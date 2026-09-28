Tajikistan Resumes Regular Air Service Between Dushanbe And Khorugh

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan has resumed regular passenger air service between Dushanbe and Khorugh using a new L-410 NG aircraft operated by domestic airline Shohin Airlines on September 27.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the first flight along the new route took place on September 27, when President Emomali Rahmon arrived in Khorugh, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, aboard the L-410 NG aircraft, named "Badakhshon".

"This is also the first flight along the new Dushanbe-Khorugh air route, which restores regular air service between Dushanbe and Khorugh," the statement said.

The resumption of air service creates additional opportunities to improve transport connectivity in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, including passenger transportation between the capital and remote mountainous areas of the country.

Meanwhile, the L-410 NG, manufactured by Czech company Aircraft Industries, can carry 19 passengers and two crew members and has a flight range of up to 2,100 kilometers.

The aircraft can operate from runways slightly over 600 meters long, making it suitable for airports in Tajikistan's mountainous regions.

Shohin Airlines, which previously operated helicopters, plans to use its aircraft fleet to organize domestic flights between various cities and districts of Tajikistan.