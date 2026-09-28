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Kremlin Slams Starlink Use for Deep Strikes on Russia

Kremlin Slams Starlink Use for Deep Strikes on Russia


2026-09-28 04:20:26
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Sunday cautioned that supplying Starlink satellite systems for attacks deep inside Russian territory would be “dangerous” and “reckless.”

Speaking to Russian outlet Vesti, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that Russia has the technological and military means to safeguard its own security.

“As for the provision of (Elon) Musk’s satellite systems for carrying out strikes deep inside Russia, that would be a very detrimental, potentially dangerous and reckless step,” he said.

The warning follows a Thursday appeal by Finnish President Alexander Stubb to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to widen Starlink coverage so Ukraine could target Russian ballistic missile launchers located inside Russia.

On the upcoming G20 summit, Peskov said no decision has been reached on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend, adding that Moscow would weigh all circumstances.

“In any case, Russia will actively participate in the work of the G20,” he said.

Turning to relations with Washington, Peskov said they remain “not in the best shape.”

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