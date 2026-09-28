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Iran Offers 7-Day Plan to Reopen Hormuz, Warns of War
(MENAFN) Iran is open to talks with the US but stands “fully prepared” to answer any renewed military strikes, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday, laying out a seven-day plan under which Tehran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
“We are ready for diplomacy. We are ready for war at the same time,” Araghchi stated during a news program.
Araghchi said Tehran had heard President Donald Trump dismiss the proposal but was “still waiting for an official response through the mediators.”
Under the plan, Iran would reopen the strait once Washington first delivers on Tehran's demands: ending the war, releasing frozen Iranian assets, lifting the blockade and allowing Iran to sell its oil.
“Our proposal is very clear. We are ready to open the strait if certain things are done by the US,” he said.
Araghchi said he believed the US could complete those steps within four or five days. Iran would then reopen the strait on day six, and the two sides would return to talks on a final agreement on day seven.
Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint, after US-Israeli attacks in February and a maritime blockade of the country.
Deep distrust of Washington
The foreign minister voiced profound distrust of dealings with the Trump administration. He accused Washington of attacking Iran in the middle of negotiations in both 2025 and 2026, and of breaching a later agreement shortly after it was signed.
“There is always hope for diplomacy,” he said. “But I am still trying diplomacy because I think we shouldn’t miss any chance for peace.”
Asked whether he trusted Trump, Araghchi replied: “We trust ourselves.”
He rejected the idea that Iran was first to violate the June memorandum of understanding with the US. If Washington believed Tehran had done so, he said, it could have invoked the dispute-settlement provision in the interim deal rather than bomb Iran.
On the prospect of fresh US strikes, Araghchi said Iran had drawn lessons from the earlier fighting and adapted its military tactics.
“We are fully prepared for the time for the war to be resumed,” he said. “We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even it comes to a doomsday war. But at the same time, we stand ready for diplomacy.”
He said the choice between renewed military action and negotiations rested with Trump.
Nuclear file
On Iran's nuclear program, Araghchi maintained that enrichment serves “peaceful” purposes, including medical uses, and said Iran had offered to negotiate over its 60%-enriched material.
“We decided to put everything nuclear for the later stages and go for confidence building in this stage,” he said, explaining why the issue was left out of the initial seven-day proposal.
He argued that disputes over the nuclear program should be resolved at the negotiating table, not through military force.
Supreme leader's absence
Asked why Iran's supreme leader has not appeared on video since taking power in March, Araghchi pointed to security concerns, saying there were indications he faced threats from the US.
“We receive his comments and orders and opinions,” Araghchi said.
He dismissed suggestions of rival power centers in Iran, saying the Foreign Ministry coordinates with the government, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Supreme National Security Council and parliament.
“We are ready for diplomacy. We are ready for war at the same time,” Araghchi stated during a news program.
Araghchi said Tehran had heard President Donald Trump dismiss the proposal but was “still waiting for an official response through the mediators.”
Under the plan, Iran would reopen the strait once Washington first delivers on Tehran's demands: ending the war, releasing frozen Iranian assets, lifting the blockade and allowing Iran to sell its oil.
“Our proposal is very clear. We are ready to open the strait if certain things are done by the US,” he said.
Araghchi said he believed the US could complete those steps within four or five days. Iran would then reopen the strait on day six, and the two sides would return to talks on a final agreement on day seven.
Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint, after US-Israeli attacks in February and a maritime blockade of the country.
Deep distrust of Washington
The foreign minister voiced profound distrust of dealings with the Trump administration. He accused Washington of attacking Iran in the middle of negotiations in both 2025 and 2026, and of breaching a later agreement shortly after it was signed.
“There is always hope for diplomacy,” he said. “But I am still trying diplomacy because I think we shouldn’t miss any chance for peace.”
Asked whether he trusted Trump, Araghchi replied: “We trust ourselves.”
He rejected the idea that Iran was first to violate the June memorandum of understanding with the US. If Washington believed Tehran had done so, he said, it could have invoked the dispute-settlement provision in the interim deal rather than bomb Iran.
On the prospect of fresh US strikes, Araghchi said Iran had drawn lessons from the earlier fighting and adapted its military tactics.
“We are fully prepared for the time for the war to be resumed,” he said. “We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even it comes to a doomsday war. But at the same time, we stand ready for diplomacy.”
He said the choice between renewed military action and negotiations rested with Trump.
Nuclear file
On Iran's nuclear program, Araghchi maintained that enrichment serves “peaceful” purposes, including medical uses, and said Iran had offered to negotiate over its 60%-enriched material.
“We decided to put everything nuclear for the later stages and go for confidence building in this stage,” he said, explaining why the issue was left out of the initial seven-day proposal.
He argued that disputes over the nuclear program should be resolved at the negotiating table, not through military force.
Supreme leader's absence
Asked why Iran's supreme leader has not appeared on video since taking power in March, Araghchi pointed to security concerns, saying there were indications he faced threats from the US.
“We receive his comments and orders and opinions,” Araghchi said.
He dismissed suggestions of rival power centers in Iran, saying the Foreign Ministry coordinates with the government, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Supreme National Security Council and parliament.
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