial circuits.