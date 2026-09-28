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France Slams Israel Over Unprecedented West Bank Violence
(MENAFN) France on Sunday accused Israel's government of tolerating violence against Palestinians and the continued seizure of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.
Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said extremist Israelis have carried out an unprecedented surge of violence against Palestinians in the territory.
"There is a guilty and scandalous level of tolerance on the part of the Israeli government towards what is happening in the West Bank,” Barrot told French media outlets.
His remarks echoed those of President Emmanuel Macron at last week's UN General Assembly in New York. Macron said violations occur daily in the West Bank, questioned in whose name they are being committed, and noted that Hamas has never operated in the territory.
The comments drew sharp criticism from Israeli officials. A statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Macron's remarks, branding them " arrogant absurdity." It also alleged that Hamas members had targeted Israeli civilians in the West Bank.
Barrot defended the French president and said his comments should not be taken out of context.
"The president's argument is clear: the Israeli government's policy is not weakening Hamas, neither in Gaza nor in the West Bank," he said.
Pressed repeatedly on whether Hamas operates in the West Bank, Barrot did not answer directly with either "yes" or "no." He said France's position differs from that of the Israeli government and argued that efforts to weaken Hamas cannot justify what he described as a policy of tolerance toward events in the West Bank.
Barrot also said hostile actions by Russia toward European countries, including France, have intensified since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022. He cited disinformation, cyber campaigns and sabotage, and warned that a Russian drone attack on a French airport or nuclear power plant was "one of the possibilities." He added that France has long been preparing for such scenarios.
Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said extremist Israelis have carried out an unprecedented surge of violence against Palestinians in the territory.
"There is a guilty and scandalous level of tolerance on the part of the Israeli government towards what is happening in the West Bank,” Barrot told French media outlets.
His remarks echoed those of President Emmanuel Macron at last week's UN General Assembly in New York. Macron said violations occur daily in the West Bank, questioned in whose name they are being committed, and noted that Hamas has never operated in the territory.
The comments drew sharp criticism from Israeli officials. A statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Macron's remarks, branding them " arrogant absurdity." It also alleged that Hamas members had targeted Israeli civilians in the West Bank.
Barrot defended the French president and said his comments should not be taken out of context.
"The president's argument is clear: the Israeli government's policy is not weakening Hamas, neither in Gaza nor in the West Bank," he said.
Pressed repeatedly on whether Hamas operates in the West Bank, Barrot did not answer directly with either "yes" or "no." He said France's position differs from that of the Israeli government and argued that efforts to weaken Hamas cannot justify what he described as a policy of tolerance toward events in the West Bank.
Barrot also said hostile actions by Russia toward European countries, including France, have intensified since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022. He cited disinformation, cyber campaigns and sabotage, and warned that a Russian drone attack on a French airport or nuclear power plant was "one of the possibilities." He added that France has long been preparing for such scenarios.
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