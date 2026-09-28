403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Expects US Envoys to Hold Talks with Iran Soon
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that further discussions with Iran are expected to take place this week, while indicating that Tehran has not yet presented terms Washington would accept to end the ongoing conflict.
"I expect more talks with Iran (this week)," Trump said, adding: "They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make. It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago. They overplayed their hand."
Trump was also asked about the possibility of the US launching another round of military strikes against Iran. He indicated that such action remains under consideration.
At the same time, Trump said US forces are helping facilitate the passage of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. He claimed tanker traffic through the strategic waterway reached unprecedented levels over the weekend.
According to Trump, more than 20 million barrels of crude oil passed through the chokepoint, representing the highest volume recorded since the fighting began.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, said Tehran remains willing to negotiate with Washington but is “fully prepared” to respond if the US resumes military attacks.
"I expect more talks with Iran (this week)," Trump said, adding: "They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make. It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago. They overplayed their hand."
Trump was also asked about the possibility of the US launching another round of military strikes against Iran. He indicated that such action remains under consideration.
At the same time, Trump said US forces are helping facilitate the passage of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. He claimed tanker traffic through the strategic waterway reached unprecedented levels over the weekend.
According to Trump, more than 20 million barrels of crude oil passed through the chokepoint, representing the highest volume recorded since the fighting began.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, said Tehran remains willing to negotiate with Washington but is “fully prepared” to respond if the US resumes military attacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment