Ant International's Antom Upgrades Southeast Asia Leadership Structure To Drive Regional Synergy In The AI Era - Aetoswi...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Antom, a leading merchant payment and digitisation services provider under Ant International, today announced a series of key appointments for its operations in Southeast Asia to further strengthen the synergy among its regional brands and better serve regional merchants with streamlined full-stack AI-native solutions.

Nabilah Alsagoff, co-founder and former chief operating officer of DOKU, Indonesia's leading payment fintech company, has been appointed as Head of Product, Antom SEA. In her new role, the payment veteran will oversee product development and innovation and drive a unified product roadmap for the overall SEA region.

Chris Yeo, former chief executive officer (CEO) of DOKU, will take on the role as Head of Antom Philippines, and Country Head of 2C2P Philippines. With his long experience at DOKU, Grab and PayPal, Chris will also oversee the execution of Antom's strategic partnerships with local partners. 2C2P is Southeast Asia's leading full-suite payments platform, and a leading brand of Antom SEA.

Himelda Renuat, a co-founder of DOKU who most recently served as the Indonesian payment champion's chief marketing officer, has been appointed CEO of DOKU and Head of Antom Indonesia.

The appointments come at a pivotal time as Antom has been further deepening the strategic collaboration with local brands 2C2P and DOKU, aimed at providing a unified full stack of AI-native solutions to regional customers, big and small, since its strategic investments in the two leading payment companies.

Worachat Luxkanalode, Head of Antom SEA and Group CEO of 2C2P said,“Strengthening our regional leadership creates the unified synergy needed to navigate the AI era. Together, we are leveraging our deep expertise and cutting-edge solutions to ensure our customers are fully AI-ready and positioned for scalable expansion.”

About Antom

Ant International's Antom is a leading payment and digitisation services provider for merchants around the world. It delivers full-stack, AI-native payment solutions to businesses of all sizes, built on Ant International's foundation models, security architecture, blockchain RTP platform and a world-leading mobile payment ecosystem. Antom supports merchants to enable over 300 payment methods through one integration, reaching consumers in more than 200 markets, with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 140 currencies. Its capabilities also extend to digitisation services, agentic payment and agentic commerce solutions, helping merchants thrive in the AI era. To learn more, please visit .

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