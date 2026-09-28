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Iran President Says Khamenei Faces No Ongoing Health Issues
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei does not suffer from any "specific ongoing health issues," rejecting reports that he sustained serious injuries during the early stages of the Iran war.
"From a medical standpoint, he's completely healthy," Pezeshkian said in an interview, referring to his own medical background.
Pezeshkian said he had met Khamenei twice, with their most recent meeting lasting more than seven hours. He said the length of the discussion demonstrated that the supreme leader was able to sustain an extended meeting and maintained that he currently has no medical impairments.
Mojtaba Khamenei was chosen on March 8 to succeed his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had served as Iran’s supreme leader for many years.
Questions surrounding his physical condition have intensified following US claims that he was injured during the opening strikes of the war on Feb. 28.
US President Donald Trump recently said the Iranian leader was "very seriously wounded" on the left side of his body, while also saying he did not believe the senior cleric had died.
Pezeshkian also discussed Iran’s current decision-making structure, saying a six-member transitional council is overseeing the process through collective consultations. The body includes representatives from the armed forces, parliament and other state institutions.
"From a medical standpoint, he's completely healthy," Pezeshkian said in an interview, referring to his own medical background.
Pezeshkian said he had met Khamenei twice, with their most recent meeting lasting more than seven hours. He said the length of the discussion demonstrated that the supreme leader was able to sustain an extended meeting and maintained that he currently has no medical impairments.
Mojtaba Khamenei was chosen on March 8 to succeed his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had served as Iran’s supreme leader for many years.
Questions surrounding his physical condition have intensified following US claims that he was injured during the opening strikes of the war on Feb. 28.
US President Donald Trump recently said the Iranian leader was "very seriously wounded" on the left side of his body, while also saying he did not believe the senior cleric had died.
Pezeshkian also discussed Iran’s current decision-making structure, saying a six-member transitional council is overseeing the process through collective consultations. The body includes representatives from the armed forces, parliament and other state institutions.
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