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Serbian President Steps Down as Protests Mount, Eyes Premiership
(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic resigned Sunday, clearing the way for a run at the premiership in snap parliamentary elections set for Oct. 25, where he will head the ballot as the candidate of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).
Vucic left office partway through his second term as president. The constitution bars him from a third, and the move lets him stay in frontline politics as head of government.
Ana Brnabic, the parliament speaker, will serve as acting president until a successor is chosen.
The resignation follows months of unrelenting pressure from student-led protests. Serbia now faces two votes in quick succession: the parliamentary contest on Oct. 25 and an early presidential election, which Serbian law requires within three months of Vucic's departure.
Vucic left office partway through his second term as president. The constitution bars him from a third, and the move lets him stay in frontline politics as head of government.
Ana Brnabic, the parliament speaker, will serve as acting president until a successor is chosen.
The resignation follows months of unrelenting pressure from student-led protests. Serbia now faces two votes in quick succession: the parliamentary contest on Oct. 25 and an early presidential election, which Serbian law requires within three months of Vucic's departure.
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