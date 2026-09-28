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Kremlin Warns Against Starlink Support for Strikes Inside Russia
(MENAFN) The Kremlin warned Sunday that supplying Starlink satellite systems for attacks against targets deep within Russian territory would be “dangerous” and “reckless.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has the military and technological capabilities necessary to protect its security, while responding to calls for expanded Starlink access for Ukraine.
“As for the provision of (Elon) Musk’s satellite systems for carrying out strikes deep inside Russia, that would be a very detrimental, potentially dangerous and reckless step,” he said.
The warning followed remarks by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who on Thursday urged SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to extend Starlink coverage so Ukraine could resume attacks against Russian ballistic missile launchers located inside Russia.
Peskov also addressed the upcoming G20 summit, saying Moscow has not yet decided whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend. He said the Kremlin would take all relevant circumstances into account before making a decision.
“In any case, Russia will actively participate in the work of the G20,” he said.
On US-Russia relations, Peskov said the relationship remains “not in the best shape.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has the military and technological capabilities necessary to protect its security, while responding to calls for expanded Starlink access for Ukraine.
“As for the provision of (Elon) Musk’s satellite systems for carrying out strikes deep inside Russia, that would be a very detrimental, potentially dangerous and reckless step,” he said.
The warning followed remarks by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who on Thursday urged SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to extend Starlink coverage so Ukraine could resume attacks against Russian ballistic missile launchers located inside Russia.
Peskov also addressed the upcoming G20 summit, saying Moscow has not yet decided whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend. He said the Kremlin would take all relevant circumstances into account before making a decision.
“In any case, Russia will actively participate in the work of the G20,” he said.
On US-Russia relations, Peskov said the relationship remains “not in the best shape.”
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