Sharjah Islamic Bank Draws $1.3Bn Orders For Sukuk Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiSharjah Islamic Bank has completed a $500 million five-year sukuk after attracting $1.3 billion of orders, giving the Sharia-compliant lender demand equal to 2.6 times the issue size.
The sukuk was priced at a final yield and periodic distribution rate of 5.85 per cent, equivalent to a spread of 105 basis points over five-year US Treasuries. The transaction was priced at par and represented the bank's 13th sukuk issuance since it entered international capital markets in 2006.
Investor demand enabled Sharjah Islamic Bank to tighten pricing by 30 basis points from initial guidance around 135 basis points over US Treasuries. Earlier order indications had exceeded $1.2 billion excluding interest from joint lead managers before the final book reached $1.3 billion.
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