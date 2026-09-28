LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong's Brick Or Treat Returns With An Upgrade: Five Spooktacular Activities And A Chillingly Charming 4D Experience Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Little Monsters Unleash Their Mischievous Charm

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Halloween is not just a crazy night for big monsters - cute little monsters can also join the fun, and even start early, playing all month long! LEGOLAND ® Discovery Centre Hong Kong's most popular annual family Halloween event,“Brick or Treat” will return with an upgrade from 28 September to 1 November 2026. A group of mischievous LEGO®little monsters will unleash their spooky creativity and enjoy the fun of building.

This year's“Brick or Treat” blends classic Halloween elements into five innovative interactive games, including building glow-in-the-dark creations in the LEGO ® Creative Workshop; joining an interactive treasure hunt to collect mystery items; and the most popular 4D experience, which will return with a limited festive theme for little monsters to experience together.