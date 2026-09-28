UAE Higher Education Intake Climbs 15 Per Cent Arabian Post
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said more than 64,000 students were admitted and enrolled during the academic year, including about 32,000 Emiratis. Overall enrolment exceeded 218,000, of whom approximately 124,000 were Emirati students.
Dr Ahmad Sultan Al Shoaibi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the figures reflected policies intended to expand access while maintaining academic standards and ensuring graduates acquire skills aligned with labour market needs.
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