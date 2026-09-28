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Gates Says Global AI Rules Face Greater Challenges Than Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates said Sunday that reaching an international agreement on artificial intelligence could prove “more difficult” than the Cold War negotiations aimed at restricting nuclear weapons.
“This is more difficult than that was,” Gates said during a television interview focused on a range of AI-related issues.
Gates also commented on US President Donald Trump’s opposition to tighter AI regulation, noting that Trump has rejected proposals for the federal government to establish safeguards for companies developing AI models.
The technology entrepreneur argued that introducing oversight and monitoring mechanisms for AI firms would not put the US at a disadvantage in its technological competition with China.
“What he said is fine, but I think after he hears from me and other people, including that this does not handicap us in whatever he thinks the nation-state race is, that, you know, we will come to a consensus,” he said.
Gates also pointed to several international agreements in which the US played a leading role after World War II, saying Washington had previously worked with allies to address global challenges.
He cited areas including “aviation safety, ozone layer, nuclear weapons, a lot of things where we played the fair actor, not aggrandizing whatever our unique strengths were.”
“This is more difficult than that was,” Gates said during a television interview focused on a range of AI-related issues.
Gates also commented on US President Donald Trump’s opposition to tighter AI regulation, noting that Trump has rejected proposals for the federal government to establish safeguards for companies developing AI models.
The technology entrepreneur argued that introducing oversight and monitoring mechanisms for AI firms would not put the US at a disadvantage in its technological competition with China.
“What he said is fine, but I think after he hears from me and other people, including that this does not handicap us in whatever he thinks the nation-state race is, that, you know, we will come to a consensus,” he said.
Gates also pointed to several international agreements in which the US played a leading role after World War II, saying Washington had previously worked with allies to address global challenges.
He cited areas including “aviation safety, ozone layer, nuclear weapons, a lot of things where we played the fair actor, not aggrandizing whatever our unique strengths were.”
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