UAE-Bound Flights Face Delays After Sunday Disruption Arabian Post
Dubai International Airport's flight information showed delays on several flydubai services arriving from Central Asia. A flight from Almaty, Kazakhstan, scheduled to land at 7.30am was running 52 minutes late, while a service from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, due at 7.20am was delayed by 64 minutes.
A flydubai service from Dushanbe, Tajikistan, was pushed back from a scheduled 7.50am arrival to 9.07am. Other flydubai arrivals from Moscow and Yekaterinburg in Russia and Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan were also expected to reach Dubai behind schedule.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment