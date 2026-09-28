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Gates Presses Congress For Mandatory AI Safeguards Arabian Post


2026-09-28 04:21:50
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Bill Gates has urged Congress to impose mandatory safeguards and monitoring on advanced artificial intelligence, arguing that voluntary industry controls are inadequate as increasingly capable systems raise cybersecurity and other catastrophic risks.

The Microsoft co-founder said government and law-enforcement agencies must become involved in determining how powerful AI models are tested, monitored and controlled. Speaking in a taped NBC Meet the Press interview aired on Sunday, Gates said legislation was necessary because self-regulation alone could not provide sufficient protection.

“No one thinks self-regulation is enough,” Gates said. Asked whether Washington needed to pass legislation, he replied:“Absolutely.” He said mandatory oversight would create some additional burden for AI companies but would not dramatically slow technological development.

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The Arabian Post

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