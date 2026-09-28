HBKU Participates In Meeting On Autism On Sidelines Of UNGA81

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), participated in a high-level breakfast held on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

Hosted by Qatar and the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition (GAAC), founded one year ago by the QF, Autism Speaks, and Unicef, with support from the World Health Organisation (QHO) – the gathering convened global stakeholders, health ministers, and international experts to address systemic gaps in autism services, policy, workforce development, and inclusion worldwide.

The members of the GAAC now also include Education Above All Foundation (EAA), the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, and the Autism Impact Fund.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family and Ministry of Public Health are leading the coalition's agenda in Qatar.

The event was attended by senior Qatari officials, including HE the Adviser to the Prime Minister for Public Health Affairs Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Director-General Fahad bin

Hamad al-Sulaiti, and HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, Qatar's permanent representative to the UN, alongside ministers and representatives from 18 countries.

The HBKU was represented by associate professor Dr Dena al-Thani, who is also co-founder of the A-sense Centre of Excellence and head of the Information and Computing Technology Division at the HBKU's College of Science and Engineering (CSE), and associate professor Dr Marwa Qaraqe of the CSE, who is also co-founder of the A-sense Centre of Excellence.

Their participation underlines the HBKU's contribution to Qatar's efforts to advance research, knowledge, and evidence-based approaches to global health challenges.

As a national research university, HBKU contributes research that addresses autism across the lifespan and from multiple perspectives.

Its six-year national prevalence study established autism at approximately one in 87 children in Qatar, while ongoing work is exploring eye-tracking and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to identify early behavioural and speech indicators before formal diagnosis.

The university has also examined parental age as a potential risk factor in nearly 2,000 Qatari children and studied the impact of public-health crises on autistic families.

Through its Neurological Disorders Research Centre, the HBKU studies the biological and genetic dimensions of autism, while the A-sense Centre of Excellence develops technology-enabled solutions to support communication, early identification, and inclusion in line with Qatar's National Action Plan for Autism.

“Taking our place alongside global stakeholders at UNGA81 underscores that scientific research cannot exist independently,” Dr Dena al-Thani said.

“The tools and research pioneered at the HBKU are built to scale,” she said.“By contributing precise biomedical data, human-centred engineering models and expertise to the GAAC, we are actively demonstrating how localised innovation can address complex health challenges from early screening to lifelong support.”