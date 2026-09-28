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Iran's President Dismisses Khamenei Injury Claims
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has rejected reports that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei suffered debilitating injuries in the opening phase of the Iran war, saying the cleric faces no "specific ongoing health issues."
"From a medical standpoint, he's completely healthy," Masoud Pezeshkian told a US broadcaster in an interview aired on Sunday, pointing to his own background as a physician.
Pezeshkian said he has met with Khamenei twice, the most recent session lasting more than seven hours. He insisted the supreme leader had the physical endurance to sustain such a lengthy meeting and currently has no medical impairments.
Mojtaba Khamenei was selected on March 8 to succeed his late father, longtime Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His condition has been the subject of intense international speculation since US officials asserted he was wounded in the war's opening strikes on Feb. 28.
US President Donald Trump recently claimed the Iranian leader was "very seriously wounded" on the left side of his body, though he added that he did not believe the senior cleric was dead.
On how Iran is governed, Pezeshkian said a six-member transitional council, drawn from the armed forces, parliament and state institutions, currently directs decision-making through collective consultations.
"From a medical standpoint, he's completely healthy," Masoud Pezeshkian told a US broadcaster in an interview aired on Sunday, pointing to his own background as a physician.
Pezeshkian said he has met with Khamenei twice, the most recent session lasting more than seven hours. He insisted the supreme leader had the physical endurance to sustain such a lengthy meeting and currently has no medical impairments.
Mojtaba Khamenei was selected on March 8 to succeed his late father, longtime Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His condition has been the subject of intense international speculation since US officials asserted he was wounded in the war's opening strikes on Feb. 28.
US President Donald Trump recently claimed the Iranian leader was "very seriously wounded" on the left side of his body, though he added that he did not believe the senior cleric was dead.
On how Iran is governed, Pezeshkian said a six-member transitional council, drawn from the armed forces, parliament and state institutions, currently directs decision-making through collective consultations.
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