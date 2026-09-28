Huawei Showcases Clean-Energy Systems At Egypt Mining Forum Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiHuawei is making its first appearance at the Egypt Mining Forum on Monday, presenting digital-power and clean-energy technologies aimed at improving the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of mining operations.
The company is participating in the fifth edition of the two-day forum, which opens on September 28 at the St Regis New Capital in Cairo under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is hosting the gathering, which runs through Tuesday and brings together government officials, mining executives, investors, technology providers and technical specialists.
Huawei said its offering combines digital technologies, power electronics and renewable energy to address the electricity requirements of industrial sites. The company is focusing particularly on mining operations in remote or off-grid areas, where dependable power supply can be difficult and energy infrastructure is central to continuous production.
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