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Iran Signals Readiness for Talks while Preparing for Military Escalation
(MENAFN) Iran remains willing to pursue negotiations with the United States while preparing to respond if Washington launches further military action, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday, as he presented a proposed timeline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
“We are ready for diplomacy. We are ready for war at the same time,” Araghchi said during an interview.
He said Iran was aware that US President Donald Trump had rejected the proposal, but Tehran was “still waiting for an official response through the mediators.”
According to Araghchi, Iran would agree to reopen the strategic waterway if Washington first met several of its demands, including bringing the conflict to an end, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting the maritime blockade and allowing Tehran to resume oil exports.
“Our proposal is very clear. We are ready to open the strait if certain things are done by the US,” he said.
Araghchi said he believed Washington could fulfill the requested measures within four or five days. Under Tehran’s proposed timetable, Iran would reopen the strait on the sixth day, followed by the resumption of negotiations between the two sides over a final agreement on the seventh day.
Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime passage, after US-Israeli attacks in February and the imposition of a maritime blockade on Iran.
“We are ready for diplomacy. We are ready for war at the same time,” Araghchi said during an interview.
He said Iran was aware that US President Donald Trump had rejected the proposal, but Tehran was “still waiting for an official response through the mediators.”
According to Araghchi, Iran would agree to reopen the strategic waterway if Washington first met several of its demands, including bringing the conflict to an end, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting the maritime blockade and allowing Tehran to resume oil exports.
“Our proposal is very clear. We are ready to open the strait if certain things are done by the US,” he said.
Araghchi said he believed Washington could fulfill the requested measures within four or five days. Under Tehran’s proposed timetable, Iran would reopen the strait on the sixth day, followed by the resumption of negotiations between the two sides over a final agreement on the seventh day.
Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime passage, after US-Israeli attacks in February and the imposition of a maritime blockade on Iran.
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