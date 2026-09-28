Gates Presses Congress For Mandatory AI Safeguards Arabian Post
The Microsoft co-founder said government and law-enforcement agencies must become involved in determining how powerful AI models are tested, monitored and controlled. Speaking in a taped NBC Meet the Press interview aired on Sunday, Gates said legislation was necessary because self-regulation alone could not provide sufficient protection.
“No one thinks self-regulation is enough,” Gates said. Asked whether Washington needed to pass legislation, he replied:“Absolutely.” He said mandatory oversight would create some additional burden for AI companies but would not dramatically slow technological development.
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