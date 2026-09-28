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Ireland Refuse Israel Handshakes, Wear Black Armbands at Match
(MENAFN) Players from the Republic of Ireland refused to shake hands with their Israeli counterparts during the opening ceremony of a UEFA Nations League match Sunday, in a charged atmosphere at Nagyerdei stadium.
A small group of Israeli fans booed and jeered the Irish squad as it walked onto the pitch. The Irish players wore black armbands in recognition of the lives lost in the Gaza conflict.
During the ceremony, the Irish players bowed their heads as the Israeli anthem played, then did not shake hands with the Israeli team.
The fixture has been contentious since Ireland and Israel were drawn together in Group B3. The Stop The Game campaign, organized by the group Irish Sport for Palestine, had urged the Irish players to withdraw from the games.
Speaking at a press conference Saturday, Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said his team's participation should not be read as acceptance or support of events in Gaza. He said the players wanted to make clear that taking part was not an endorsement of what is happening there, and that Ireland was playing because the competition's rules require it.
"We are playing this fixture because it's the rules of our game. We are playing this fixture because it's the rules of the competition we are in. And that's the reason we are here. We want to honor that,” he said.
Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu pulled out of the match Saturday, saying his decision “is based purely upon my personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong.”
A small group of Israeli fans booed and jeered the Irish squad as it walked onto the pitch. The Irish players wore black armbands in recognition of the lives lost in the Gaza conflict.
During the ceremony, the Irish players bowed their heads as the Israeli anthem played, then did not shake hands with the Israeli team.
The fixture has been contentious since Ireland and Israel were drawn together in Group B3. The Stop The Game campaign, organized by the group Irish Sport for Palestine, had urged the Irish players to withdraw from the games.
Speaking at a press conference Saturday, Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said his team's participation should not be read as acceptance or support of events in Gaza. He said the players wanted to make clear that taking part was not an endorsement of what is happening there, and that Ireland was playing because the competition's rules require it.
"We are playing this fixture because it's the rules of our game. We are playing this fixture because it's the rules of the competition we are in. And that's the reason we are here. We want to honor that,” he said.
Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu pulled out of the match Saturday, saying his decision “is based purely upon my personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong.”
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