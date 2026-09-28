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UAE-Bound Flights Face Delays After Sunday Disruption Arabian Post


2026-09-28 04:21:50
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Some inbound flights to Dubai were delayed on Monday morning as airlines continued to work through schedule disruption that affected dozens of services across UAE airports on Sunday.

Dubai International Airport's flight information showed delays on several flydubai services arriving from Central Asia. A flight from Almaty, Kazakhstan, scheduled to land at 7.30am was running 52 minutes late, while a service from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, due at 7.20am was delayed by 64 minutes.

A flydubai service from Dushanbe, Tajikistan, was pushed back from a scheduled 7.50am arrival to 9.07am. Other flydubai arrivals from Moscow and Yekaterinburg in Russia and Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan were also expected to reach Dubai behind schedule.

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The Arabian Post

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