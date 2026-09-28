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US Envoy: Taiwan Policy Unchanged, Trump Arms Support Firm
(MENAFN) Washington's stance on Taiwan has not shifted after last week's high-level bilateral talks, and the administration remains committed to the one-China policy, US Ambassador to China David Perdue said Sunday.
Speaking to Fox News, Perdue stated: "Our support for that has not changed," adding: "We do not support independence, and we do not support coercion."
Perdue dismissed claims that the United States is offering Taipei insufficient defensive support. He described President Donald Trump as "as strong on Taiwan as I have ever seen anybody."
According to Perdue, Trump has approved 50% more arms transfers to Taipei than any US president since 1979. That total includes an $11 billion package cleared previously, and talks on additional defense shipments are continuing.
"He and President Xi talk about that every time they get together," Perdue said. He added that Trump routinely tells foreign leaders that the United States sells defense equipment worldwide, and that the president asked Chinese President Xi Jinping "at one point" whether Beijing wanted to buy American weapons.
On Saturday, Trump said he devoted little time to Taiwan in his meetings with Xi, noting that the Chinese leader "understands very much" where he stands on the issue.
Iran war and regional security
On regional security, Perdue said Washington has told Beijing that providing Tehran with intelligence, components or military hardware during the ongoing Iran war is "totally unacceptable."
He said Xi reaffirmed pledges made in May to oppose an Iranian nuclear weapon, support open navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and reject maritime transit fees.
Artificial intelligence risks
Perdue also said Chinese officials are starting to acknowledge the dangers posed by frontier AI systems. He confirmed that Washington will keep up diplomatic engagement with Beijing on those risks.
Speaking to Fox News, Perdue stated: "Our support for that has not changed," adding: "We do not support independence, and we do not support coercion."
Perdue dismissed claims that the United States is offering Taipei insufficient defensive support. He described President Donald Trump as "as strong on Taiwan as I have ever seen anybody."
According to Perdue, Trump has approved 50% more arms transfers to Taipei than any US president since 1979. That total includes an $11 billion package cleared previously, and talks on additional defense shipments are continuing.
"He and President Xi talk about that every time they get together," Perdue said. He added that Trump routinely tells foreign leaders that the United States sells defense equipment worldwide, and that the president asked Chinese President Xi Jinping "at one point" whether Beijing wanted to buy American weapons.
On Saturday, Trump said he devoted little time to Taiwan in his meetings with Xi, noting that the Chinese leader "understands very much" where he stands on the issue.
Iran war and regional security
On regional security, Perdue said Washington has told Beijing that providing Tehran with intelligence, components or military hardware during the ongoing Iran war is "totally unacceptable."
He said Xi reaffirmed pledges made in May to oppose an Iranian nuclear weapon, support open navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and reject maritime transit fees.
Artificial intelligence risks
Perdue also said Chinese officials are starting to acknowledge the dangers posed by frontier AI systems. He confirmed that Washington will keep up diplomatic engagement with Beijing on those risks.
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