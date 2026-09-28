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British Police Arrest Demonstrators at Pro-Palestine Protest
(MENAFN) British police arrested two people Sunday during a pro-Palestine demonstration held outside the ruling Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool.
A number of protesters assembled near the conference venue, with some displaying handmade signs in support of Palestine Action, a group that has been prohibited by the UK government.
Officers first detained an elderly man who was sitting under a tree before arresting another demonstrator who was carrying a sign backing the banned organization.
Defend Our Juries, the group behind the demonstration, said it had expected new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to reverse the ban, citing growing public opposition and the increasing resources needed to enforce it.
The organization said it had hoped the new prime minister, Andy Burnham, “would do the sensible thing and bin the ban on Palestine Action given the weight of public pressure to do so and the escalating amount of resources required in enforcing it.”
According to Palestinian health authorities, nearly 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 175,000 wounded in Israel’s war in Gaza since 2023. The conflict has also caused extensive destruction across the enclave, with around 90% of its infrastructure reported to have been damaged.
Although a ceasefire began last October, Israeli forces have continued carrying out attacks in Gaza, with more than 1,400 Palestinians reportedly killed and around 5,000 injured since the truce began, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
A number of protesters assembled near the conference venue, with some displaying handmade signs in support of Palestine Action, a group that has been prohibited by the UK government.
Officers first detained an elderly man who was sitting under a tree before arresting another demonstrator who was carrying a sign backing the banned organization.
Defend Our Juries, the group behind the demonstration, said it had expected new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to reverse the ban, citing growing public opposition and the increasing resources needed to enforce it.
The organization said it had hoped the new prime minister, Andy Burnham, “would do the sensible thing and bin the ban on Palestine Action given the weight of public pressure to do so and the escalating amount of resources required in enforcing it.”
According to Palestinian health authorities, nearly 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 175,000 wounded in Israel’s war in Gaza since 2023. The conflict has also caused extensive destruction across the enclave, with around 90% of its infrastructure reported to have been damaged.
Although a ceasefire began last October, Israeli forces have continued carrying out attacks in Gaza, with more than 1,400 Palestinians reportedly killed and around 5,000 injured since the truce began, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
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