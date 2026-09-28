Protecting Natural Meadows Is A Civic Duty: Preachers, Lawyers

Natural meadows (rawdahs), parks and other public spaces are shared assets that benefit the entire community and must be protected from damage, vandalism and pollution, several preachers and lawyers have said.

Speaking to reporters, they stressed that preserving public property is not only a civic responsibility but also a religious duty, with Islamic teachings encouraging people to cultivate the earth, protect the environment and contribute to the well-being of society.

Dr Abdulmueen al-Qahtani, an imam, preacher and Islamic scholar, said caring for parks, gardens and other public facilities represents a trust and reflects an individual's sense of responsibility, belonging and respect for the rights of others.

He said Islam encourages people to build, cultivate and improve rather than cause damage or destruction, citing the Prophet's (peace be upon him) saying:“If the Hour is about to be established and one of you is holding a palm seedling, let him plant it if he is able to do so before the Hour arrives.”

Dr al-Qahtani stressed the importance of instilling these values in children, urging parents to set an example by respecting public property and caring for the environment.

Sheikh al-Nu'man Imran, an imam and preacher, said natural meadows, parks and open green spaces are shared assets and should be kept clean and protected from any form of damage.

He linked vandalism and environmental degradation to the Islamic prohibition against“causing corruption on earth”, citing the Qur'anic injunction:“And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation.”

Sheikh Imran also highlighted the vital role of trees and vegetation in maintaining a healthy environment. Trees help purify the air, provide shade, reduce heat, and offer habitats for birds and other creatures, making their preservation a collective responsibility.

He also cited the Prophetic teaching that removing harmful objects from a road is an act of charity, noting that even a seemingly small contribution to public safety and cleanliness is valued in Islam.

Lawyer Ali Issa al-Khulaifi said meadows, parks and recreational areas form part of the environment and constitute public assets protected by law. He noted that legislation prohibits encroachment upon or damage to such property.

He pointed out that the Penal Code criminalises various forms of damage to public property, including cutting or damaging trees planted in streets, parks and public squares, as well as uprooting plants or removing stones and soil from areas designated for public use without authorisation.

Al-Khulaifi also referred to Article 21 of Law No. (10) of 1987 concerning public and private state property. The provision stipulates imprisonment for up to six months and/or a fine of up to QR6,000, in addition to requiring violators to remove the causes of the violation and compensate for any resulting damage.

Dr Khaled Muftah, a lecturer and Islamic preacher, said public property constitutes wealth entrusted to society, and that Muslims have a responsibility to safeguard what Allah has placed at their disposal.

He cited the Qur'anic verse:“To Allah belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth,” stressing that the resources of the earth should be protected and used responsibly.

Dr Muftah also cited the Prophet's (peace be upon him) teaching that faith has numerous branches, including removing harmful objects from the road, saying this demonstrates the importance Islam places on protecting people and their surroundings.

The preachers and lawyer agreed that preserving natural meadows and public spaces requires both personal responsibility and respect for the law, urging members of society to regard such areas as a shared trust whose protection benefits present and future generations.

Protecting natural meadow Environment civic duty